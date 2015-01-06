1
Jan 15
Popular ’99
I give a mark out of 10 to every Popular entry. In these year end polls, you get to tick any of the singles that you would have given 6 or more to.
With the most #1s yet, 1999 saw me give my highest scores (9s) to Britney and Fatboy Slim, and a brace of 1s to Baz Luhrmann and (less controversially) Sir Cliff. Over to you, and use the comment boxes to talk about the year in general. Tomorrow I’ll put up a decade poll too.
Re22:For what it’s worth, Vernon Reid – Living Colour’s leader – as I probably once knew but only know now because I looked it up, was born in London to West Indian parents, although he did grow up in NYC.
swanstep @23 leaving aside whether Fleetwood Mac is an American band, there’s a contraindication in the oh-so-English Richard Thompson’s Rumor and Sigh.
@ Mark M, 24. Good point. Better case for ‘my’ side then is Foo Fighters’ second album ‘The Colour & The Shape’ (and I wonder in that case in particular whether the ‘Rumours’ example of rock-stars using UK-spelling wasn’t in the back of Grohl’s mind). Also ‘Black is the Colour (of My True Love’s Hair)’ is an American standard that uses the UK-spelling.
#5 – I’d completely forgotten that the utterly magnificent ‘Space Lord’ was a 1999 single. This is probably because its parent album, Powertrip (best American album of the 90s) was a big part of the summer of ’98 for me.
That said, it’s just nice to see Monster Magnet mentioned in a Popular Comments Thread.
#27 Not forgetting Stephen Duffy’s “Music in Colors”
John Peel’s Festive Fifty comprised of 51 records in 1999. Here in all its Hamstery glory:
1. Cuban Boys: “Cognoscenti vs Intelligentsia”
2. Hefner: “Hymn For The Cigarettes”
3. Hefner: “Hymn For The Alcohol”
4. Fall: “Touch Sensitive”
5. Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci: “Spanish Dance Troupe”
6. Elastica with Mark E Smith: “How He Wrote Elastica Man”
7. Fall: “F-oldin’ Money”
8. Flaming Lips: “Race For The Prize”
9. Murry The Hump: “Thrown Like A Stone”
10. Low: “Immune”
11. Half Man, Half Biscuit: “Look Dad No Tunes”
12. Flaming Lips: “Waiting For A Superman”
13. Cinerama: “Pacific”
14. Mogwai: “Cody”
15. Orbital: “Style”
16. Sonic Subjunkies: “Do You Even Know Who You Are?”
17. Super Furry Animals: “Fire In My Heart”
18. Cinerama: “King’s Cross”
19. Salako: “Look Left”
20. Clinic: “The Second Line”
21. Godspeed You Black Emperor!: “Hungover As The Oven At Maida Vale (Peel Session)”
22. Hefner: “I Stole A Bride”
23. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: “I See A Darkness”
24. Super Furry Animals: “Northern Lites”
25. Mogwai: “Stanley Kubrick”
26. Kraken: “Side Effects”
27. Super Furry Animals: “Turning Tide”
28. Cuban Boys: “Flossie’s Alarming Clock”
29. Dawn Of The Replicants: “Science Fiction Freak”
30. Half Man, Half Biscuit: “24 Hour Garage People (Peel Session)”
31. Pavement: “Major Leagues”
32. Hefner: “I Took Her Love For Granted”
33. Gene: “As Good As It Gets”
34. Plone: “Be Rude To Your School”
35. Smog: “Cold Blooded Old Times”
36. Broadcast: “Echoes Answer”
37. Add N To (X): “Metal Fingers In My Body”
38. Melt Banana: “Plot In A Pot”
39. Atari Teenage Riot: “Revolution Action”
40. Blur: “Tender”
41. Badly Drawn Boy: “Once Around The Block”
42. Aphex Twin: “Windowlicker”
43. Six By Seven: “Helden”
44. Appliance: “Food Music”
45. Pavement: “Carrot Rope”
46. Stereolab: “The Free Design”
47. Marine Research: “Parallel Horizontal”
48. Miss Mend: “Living City Plan”
49. Hefner: “Hymn For The Things We Didn’t Do”
50. Wheat: “Don’t I Hold You”
51. Monkey Steals The Drum: “Injured Birds”
@27: The biggest running joke amongst Lancastrians is “Ah, Fleetwood Mac, it’s always good to support a local band.”
One artist on Popular more famous than their homonymous place, unlike, say, Chicago, but Fleetwood Town FC are now doing their best to disprove that.. well, they will until the money runs out! (A cautionary tale: remember what happened to Rushden and Diamonds. And Parma.)
ICG @32 Well yes, one of them is a lass from Bouth so what’s not to like?
Comment deleted – I was going to note that 911 were yet to open their account, but apparently they’ve had one vote (still 0% though)
Scottish/UK chart no 1 differences
No 1 in Scotland but not UK :
1) DJ Sakin & Friends – Protect Your Mind (For The Love Of A Princess)
2) Texas – In Our Lifetime
3) Offspring – Why Don’t You Get A Job?
4) Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much
5) Steps – Love’s Got A Hold On My Heart
6) Five – If Ya Gettin’ Down
7) Alice Deejay – Better Off Alone
8) Ann Lee – 2 Times
9) Vengaboys – Kiss (When The Sun Don’t Shine)
No 1 in UK but not Scotland
1) Armand Van Helden – You Don’t Know Me
2) Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away
3) B*Witched – Blame It On The Weatherman
4) Westlife – Swear It Again
5) Shanks & Bigfoot – Sweet Like Chocolate
6) Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca
7) Westlife – If I Let You Go
8) Christina Aguilera – Genie In A Bottle
9) Westlife – Flying Without Wings
(and possibly also Geri Halliwell – Lift Me Up: there is a week missing on the OCC database when that was UK no 1)
Interesting. Above all for Westlife’s first three singles not making it to the top in Scotland. And Ann Lee is no substitute for Christina Aguilera. Pity that B*Witched’s best single didn’t make it (not least as “C’est la Vie” had had a much longer run at no 1 in Scotland than throughout the UK). Shania Twain and Alice Deejay are kind of very much the sound of 1999 in my book, but do we really need another Vengasong with naff lyrics? The Braveheart ambient-house dance number is really damn good though.
If the 19th century Ewings had stayed north of the border it seems I’d know a lot more about the career of Texas than I do.
I gave 26! thumbs up.
The year I was born, this was actually better than any later year except 2000 or 2006 (both good).
The not-so-good ones: 911, Offspring, You Needed Me, Bring It All Back, both Vengaboys outings, Ronan, Lift Me Up, Cliff and IHAD/SITS.