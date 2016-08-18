18
Aug 16
BACK BACK BACK (Sort Of)
Real life almost did for Popular this time – writing about the glittery 00s boom in 2016 felt like, well, writing about the jazz age in 1937 might have. Plus I had a book about social media research to write for work (out in downloadable PDF form from the IPA in September, if such is your bag).
But you can’t keep a good project down, so I got over myself, and I’m taking up the reins again with a Robbie and Nicole entry (up today), a POLL (scheduled for tomorrow) and then… well actually, silence for a week, as I’m off to the Canaries on holiday. But once I come back I’m going to get the gears grinding again. Forward into 2002!
Welcome back Tom! Obviously there are more important things in life than blogging but I’m glad Popular didn’t stop at Daniel Bedingfield. I agree that 2001 is relatively recent history for most of us but at the same time a marketing climate where Robbie Williams and Gordon Haskell could have the two biggest selling singles belongs very much to a bygone era.
Enjoy your holiday and I’ll look forward to revisiting 2002 in the months that come.
This is Very Good News indeed. Welcome back!