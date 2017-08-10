THE FT TOP 100 SONGS: 100, Sultans Of Ping FC – “Where’s Me Jumper” (1992) An OLD MAN and a WISE MAN are sitting on a bench. WISE MAN: Tell me, Old Man, if you had one piece of advice to give young students, what would it be? OLD MAN: I would tell them to be neither too proud or too ashamed of their music taste. The music you hear […] An OLD MAN and a WISE MAN are sitting on a bench. WISE MAN: Tell me, Old Man, if you had one piece of advice to give young students, what would it be? OLD MAN: I would tell them to be neither too proud or too ashamed of their music taste. The music you hear […]

The New Adventures of Tarkus Tarkus vs The Strokes Tarkus vs The Strokes

Dead Again: MP3s And The Dissolution Of Pop The mode of the music changes, the city quakes, or at least those blocks of primer-than-thou office space quake that house the HQs of worldwide record companies. The reason, apparently, is MP3 technology, which you all know about and most of you use, and which has been the subject of acres of ruminative, pessimistic music […]

ABBA – "Dancing Queen" #394, 4th September 1976 In my teens I read a science fiction novel with a startlingly elegant twist. (I won't mention the book's name in case you come across it yourself.) It was about a brilliant scientist who vanishes: the book's protagonist goes looking for clues to what happened, and becomes close to the scientist's […]

PET SHOP BOYS – "Always On My Mind" #601, 19th December 1987, video In the comics series Phonogram, there's a scene in which the – kind of horrible – pop DJ Seth Bingo and his indie collaborator Silent Girl are struggling to work a recalcitrant dancefloor into life. Their solution? "Play the Blondie!" – a copy of "Atomic" which literally glows as it's […]

YOU SAD BASTARD! – Carter Reconsidered I don't think much of the idea of 'guilty pleasures' but there's guilt and there's guilt, isn't there? There's guilt for something you might be doing wrong – breaking some invisible law of taste, maybe – and that guilt you can and should kick aside. But then there's guilt for the things you have done, […]

The Friday Fun Canon Discussion And Monster Poll People in the Popular comments boxes are talking about "the canon". I'm always quite curious as to which bits of the canon have 'taken' with a broadly pop-positive audience such as we have here. So here's a poll, very easy to fill in, just say which of the Top 50 albums OF ALL TIME EVER […]