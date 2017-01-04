4
WESTLIFE – “World Of Our Own”
It’s taken them until their 10th number one, but Westlife finally bring us an original uptempo song. Within the band’s corpus “World Of Our Own” is a break from the norm, with half-hearted ‘party’ noises under the intro acting as cues for the lads to rise up from the stools and shake a tailfeather. On anyone else’s terms it’s reliable workhorses Steve Mac and Wayne Hector trying to write a Gregg Alexander song. The string of emphases on the bridge – “Took! For! Granted!” – feels particularly like a stab at New Radicals style euphoric lift-off, but Westlife is not a rollercoaster. It’s barely even a teacup ride. The chorus bumps repetitively along, its sing-song melody irritating before the first pass is even through. And the scenario is a standard Westlife one – our hero has strayed but regrets it and realises real happiness lies with the comforts of home. A decent metaphor for this mildest of experimental moves, then, which ends with the inevitable – and reassuring – key change.
I can see why this one took a while! ;)
Is it just me, or was 2002-04 the all-time nadir of UK number ones, and possibly of the singles chart in general? From about 2005 on, things start looking a lot brighter. But we have a way to go yet.
(That said, there is an absolute belter coming up…)
Welcome back! Going on last year’s additions to the to do list, an entry a month will get you closer to your destination.
I’d go a 4 on this one – it is at least an uptempo surrounded by ballads, and one that (very faint praise alert) Boyzone would have handled about as well.
@1 No way! In my head at least 2002 – 2005 was the final Golden Age of Pop, with all sorts of flavours of great stuff in the charts. I’m going to be breaking out some tens for the first time since 1985. Er, not for this one though.
Well bah and psh: I like it, not a lot but I like it. The melody for “what am I doing without you” is a delightful little hook and the double-time, jabby hustle of the chorus is energetic. I think it’s the rhythmic variation that sets it apart from the rest of the, er, oeuvre: I am a sucker for pauses in songs and the first one in this song (the one that doesn’t preceed an inevitable key change) is a doozy. Points off for the awful drums and the monotone that Westlife bark the vocals in, but definitely their finest hour: [6].
Ah, here we are then. Westlife do something unexpected. They up the tempo and give us something that isn’t immediately reminiscent of marrow stuffed with unseasoned cucumber puree.
WOOO (!) indeed. And the song? Well, nothing much beyond a bland 2 note chorus. So let’s have a look at the promo…
Gosh! They don’t really put their pop-chops on the line much beyond walking at the same time towards a static camera in the video. A few instances of bouncing on the balls of their feet and golf swings with a walking cane. A couple of Dobermans on tight leashes. Girl cops with mirror shades? The lads were given Guy Ritchie’s collection of East End gangster overcoats and told to look a bit “street”, which basically translates as moody stares and raised eyebrows here and there. And then for some inexplicable reason post-key change the lads find themselves transported from IRL modern urban landscape to CGI urban landscape, as if this underlines the actual world of their own comprises of cheap rendering software and backlit dry ice.
Next Directory catalogue meets The Matrix, directed by Guy Ritchie. (2)
every time I’m prompted by Popular to take the time to listen to another Westlife song I find myself thinking ‘well, that’s not so bad – why do people hate them so?’
then I realise that this is their tenth Number 1 and I can’t recall a single one of the nine that preceded it other than bland, barked harmonies and…no, that’s it…nothing else. Pure pap for no people
At the time, I liked this very much. Light verses, then the prechorus syncopation pushes into the chorus, where we bounce along in a carefree sort of way. It doesn’t do the anything like the same things for me now, but I don’t dislike it either. 5 from me, for being disposable enough not to matter but not entirely dreadful like most of Westlife.