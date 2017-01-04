Pika! Pika! Chu! Chu! The Pokemon Phenomenon This piece was going to be an unabashed paean to Pokemania, explaining what a cracking game it was and how the mass tweener hysteria which greets every fresh Pokegame, cardset, pillow-case, or doily was a good thing inasmuch as ten-year-olds are natural obsessives and it wasn’t like they were wasting their time […] The Pokemon Phenomenon This piece was going to be an unabashed paean to Pokemania, explaining what a cracking game it was and how the mass tweener hysteria which greets every fresh Pokegame, cardset, pillow-case, or doily was a good thing inasmuch as ten-year-olds are natural obsessives and it wasn’t like they were wasting their time […]

The Cottage Industry Of Moments British Bubblegum Pop 1968-1972 "Sunday morning, up with the lark, I think I'll take a walk in the park, Hey hey hey, it's a beautiful day …" Daniel Boone, "Beautiful Sunday", 1972 British bubblegum pop, circa 1968-1972 – as distinct from its more worldly and sophisticated American equivalent – is a pure insight into a […]

SIX LEGS GOOD EIGHT LEGS BAD: Why giant spider movies aren't scary Spiders: creepy, crawly little critters which seem up to no good – hanging in the corner of your room, leaving webs around just to make a mess – definitely with their own agenda. Not the most obvious creature to base a film on. Yet Hollywood returns to the theme of spiders every ten years or […]

SINEAD O'CONNOR – "Nothing Compares 2 U" #641, 3rd February 1990 Sinead O'Connor is one of the finest song interpreters not just because she thinks hard about the material and the feelings locked in it, but because she's so good at placing songs into a situation. A great example of this is her version of "Chiquitita", warm and homely where ABBA's is […]

Call For Submissions: THE LONG EGG The man who invented the Gala Pie is a hero of mine. Not just because he took one of natures nicest foodstuff (namely the pork pie) and made it even better. He made it better by the addition of the hard boiled egg. But not just any old hard boiled egg. No, not only did […]

Download This! 2002 101. THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS – 'My Elastic Eye': 'It sounds exactly like an elastic eye!' said Fred S. I scoffed, but you know what? – it does! Though maybe more a clockwork one – but the wobbly fuzz-bass still sounds like it's looking, even probing the track for something. Every music-box noise here is luxurious […]