Andrew WK: I Get Wet: Pitchfork Review Andrew WK: I Get Wet: Pitchfork Review: Remarkable write-up of the Andrew WK album from Ryan Schrieber, Pitchforkmedia's editor-in-chief. Remarkable because it gets Andrew WK's music so descriptively right – "Nothing could penetrate a sound that dense. I was overcome. I tried to remember the last time anyone dared to push rock so poppily over […]

your own private quatre bras "[John Thelwall] also had the misfortune to be a mediocre poet — a crime which, although it is committed around us every day — historians and critics cannot forgive." —E.P.Thompson, The Making of the English Working Class* It was called The Battle of Waterloo, and it was one of the plays offered by J. K. […]

Enormous Legends Charlemagne Palestine – Four Manifestations on Six Elements 1. Charlemagne Palestine approaches a piano like a climber approaches a mountain. He does not play the instrument so much as he lets it test him: he starts each performance like an ascent, knowing that somewhere ahead there are the limits of the piano, and also the […]

ALLLLLLLLLLIIIIIIIIIUUUUUUMS!!!!! Independence Day. Isn't it marvellous? Hurrah hurrah let's kill the stripper and those hippies! That's the kind of morals I WANT from my films! Until the aliens bugger up by deciding just to kill EVERYBODY. Where's the subtlety, the art, the je ne sais quoi indeed about that? Who cares when we have plucky heroes […]

The UPDATED Secret History Of Band Aid The Secret History Of Band Aid Everybody remembers Band Aid. And – despite everything – most people remember Band Aid 2. And now we have Band Aid 20 30. Which rather begs the question – why does nobody ever talk about Band Aids 3 to 29? Take a trip down memory lane as we remind […]

Which of the following is not a pie? i. shepherd's/cottage pie ii. cheese flan/pizza iii. scotch egg iv. boiled egg actually i am not going to bother you w.all the ins and outs of the GREBT PIE DEBATE, as i wz not in on its inception, and besides the militia are now formed and a stiff crackdown ordered on heretics and dissidents. Hunting […]

The Cottage Industry Of Moments British Bubblegum Pop 1968-1972 "Sunday morning, up with the lark, I think I'll take a walk in the park, Hey hey hey, it's a beautiful day …" Daniel Boone, "Beautiful Sunday", 1972 British bubblegum pop, circa 1968-1972 – as distinct from its more worldly and sophisticated American equivalent – is a pure insight into a […]