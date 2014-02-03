I give every record on Popular a mark out of 10. This poll is a chance for you to say which Number Ones in a year you’d have given 6 or more out of 10 to.

In terms of my marks, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Four 9s – “Jesus To A Child”, “Firestarter”, “Wannabe” and “Setting Sun”. But a 1 out of 10 – the hapless Barlow – and three 2s (Robson And Jerome and a brace of Boyzones). Use the comments to talk about the year in general, post other lists, reminisce, etc etc.

Which Number Ones Of 1996 Would You Give 6 Or More To?

BABYLON ZOO - "Spaceman"

OASIS - "Don't Look Back In Anger"

TAKE THAT - "How Deep Is Your Love"

THE PRODIGY - "Firestarter"

MARK MORRISON - "Return Of The Mack"

GEORGE MICHAEL - "Fastlove"

GINA G - "Ooh Aah Just A Little Bit"

BADDIEL AND SKINNER AND THE LIGHTNING SEEDS - "Three Lions"

FUGEES - "Killing Me Softly"

GARY BARLOW - "Forever Love"

SPICE GIRLS - "Wannabe"

PETER ANDRE - "Flava"

FUGEES - "Ready Or Not"

DEEP BLUE SOMETHING - "Breakfast At Tiffany's"

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - "Setting Sun"

BOYZONE - "Words"

THE SPICE GIRLS - "Say You'll Be There"

ROBSON AND JEROME - "What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted" et al.

THE PRODIGY - "Breathe"

PETER ANDRE - "I Feel You"

BOYZONE - "A Different Beat"

DUNBLANE - "Knockin On Heavens Door" / "Throw These Guns Away"

SPICE GIRLS - "2 Become 1"

