I give a mark out of 10 to every Popular entry. In these year end polls, you get to tick any of the singles that you would have given 6 or more to.

With the most #1s yet, 1999 saw me give my highest scores (9s) to Britney and Fatboy Slim, and a brace of 1s to Baz Luhrmann and (less controversially) Sir Cliff. Over to you, and use the comment boxes to talk about the year in general. Tomorrow I’ll put up a decade poll too.

Which Of The Number Ones Of 1999 Would You Give 6 Or More To? CHEF - "Chocolate Salty Balls"

STEPS - "Heartbeat"/"Tragedy"

FATBOY SLIM - "Praise You"

911 - "A Little Bit More"

THE OFFSPRING - "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)"

ARMAND VAN HELDEN - "You Don't Know Me"

BLONDIE - "Maria"

LENNY KRAVITZ - "Fly Away"

BRITNEY SPEARS - "...Baby One More Time"

BOYZONE - "When The Going Gets Tough"

B*WITCHED - "Blame It On The Weatherman"

MR OIZO - "Flat Beat"

MARTINE McCUTCHEON - "Perfect Moment"

WESTLIFE - "Swear It Again"

BACKSTREET BOYS - "I Want It That Way"

BOYZONE - "You Needed Me"

SHANKS & BIGFOOT - "Sweet Like Chocolate"

BAZ LUHRMANN - "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)"

S CLUB 7 - "Bring It All Back"

THE VENGABOYS - "Boom Boom Boom Boom"

ATB - "9PM (Till I Come)"

RICKY MARTIN - "Livin La Vida Loca"

RONAN KEATING - "When You Say Nothing At All"

WESTLIFE - "If I Let You Go"

GERI HALLIWELL - "Mi Chico Latino"

LOU BEGA - "Mambo No.5 (A Little Bit Of...)"

THE VENGABOYS - "We're Going To Ibiza!"

EIFFEL 65 - "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"

CHRISTINA AGUILERA - "Genie In A Bottle"

WESTLIFE - "Flying Without Wings"

FIVE - "Keep On Movin'"

GERI HALLIWELL - "Lift Me Up"

ROBBIE WILLIAMS - "She's The One" / "It's Only Us"

WAMDUE PROJECT - "King Of My Castle"

CLIFF RICHARD - "The Millennium Prayer"

WESTLIFE - "I Have A Dream" / "Seasons In The Sun"

