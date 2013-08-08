Year poll time! I give every No.1 a mark out of 10. In this poll, you can tick any that you would give 6 or more to. My highest marks this year went to Livin’ Joy and Coolio, my lowest to Robson And Jerome.

Which of these 1995 Number Ones would you give 6 or more to? REDNEX - "Cotton Eye Joe"

CELINE DION - "Think Twice"

CHER, CHRISSIE HYNDE, NENEH CHERRY, ERIC CLAPTON etc - "Love Can Build A Bridge"

THE OUTHERE BROTHERS - "Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle)"

TAKE THAT - "Back For Good"

OASIS - "Some Might Say"

LIVIN JOY - "Dreamer"

ROBSON AND JEROME - "Unchained Melody"/"The White Cliffs Of Dover"

THE OUTHERE BROTHERS - "Boom Boom Boom"

TAKE THAT - "Never Forget"

BLUR - "Country House"

MICHAEL JACKSON - "You Are Not Alone"

SHAGGY - "Boombastic"

SIMPLY RED - "Fairground"

COOLIO ft LV - "Gangsta's Paradise"

ROBSON AND JEROME - "I Believe"/"Up On The Roof"

MICHAEL JACKSON - "Earth Song"

Writing the 1995 entries has been tremendously enjoyable, reading the threads even more so. Thanks, as ever, to everyone who reads and comments on Popular and waits patiently for the oft-delayed new entries.

As ever, use the comments to share your own favourites from 1995, other lists, thoughts on the year in general, etc.