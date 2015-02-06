Freaky Trigger’s WordPress Setup
Widget Logic
FT had a complex sidebar, but I decided to ‘widgetise’ it when Steve updated the theme in early 2008. To keep some of the special widgets appearing only when needed, I wrote a plugin to extend the functionality of widgets. Widget Logic allows widgets to appear or not depending on standard WP conditional tags, such as is_home() and is_single() and so on.
If you want to contact me about it you should address yourself to the WordPress org directory and perhaps post on the forum there. Or you can leave a comment here, below. PLEASE READ THE FAQ AND OTHER NOTES in the WordPress plugin directory first though.
If you find Widget Logic useful to you, then you could consider a small donation to Cancer Research UK – click ‘Donate’ on the widget over to the right there –>
VIDEO TUTORIAL! Popup or view on YouTube a screencast by Daryl Lozupone. Thanks to him.
Podcast Channels
Podcast Channels is a plugin that augments WP’s RSS feed with some extra elements, mostly in the ‘itunes’ namespace. It works with existing features of WP (auto-enclosures and the media library) to make a simple way to podcast, and allows different metadata in different RSS feeds – you can have as many channels as there are categories, tags, even blog authors.
Like a lot of people I found PodPress increasingly frustrating to use around WP2.6. I still see lots of people using it, but I found it was interfering with too many aspects of WP – wysiwyg editing, the media library, and so on. But there were only two things it did that I liked – show download stats, and allow multiple podcasts on a blog with their own rss and iTunes metadata. So i wrote a couple of plugins to target just those functions.
(I may release the stats plugin some day, but it’s nothing special, a bit clunky, and I really don’t want to support it.)
Freaky Trigger Theme
This was designed by Steve Mannion @ ghostfood.tv
Very good post! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our site.
Keep up the great writing.
‘ We ensure that our residents get three healthy, nutritious meals daily that are cooked home style for flavor and
served restaurant style for the residents’ convenience.
Taking care of the elderly is an issue that almost all families
face. Some of them are listed below: Professional cleaning: as the name suggests,
the cleaning task of the place is done by experts
and professionals.
*Doesn’t Help Thee Community: As you will see below, donating a non-running vehicle does
quite a bitt to help the community. Some people also opt for another smarter way of getting rid of their
old cars. The first step is to determine tthe value of the carr
in the market.
Not for used car parts as had been recently listed.
Some SUV’s andd larger trucks can command a greater top quality.
Their representatives are well experienced and after taking a
look at the car, they would quote the best possible
price for it.
Hello there, I hope you are doing well. First I would like to thank you for writing such a great widget. I installed it in hopes of making life easier for my client, well ok, and myself during development LOL.
I am using the Avada theme on the latest WordPress but cannot for the life of me get it to show no matter what I use.
I tried this
is_category(19,11,10,12) || (is_single() && in_category(19,11,10,12))
so if it is one of those categories, or a post within one of those categories, then that given widget would work, but still nothing.
:(
I did post over on the plugin support page but nobody there seems to be able to help
Thankies
Tanya
I don’t mean to bug, but is there any solution to my problem?
Thankies
Tanya
Would I get a quicker reply if I offered to pay for help?
is_category(19,11,10,12) || (is_single() && in_category(19,11,10,12))
that will work as you expect. try it on another plain WP theme first
then it might be your theme is interfering with things. you can get round this with some of “Widget Logic” options in the widget admin screen. Try a late “Load logic” point or the reset_query fix
During the preliminary hearings at the City Council it became apparent that Schitzer doesn’t want to talk about just how
profitable iit really is. Even if yyou never achieve material
wealth in the “real world”. Such dealerss are just a phone call away aand are ready to give a quite
on the phone instantly after knowing the condition off tthe vehicle.
Thank you Alan, I will give it a shot. Fingers crossed :)
Hi again Alan, hope you are doing well.
I must be missing something obvious. I switched to the Twenty Fifteen theme.
I added a custom menu to the default widget (default only has the search). I then added the logic to the custom menu that I added
is_category(11,10,12) || (is_single() && in_category(11,10,12))
Strange thing is, if i go to the main category of ’11′ the custom menu will show. If I go to any single posts within category ’11′ it disappears.
If I go to the others ’10′ or ’12′ it does not show at all.
Am I missing something?
:S
Thankies
Tanya
Oops, forgot to mention, once I switch to the Avada theme, none of it works. I have tried using different logic theme combinations but this thing just does not like me!
OK, kinda got it working in the avada theme, same problem though, it only shows on the first category ID# and not the rest
My brother suggested I would possibly like this website.
He was totally right. This put uup truly made my day. Youu can not
bdlieve just how a lot time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!
Hello, my site is a problem:
Parse error: syntax error, unexpected T_STRING in /home/users2/p/palmal/domains/gdknazarovo.ru/wp-content/plugins/widget-logic/widget_logic.php(314) : eval()’d code on line 1
the plugin is not edited
I read this article fully on the topic of the difference of latest and preceding technologies,
it’s remarkable article.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for social network
My company has been using your Widget Logic plugin on our website and when activated it completely shuts the website down. Please help!