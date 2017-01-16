16
Jan 17
WILL YOUNG – “Anything Is Possible” / “Evergreen”
It was not immediately obvious that everything had changed. I was at an engagement party, and was introduced as a music fan to someone, and they asked me a question: “Will or Gareth?”. I didn’t really get what they were talking about. Pop Idol, of course. Oh, I haven’t been watching it. “You haven’t?” It seemed bizarre to them, that someone into pop music wouldn’t have felt the show was important. They were right.
There is an economic maxim called Goodhart’s Law: when a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure. Reality TV pop was the application of this to the charts. Being number one was the measure, already a shakily symbolic one, of popularity and fame. To be a pop idol meant having massive pop hits. And so the winner of Pop Idol would have the biggest hits anyone could. But what actually happened was the colonisation of the charts by TV, for several weeks a year. It became an annual event, like the flooding of the Nile delta. Instead of proving that Will or Gareth or Darius or anyone else could compete with the best, it made the weakness of the charts as a metric of best-ness – or anything else – absurdly obvious.
It wasn’t that Will or Gareth weren’t culturally salient – they were the hottest topic around. The public cared about them far more than about, say, Westlife or Atomic Kitten. But people cared about them as a TV phenomenon, as participants in a game show. And this, it turned out, was the saving grace of the whole Pop Idol process; the glimmer of potential, rarely realised, in the reality pop mechanism.
If the pop audience of 2002 had taken the show’s remit entirely seriously – if they’d voted purely and simply on which contestant would make the best “Pop Idol” – the results would have been worse. We’d have ended up with knock-offs – an own-brand Robbie or a Poundland Britney. As the process ground on for year upon year, and the talent pool thinned, several of those won anyhow. But Will Young wasn’t one of them. He’s thoughtful, self-effacing, versatile and impeccably pleasant. In other words, he’s a combination the reality pop method is well designed to locate: somebody with the talent to be a pop singer but the personality to win a TV show.
Like the switch from art school to stage school as the proving ground of British pop stars, this was helping to re-forge the pre-Beatles link between pop and light entertainment. The format has a bias towards ‘niceness’ which pop had spent four decades tacking away from. But at its best – Young, Kelly Clarkson, One Direction – it gave you stars who seemed unusually genuine, able to connect with and nourish especially loyal fandoms. The quality that won them their chance – they’re the kind of people you root for – managed to sustain itself beyond the narrative cycle of the show. For most, that didn’t happen, for reasons we’ll get generous chances to explore. But here, at the start, it worked. The public’s surprise choice – Will, not Gareth – turned out to be the right one.
Before he got the chance to prove it, there was “Evergreen” to sit through. “Evergreen” sounds like a Westlife song because it was a Westlife song – a non-single from the World Of Our Own album, written by Cheiron’s reliable ballad-wrangler Per Magnusson. It would have been one of their better singles, as Magnusson does a solid job with the soaring formula. And Will Young handles it better than the Irish lads, finding a querulous vulnerability in the song. It must have been a pleasant novelty for the writers to hear someone treat their verses as something to be given a reading rather than a staging post before the chorus thumps in.
Even then, “Evergreen” suffers from the same problem “Pure And Simple” did – because it has to suit any one of three singers, it can’t really attach itself to any of them. It’s written to be generic, the kind of song that pop stars sing and the kind of song a neophyte can master quickly. Still, it’s competent and brushes the memorable, which is more than you can say for “Anything Is Possible”, its AA-side.
“Anything” is our first encounter with one of the great curses of the reality pop era – the winner’s single about winning. As a narrative move, it’s necessary and savvy, which is why it later became such an unshiftable part of the process. It caps the story and gives the viewers closure, so the new ‘star’ can get on with the real work of making a debut album. But as pop, it’s almost always glurge: heavy-handed, pseudo-inspirational, and mawkish. Young does his best with “Anything Is Possible”, but it’s junk, built to serve the storyline not the listener.
And serving the storyline is the signature difference between Popstars and Pop Idol. With the introduction of the public vote, reality pop dropped its documentary pretension and became a gameshow, but one with colossal potential for engaging and soaking its viewers. Pop Idol offered producers Eurovision’s phoneline jackpot every week, but bigger and meaner. That shift coincides with the final slouch toward centre stage of Simon Cowell, the true breakout Idol star and the format’s master of narrative. Cowell is the single most prominent figure in the next decade of British pop, which is unfortunate, as he may very well detest it.
(To be continued.)
3
As I mentioned in the last entry, “Evergreen” was the track immediately before the title track on the World of Our Own album. It was probably good enough to be a single for them, in retrospect. Notable feature of handing it to one of three singers and not hugely caring whether it stuck or not was that it meant Will sung about a heterosexual love – notable, of course, because Will is gay, and didn’t come out as such until after he’d won the public vote. The mere idea of spending an entire season of a pop game show in the closet seemed unthinkable not that many years later. (Is it back to being thinkable in 2017, in a world where virulent social conservative populism is taking over politics?)
Magnificent ending, Tom! This one deserved such a flourish, purely for its narrative influence. The song doesn’t, and I’m not even going to go back to listen to “Anything is Possible” because I dread to think how bad it is. For “Evergreen” alone, I’ll go for a 5 – a slightly weaker song than the one after it on the album, but Young gives it a better reading, leading to the same mark.
‘Evergreen’ was the song at the top of the charts during the period that my wife first captured my heart and soul so I cannot bring myself to be negative about it. This was the soundtrack to the moment my entire life changed forever.
But that’s not the most interesting thing about the single. It is the fact that in its first week on sale, released in the immediate aftermath of the Pop Idol final, it sold 1,108,269 copies. More copies in a single week than any other single save for The Fucking Diana Record of which we do not speak. No ‘ordinary’ single before or since has come close to shifting a million copies inside seven days. That’s just how big this was.
Re1: Your question about whether a 2017 Young equivalent would stay in the closet on X Factor/The Voice etc – have I missed a particular new turn towards homophobia in British politics, broadcasting or society in general? (Obviously it never went away but did get quieter). If not, I don’t think it’s useful to anticipate broad-ranging effects that are by no means a necessary consequence of Brexit etc (indeed, there are two out members of the May cabinet).
To me, Pop Idol didn’t seem to have any more to do with pop music than Bob Says Opportunity Knocks. It was TV for grannies. Anyone with any sort of passing interest in chart music would ignore it.
So that’s what I did. I still can feel the rising indignation I felt that winter that people were actually taking this seriously. Come the end of February – you’re right Tom – it was all everyone was talking about. I still find it utterly baffling when my current partner recalls that she voted for Will Young 16 times and even bought an ‘I Voted For Will’ T shirt.
What was I doing? Probably watching the other side. 2
I think we (our household went for a single bloc vote, an electoral college of pop) voted for Gareth. My sister and I were exactly the right age to buy this sort of theatre, me very much on her coattails (as by this point in the tale I still have no real interest in pop music), and subsequently of course to buy this single.
“Anything is Possible” being listed before “Evergreen” on the sleeve surely the result of an intern who didn’t listen to the songs but did know what order the alphabet goes in.
“To be continued” is in my mind properly typeset “To be continued…?“.
This is a very difficult entry to discuss because there are so many bunnies involved. We only meet Will Young a relatively modest two and a half times more (and only once with an original song) but both the full entries offer more scope for discussing his talents and his wider career. The runner up on Pop Idol 2002 is up next with further bunnies and we’ll meet the third placed contestant in due course.
Which takes me on to a name we won’t meet, Rik Waller, who was the early favourite on the show before a throat infection prevented him from taking part in the series finals. One can only speculate on how he might have done if ill health hadn’t tripped him up at the worst possible time and, having long ago quit the music industry, I can only assume he must spend every day speculating as well. As it was his single, a cover of I Will Always Love You, entered at six the week after Evergreen.
The other parallel universe scenario is if the next bunnied artist had pipped Will Young to the post as everyone expected. Had that been the case he would almost certainly have been here singing Evergreen and I suspect Will Young would have shortly released what would ultimately be his second single. Whether that would have been bunnied or how their subsequent careers might have developed is impossible to predict.
It’s a strange thing but I didn’t follow the TV show, except for catching one specific scene (I think my Mum had the television on as I was going downstairs). That was the moment where Will Young stood up to the judges and told them exactly what he thought of them. That might also have been the moment that won him the series and the `right` to sing Evergreen, which makes it the critical point as far as this chart topper is concerned.
And finally; because Evergreen got to number one two singles didn’t. In yet another parallel universe where there was no Pop Idol we’d be talking about our introduction to Shakira whose magnificent Whenever Wherever was selling more than enough to be number one in a normal week (we will of course meet her eventually). On its heels in the runner up slot was the duet Me Julie which would have given us a final chance to discuss Shaggy and our one opportunity to chew the cud over Sasha Baren Cohen (as Ali G).
I knew I’d come up with a footnote. Anything Is Possible/ Evergreen is by some distance the biggest selling UK single of the noughties and almost the biggest selling single of the 21st century (a late 2013 bunny has now overtaken it). More interestingly it is the only song from the noughties to rank in the top 40 biggest selling singles in the UK ever (the 1990s and 2010s are reasonably well represented). Obviously there is a reason for this; not least the collapse of the physical market at the end of the decade; but it is a point to bear in mind.
3. Yes, you’re quite right, and actually that’s interesting in itself. We are in a post-Brexit era of intolerance, but that seems to very definitely not include homophobia. I think it was in one of the 5ive threads that someone suggested that the trend of the 2000s was society becoming less openly homophobic and more openly racist? And a cabinet with openly gay ministers – plural! – guiding the UK out of the EU on the basis of a xenophobia-driven plebiscite is the epitome of that.
Trumpism might have worked a bit differently, but again it was racism/xenophobia that was the main driver of that, cf 2004 where Bush won in at least some part due to his base being fired up by explicitly anti-gay state constitutional amendments being put to referendum on the same ballot paper.
6. Whenever Wherever was indeed a cracker. Whether that was in spite of or in part due to those lyrics – awkward yet striking, in a way that could only come from a poetic non-native speaker – I’m not sure. But that was one of the more exciting pop records of the era and Popular is worse off for not covering it. At least it does get to cover Shakira!