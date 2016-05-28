28
May 16
BLUE – “If You Come Back”
Tom • Popular • 11 comments • 993 views
The review of this record is in the S Club 7 – “Have You Ever” entry. This is a placeholder entry for its discussion thread and mark.
4
#913, 24th November 2001
I think until this point Blue had some shred of credibility for being in some way an R&B act and not simply a boyband, but this insipid grab-bag of borrowed ideas surely put paid to that. It’s barely even superior to Westlife.
Hmmm. I did quite like this at the time, but I would be lying if I said it’s dated anywhere near as well as it should do. But out of their three chart toppers, this is probably as good as Blue got for me.
Also worth a mention that Lee Brennan of 911 fame had a hand in writing this song. Hence its attentions perhaps looking slightly back to the decade that had just passed.
“placeholder”
Yup.
4.
competently dull
This is as good as Blue got – the usual macho posturing was toned down a bit, they remembered to add a tune (and a different tune from their usual one, which got several iterations under different names, at that), the beats aren’t aggressively intrusive, and there is an actual verse-chorus song, with a chorus that is more of a repetitive chant here, too.
The case against: Oh the vocalising is a bit whiny and it’s pedestrian – – even if not, mostly, in an unpleasant way. The way the vocal is shared between the singers doesn’t help with creating empathy or any sense that the singers feel whatever meaning the lyrics could potentially have , and doesn’t always sounds quite right – oh it’s suburban disco stuff for sure. And then it fades out…
Yeah, I feel I am damning with faint praise, but as wallpaper radio or (perhaps more so) car radio music goes, but I’ve always had a soft spot for this. If I had to hear one track by Blue, it would be this one, beyond any shadow of a doubt. I’ll give it a (6), the mark of inoffensiveness.
There is always a statistic and this has the distinction of being Blue’s only original chart topper. Too Close and the bunny to come are covers.
I agree with everything that’s been said about If You Come Back; anodyne, a place marker etc. What is interesting is that some of Blue’s other originals such as Fly By II and One Love (okay they’re pretty much the same song) are passable and yet they’re not the song we’re discussing.
Isn’t there an elephant in the room? If You Come Back is merely a fourth generation photocopy of Back For Good, with – as Tom mentions – a bit of crayoned-in I Swear to make its origins less obvious.
I’m always prepared to believe any age is somebody’s “golden age”, and I do find Too Close and the next Blue bunny amusing in their ridiculousness, but the thin gruel of If You Come Back surely can’t bring back heartwarming memories for anyone, no one at all.
Re 6: Passable originals getting gazumped by weak covers is something that crops up with depressing regularity around this time. Though calling If You Come Back an original is really stretching the meaning of the word.
Truly awful – and, as #7 says, very, very, very derivative. Apart from the lifts from BFG, all I can hear is earnest straining – some of these guys are nice looking, but (unlike TT) none of them are good singers, & they’re trying to cover up by shouting. 3 at most.
If you come back
If you come
If you
If…
(3)
