The Sound Barrier podcast is back with an episode about women up against the patriarchy, the odds and some mighty gusting wind. And we look at two actresses, one at the height of her powers and popularity, in Lillian Gish, and one virtual unknown who both captivate their audience. So stern looks, staring through the screen, death and sex all feature highly in this episode. Joining Pamela Hutchinson and Pete Baran in the studio special guest (and occasional FT contributor) Ewan Munro. Which is better, a Virginian flower trapped in the desert or a Northern lass, traded for a bit of worthless land who starts to rebel (answer – they are both really good).

