LIVIN’ JOY – “Dreamer”
A dance music confession: I never, quite, intuitively grasped what counted as House and what fell under Garage. The bumping, cut-up rhythms and vocals that begin the remixed “Dreamer” feel like garage, for example, but as Janice Robinson takes the song into its urgently blissful chorus I want to call it house – or even go more specific and say handbag house, that showy, uplifting offshoot that strutted across superclub dancefloors in the mid-90s.
These sort of divisions are the meat and drink of dance music – social markers as much as genre markers, guides to who might dance to what – and, in the case of handbag, what might be safely dismissed. Otherwise knowledgeable and thorough histories of dance music wave mid-90s house away as mere disco (as if disco was ever mere), a crowd-pleasing sideshow away from the main action. In terms of ‘progression’, perhaps that’s right. In terms of pop, it’s way off.
After all, most of what you really need to know about Livin’ Joy is in the band’s name. “Dreamer” is indeed the year’s most joyful, delightful, vivacious number one so far. But it’s not just about joy – the song’s chorus is a concentrated blurt of fierce hope, a fantasy of togetherness so intense but so impossible that Robinson takes it in double-time, like she’s trying to grab a moment – or a dream – before it vanishes. The song slinks and builds up to that point, its loping bass and keyboard figures giving Robinson space to stretch out a bit and approach lines like “Love, life and laughter is all I believe” with the lived-in relish they deserve.
It’s an old pop trick, as old as “I Feel Love” at least – the European producers adding a bit of class to their work with a jobbing American soul singer. But the men behind “Dreamer” – on a roll at the time, with Alex Party’s infectious “Don’t Give Me Your Life” to their credit – got lucky here: while never stepping outside genre boundaries, “Dreamer” is one of the great house diva vocals. It captures the thing house, and handbag house, do better than almost anything: condense all the hopes, fears, desperation, and fantasies that a dancefloor magics into being, leaving an intense hit of pop that stays in your mind long after the night ends.
Technical knowledge applied in an interesting way is about as hott as non-fiction gets, for me. But WHY OH WHY OH WHY do all these pieces assume that technical knowledge about pop music begins and ends as musicology. I don’t just want musicology nerds up in my pop writing, I want sociologists, choreographers, economists, marketers, historians, dressmakers, shop owners, hairdressers, programmers, graphic designers, and a hundred others TOO. And the moon on a stick for pudding.
(So to back myself up the bulk of the entry I’m writing now is a potted history of ideas about branding. Sorry everyone.)
Sure, I agree – nothing wrong with knowing your musicology, but music (especially pop music) isn’t the reserve of an elite group of musicologists, it’s everyone’s – and it’s telling that he compares it to business studies and football commentary as if *that’s* the desired standard.
Sports commentary is a particularly odd one, to be honest. The best, most insightful analysis on sport is not being done by sports commentators (even though Gary Neville has moved things on somewhat). I know my rugby union and the guys on the TV talking about tactics and so on are talking about rugby union tactics, it is true, but not at a standard that should be held up as something to emulate. The best work is being done on blogs and by some journalists, as far as I can tell – and isn’t that the case with music too? I don’t really see a difference.
Also agree with Tom that there’s room for all kinds of stuff in this analysis, both in music and in sport (the whole sabermetric movement in Baseball is entirely about getting economists/mathematicians into analysis of the sport). The internet is so vast, I guess I just look at complaints like those in the linked article at 124 and think: why can’t we have both? And more besides?
#124: An interesting read, although I do side more with Tom here: IMHO the only meaningful test of a piece of music is what happens on the way out – its effect on its listeners – rather than what happens on the way in. Otherwise you get music to look at (evaluate by reading the score, or the “score” if you’re being deconstructionist), not to listen to.
However, I do think the author makes a valid point in there somewhere about the decline in the quality of music criticism. I think he may be mistaking cause for effect somewhere along the line, though, and it’s a symptom of a fundamental change in the part music plays in daily life now compared to 20 years ago.
Without question one of the best Italo-house records ever made – but what takes this record somewhere else is the 12” Big Mix that Rollo did. It was this mix that makes it a classic IMO – and everytime I hear it I just what to stick my hands in the air ….
Re95 etc: I’ve been looking for somewhere to say this, and slightly randomly chosen this of the many places the concept of ‘rockism’ has been discussed on FreakyTrigger, and annoyed or confused folk. Anyway, so I’m reading Tracey Thorn’s Bedsit Disco Queen: How I Grew Up And Tried To Be A Popstar, and it puts the idea back into its original post-punk context, with due reference to Subway Sect’s A Different Story (‘We oppose all rock ‘n’ roll’), and the intensity people felt and how determined they were to reinvent the rules of popular music. But also the dogmatism and slightly bewildering positions people got themselves into (‘Rule Number One: no snare drum, which was too rockist. Only rimshot was allowed […] Rule Number Three: No acoustic guitars as they meant folk music […] There was some Hammond organ, which we saw as being very 1960s, and therefore cool, but – Rule Number Four: no piano, which meant ghastly 1970s rock ballads.’
Excellent!
I might just be the right age but it never seemed a difficult concept to understand.
It’s odd that guitar solos were allowed – even by the Pop Group, possibly the most self-negating act in history. Nothing ever seemed more trad rock* to me.
*I think the title of the Membranes’ Death To Trad Rock struck a deeper chord with me than most people. I’ve never heard the actual record.
The internet, in its randomness, seems to lack the lyrics to Subway Sect’s A Different Story (aka Rock & Roll Even). So, here’s some of it:
‘The lines that hit me again and again/Afraid to take a stroll/Of the course of twenty years/And out of Rock & Roll/Out of Rock & Roll!
We use no belief in the pre-existing school/And since we’ve got this test/We’ve just been waiting for it to fall/We oppose all Rock & Roll/It’s held for too long/You can’t refuse it’s too much to lose
The life’s a suit well-worn/And it just won’t fit me at all/It tells a different story/And we just can’t believe that story/We’ve just been waiting for it to fall/Oh won’t you come on fall’
“Of the course of twenty years” s/b “Off the course of twenty years” (by my ears anyway)
Re 135: You’re right, of course. Makes much more sense and is indeed what VG sings. I was copying it off the insert to the CD version of the retrospective – and failed to spot their mistake (bad sub).
(The CD is ’1976-1980′ and credited to Subway Sect. The vinyl version is 1977-81 and credited to Vic Godard & The Subway Sect. They, however, contain exactly the same songs in – I think – the same versions. Slightly different running order, but the same first and last songs).
Re132/133: The Tracey Thorn book is absolutely terrific (e.g. this on Primal Scream in ’86: ‘… Bobby Gillespie’s utterly wet and weedy singing. It’s fabulous in its self-delusion: you can almost will yourself into believing, as Bobby apparently does, that he sings like all three of The Shangri-Las, when in fact he just sounds, and looks, like they’d eat him for breakfast.’*)
She’s very good on the charity-shop-fashion and Nicaragua-benefit-solidarity 1980s, which is (of course) just one of the versions of the decade written out of the official pop-cultural history. (I would like to read a pop memoir that didn’t have the ‘Spinal Tap – it’s all true!’ bit, but that’s a tiny quibble).
*Mostly, there were four Shangri-Las, but they were a trio for a bit, so she’s not wrong, strictly speaking.
I know it’s been a while since anyone posted on this thread, but I stumbled across this site due to this post and wanted to add my two pennies worth!
The comments have been interesting and its surprising to see how polarised the response to ‘Dreamer’ is.
Myself, I’d turned 15 a month before this hit number 1 so I remember it well. At the time I would’ve given it a 7 or an 8 because I really did like it. It was catchy, euphoric and uplifting although it furiously chugged its way through the 3minutes and 44 seconds making it seem like it only played for 2 minutes.
I wasn’t really about lyrics back then as I much preferred a good baseline, or a good synth/hook, and this track was packed with them.
Over the years I have visited various clubs all over the UK, and when this track drops, EVERYONE seems to go mental! Bodies flock to the dancefloor (if they’re not already on it) arms are up in the air and people are mouthing the lyrics. It seems to have become quite a cult classic and is still revered and played in clubs (compared to the likes of Let Me Be Your Fantasy, or Set You Free) so it’s stood the test of time. And rightly so.
It remains one of (if not my number 1) all time favourite dance records. Gat Decors “Passion” is up there also (with a few that have been forgotten by the sands of time) including Nush’s “U Girls (look so sexy)”, Cappella’s “U Got 2 Let The Music”, Rapination ftr alum Mazelle “Love Me The Right Way”, Urban Cookie Collective “The Key The Secret”, Incognito “Always There”, Robin S “Show Me Love”, N-Trance “Set You Free” and Inner City “Good Life”).