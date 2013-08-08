2
Aug 13
Popular ’95
Year poll time! I give every No.1 a mark out of 10. In this poll, you can tick any that you would give 6 or more to. My highest marks this year went to Livin’ Joy and Coolio, my lowest to Robson And Jerome.
Writing the 1995 entries has been tremendously enjoyable, reading the threads even more so. Thanks, as ever, to everyone who reads and comments on Popular and waits patiently for the oft-delayed new entries.
As ever, use the comments to share your own favourites from 1995, other lists, thoughts on the year in general, etc.
When Oasis first broke through, they looked like their mums had dressed them: M&S sweaters and all that, the designer thug anoraks and Parkers came later. I remember when one of their endless re-launches had them in leather jackets and my brother commented ‘well, they’re just like The Charlatans now; another bunch of middle-aged hairdressers playing boring music’
My pick for Single of the Year in America would be “Waterfalls” by TLC. Looking at Billboard’s list of the 100 biggest American singles of ’95, I got some degree of enjoyment from “You Don’t Know How It Feels”/Tom Petty (#61), “Carnival”/Natalie Merchant (#60), “Roll to Me”/Del Amitri (#55), “Dear Mama”/2Pac (#51), “Runaway”/Janet Jackson (#29), “You Gotta Be”/Des’ree (#20), “Creep”/TLC (#3)and “Gangsta’s Paradise”/Coolio (#1). I should add there’s a bunch of songs I don’t know or can’t recall.
It’s an absolute crime that “Missing” by Everything But The Girl wasn’t #1 in ’95
From a personal perspective, Dreadzone’s opening run of 2014 tour dates is quite something.
http://www.dreadzone.com/?page_id=26
Popular (Not Popular) Top 10 – the records that spent most weeks in the Top 10 without being eligible for an entry here.
1. Everything But The Girl – “Missing” (14 weeks)
2. Oasis – “Wonderwall” (12 weeks)
3. Boyzone – “Father And Son” (10 weeks)
4. N-Trance – “Set You Free” (9 weeks, peak #2)
5. Ini Kamoze – “Here Comes The Hotstepper” (9 weeks, peak #4)
6=. Boyzone – “Love Me For A Reason” (8 weeks, peak #2)
6=. Alex Party – “Don’t Give Me Your Life” (8 weeks, peak #2)
6=. U2 – “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” (8 weeks, peak #2)
9. Smokie – “Living Next Door To Alice (Who The F*** Is Alice?)” (8 weeks, peak #3)
10. Bjork – “It’s Oh So Quiet” (8 weeks, peak #4)
The Number Ones with the shortest stay in the Top 10 are Blur’s “Country House” and Oasis’ “Some Might Say” (i.e. “Wonderwall” is where Oasis break out of being a ‘fanbase band’). Neither Take That No.1 manages as many weeks in the Top 10 as either Boyzone one.
Fascinating that Blurasis didn’t stay in the top 10 longer with those much-hyped songs.
The U2 song is a bit surprising there as although it was a big movie tie-in it wasn’t really one with mass appeal (or so you’d think based on its sound) nor is it really one of the band’s best-loved works. I’d give five of those 6 or more out of 10.
Scottish/UK chart no 1 differences
No 1 in Scotland but not UK :
1) U2 – Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
2) Oasis – Roll With It
3) Rembrandts – I’ll Be There For You
4) N-Trance ft Ricardo da Force – Stayin’ Alive
5) Meat Loaf – I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)
6) Beatles – Free As A Bird
7) Mike Flowers Pops – Wonderwall
No 1 in UK but not Scotland
1) Livin’ Joy – Dreamer
2) Michael Jackson – You Are Not Alone
3) Shaggy – Boombastic
Slightly surprised to see Livin’ Joy miss out in Scotland; the general conservatism of the Scotland-only no 1s is quite marked. Notable too that Oasis beat Blur in the “battle of the britpop bands” week, but succumbed to Blur a week later. “Cotton Eye Joe” got a whole five weeks on top in Scotland.
Late to this, but 1995 does seem to be the last year when the ‘silent majority’ records spent most of the year at no1. Most obviously Robson and Jerome, but also Simply Red’s only no1, Celine Dion and maybe even Michael Jackson fall into the category. Even if you’d known at the start of the year that new material was due from him, I think you’d have got good odds on him having two no1s from the same album. It was the year of Britpop, trip hop, jungle and handbag house, but those managed a grand total of four weeks at the top. If all the year’s no2 singles had made it, it would have felt much more representative, and certainly much stronger.
Five no-no’s: Rednex, Cher &c., Don’t Stop, and the two Green and Flynn ones. Otherwise, 12 thumbs up!
An OK year by my reckoning. Not as good as 1962, though.
Just reading the comments here and came across Tom’s reply to me at #72, which reminds me of the piece I wrote on ‘Joyriders’ (and which is completely in agreement with his comments) – https://pulpsongs.wordpress.com/2014/03/01/128-joyriders/ – hope nobody minds me tagging it on here.