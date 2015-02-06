Freaky Trigger’s WordPress Setup

FT had a complex sidebar, but I decided to ‘widgetise’ it when Steve updated the theme in early 2008. To keep some of the special widgets appearing only when needed, I wrote a plugin to extend the functionality of widgets. Widget Logic allows widgets to appear or not depending on standard WP conditional tags, such as is_home() and is_single() and so on.

If you want to contact me about it you should address yourself to the WordPress org directory and perhaps post on the forum there. Or you can leave a comment here, below. PLEASE READ THE FAQ AND OTHER NOTES in the WordPress plugin directory first though.

VIDEO TUTORIAL! Popup or view on YouTube a screencast by Daryl Lozupone. Thanks to him.

Podcast Channels

Podcast Channels is a plugin that augments WP’s RSS feed with some extra elements, mostly in the ‘itunes’ namespace. It works with existing features of WP (auto-enclosures and the media library) to make a simple way to podcast, and allows different metadata in different RSS feeds – you can have as many channels as there are categories, tags, even blog authors.

Like a lot of people I found PodPress increasingly frustrating to use around WP2.6. I still see lots of people using it, but I found it was interfering with too many aspects of WP – wysiwyg editing, the media library, and so on. But there were only two things it did that I liked – show download stats, and allow multiple podcasts on a blog with their own rss and iTunes metadata. So i wrote a couple of plugins to target just those functions.

(I may release the stats plugin some day, but it’s nothing special, a bit clunky, and I really don’t want to support it.)

Freaky Trigger Theme

This was designed by Steve Mannion @ ghostfood.tv

Comments

  5. 480
    teclive on 23 Feb 2015 #

    Hello there, I hope you are doing well. First I would like to thank you for writing such a great widget. I installed it in hopes of making life easier for my client, well ok, and myself during development LOL.
    I am using the Avada theme on the latest WordPress but cannot for the life of me get it to show no matter what I use.
    I tried this
    is_category(19,11,10,12) || (is_single() && in_category(19,11,10,12))

    so if it is one of those categories, or a post within one of those categories, then that given widget would work, but still nothing.
    :(
    I did post over on the plugin support page but nobody there seems to be able to help

    Thankies
    Tanya

  6. 481
    teclive on 26 Feb 2015 #

    I don’t mean to bug, but is there any solution to my problem?
    Thankies
    Tanya

  7. 482
    teclive on 27 Feb 2015 #

    Would I get a quicker reply if I offered to pay for help?

  8. 483
    Alan on 28 Feb 2015 #

    is_category(19,11,10,12) || (is_single() && in_category(19,11,10,12))

    that will work as you expect. try it on another plain WP theme first

    then it might be your theme is interfering with things. you can get round this with some of “Widget Logic” options in the widget admin screen. Try a late “Load logic” point or the reset_query fix

  9. 484
  10. 485
    teclive on 2 Mar 2015 #

    Thank you Alan, I will give it a shot. Fingers crossed :)

  11. 486
    teclive on 10 Mar 2015 #

    Hi again Alan, hope you are doing well.
    I must be missing something obvious. I switched to the Twenty Fifteen theme.
    I added a custom menu to the default widget (default only has the search). I then added the logic to the custom menu that I added
    is_category(11,10,12) || (is_single() && in_category(11,10,12))

    Strange thing is, if i go to the main category of ’11′ the custom menu will show. If I go to any single posts within category ’11′ it disappears.
    If I go to the others ’10′ or ’12′ it does not show at all.
    Am I missing something?
    :S

    Thankies
    Tanya

  12. 487
    teclive on 10 Mar 2015 #

    Oops, forgot to mention, once I switch to the Avada theme, none of it works. I have tried using different logic theme combinations but this thing just does not like me!

  13. 488
    teclive on 11 Mar 2015 #

    OK, kinda got it working in the avada theme, same problem though, it only shows on the first category ID# and not the rest

  14. 489
  15. 490
    stasrus on 26 May 2015 #

    Hello, my site is a problem:
    Parse error: syntax error, unexpected T_STRING in /home/users2/p/palmal/domains/gdknazarovo.ru/wp-content/plugins/widget-logic/widget_logic.php(314) : eval()’d code on line 1

    the plugin is not edited

  16. 491
  18. 493
    Danielle McCown on 20 Jan 2017 #

    My company has been using your Widget Logic plugin on our website and when activated it completely shuts the website down. Please help!

