Jun 11
Popular ’91
Popular • popular year poll
I give a mark out of 10 to every single on Popular. Here’s where you can tick the ones you’d give 6 or higher to – and talk about the year in general.
(My highest mark for 1991 was an 8 for the KLF, my lowest a 1 for Hale And Pace.)
US Billboard list:
“Justify My Love” Madonna
“Love Will Never Do (Without You)” Janet Jackson
“The First Time” Surface
“Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” C+C Music Factory Freedom Williams
“All the Man That I Need” Whitney Houston
“Someday” Mariah Carey
“One More Try” Timmy T
“Coming Out of the Dark” Gloria Estefan
“I’ve Been Thinking About You” Londonbeat
“You’re in Love” Wilson Phillips
“Baby Baby” Amy Grant
“Joyride” Roxette
“I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)” Hi-Five
“I Don’t Wanna Cry” Mariah Carey
“More Than Words” Extreme
“Rush Rush” Paula Abdul
“Unbelievable” EMF
(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” Bryan Adams
“The Promise of a New Day” Paula Abdul
“I Adore Mi Amor” Color Me Badd
“Good Vibrations” Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch featuring Loleatta Holloway
“Emotions” Mariah Carey
“Romantic” Karyn White
“Cream” Prince and the New Power Generation
“When a Man Loves a Woman” Michael Bolton
“Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” P.M. Dawn
“Black or White” Michael Jackson
Think I said this for 1990, too, but take a look at all those women.
Surely the strangest year for number ones since 1980.
That American list looks a bit better – C&C Music Factory, Londonbeat (sort of OK that one), Mariah Carey, Prince, PM Dawn, Surface (never knowingly heard that one but they put out good stuff like ‘Falling In Love With You’ and ‘Happy’ in the mid/late80s) so will at least be a classy production
A horrible year for number ones, but still lots of great stuff out there, especially on The Face list (as ever). Very bad things going on with that NME poll, though – just had a listen to Midway Still to check they were as third-hand and charmless as I remember (they were). Still, a year that offers songs as varied yet enticing as There’s Nothing Like This and Nick Cave Dolls shouldn’t be dismissed.
Nice to see The Tyrrel Corporation scrape into that Face list – I loved “Waking With A Stranger” and “Going Home”; not quite perfect pop, but such melancholy; and the artwork on the 7″ singles sleeves were beautifully presented too.
And Mass Order too – although obviously “Lift Every Voice” was superior to “Take Me Away”..
The Festive 50 this year is the one John Peel refused to broadcast, isn’t it? Can’t remember it was more because he didn’t like the music in the 50, or because so few people voted.
And “Alright” by Urban Soul was very much the sound of my 6th form common room towards the end of that year. Damn fine track it was too
Shameless plug. Domino Radio at 4pm – I’ll be channeling David Jacobs this afternoon as I spin Pre Rock, R&R, Big City Soul, Brill Building, Brit Building, Girl Groups, Belgian Popcorn, English Baroque and other fictitious pop genres. Maybe the odd number one, too. 87.7 FM or http://dominorad.io
#30 IIRC Peel was aghast at the conservatism of the list and scrapped it?
I’m sure I remember JPeel saying it was because “Smells like Teen Spirit” had an overwhelming majority over everything else.
Re: JP. 91’s “Phantom 50” wasn’t broadcast until 93 according to Wiki. I had an idea it was 92, but my memory plays tricks again. I’ll have to check my Margrave Of The Marshes to find any explanation for his delay. It could be as simple as him being a bit of a curmudgeon occasionally.
The second best no. 1 voted for is a song actually released over 10 years previously – just about sums up 91 then!
Actually it was just under nine years (appeared on Combat Rock, released May 1982).
He’d been complaining for years about the gumming up of the festive fifty with immoveable “classics”. It’s not curmudgeonly to be bored and disappointed that something’s turned into a chore when it shouldn’t be.
TOTPWatch: In the studio on the Christmas Day Top of the Pops 1991 were; Seal, Nomad featuring MC Mikee Freedom, Chesney Hawkes, James, OMD, Kenny Thomas, Erasure, Right Said Fred, Oceanic, The Scorpions and 2 Unlimited. Tony Dortie, Mark Franklin & Claudia Simon were the hosts.
That Face list at #15 is basically my DJ set from 1991. Magnificent.
One of the reasons Peel gave when eventually running through the list was indeed due to “not very many people bothered voting” (before playing ‘Dress’ during a live Glastonbury show).
‘SLTS’ was presaged with the abandonment being down to “the votes not coming in as they should be”, so make of that what you will. He did call it “a great record by any standards” when spinning it in July ’93 though.
I remember Peel complaining about the Festive 50 as far back as 1986, essentially on the grounds that he spent the year playing a huge variety of music and then the listeners just voted for a small range of Anglo-American guitar bands (of course he was happy enough if the guitar band in question happened to be The Fall).
Well, that would account for a great many ‘peel favs’ making up the later festive fifties…
The KLF and Queen (of course), Enigma, Cher, Bryan Adams, and a guilty pleasure vote for Mr Jason Donovan. Unlike 1990 though, not the best year for #1s but some excellent tracks elsewhere in the top 40. I will forever love these rave tracks, cursing those old enough to enjoy them:
Bizarre Inc – Such A Feeling/Playing With Knives
Bassheads – Is There Anybody Out There
Cola Boy – 7 Ways To Love
The Prodigy – Charly/Everybody In The Place
T99 – Anasthasia
Human Resource – Dominator
Best group of the year goes to The KLF/JAMs. Everything they released was legendary.
Great albums of ’91:
REM – Out of Time
Erasure – Chorus
OMD – Sugar Tax
And honorable mention to Pet Shop Boys – Discography, a compilation but contained the epic ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’ cover from that year.
Having a peek at 1992, bloody hell it’s dire isn’t it? Roll on 1993 already!
@19: 1991 really was the best year ever for pop albums, wasn’t it? I had remembered the obvious peaks, but there is amazing strength in depth there. ‘Foxbase Alpha’! ‘Pretty on the Inside’! And a fantastic year for hip-hop (again, the best ever?) and techno.
Only two from me and it was very nearly just the one (I didn’t count BoRap). I was thinking I really don’t remember music being that bad in 91, then I saw the top of The Face list
1 Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
2 Young Disciples – Apparently Nothin’
3 PM Dawn – Set Adrift On Memory Bliss
4 DSK – What Would We Do?
5 Ce Ce Peniston – Finally
6 Prince – Gett Off
7 Alison Limerick – Where Love Lives
And it wasn’t! What a great, great year it actually was.
7 ticks – being generous to Queen and CMB.
I’m wondering if 1991 was a record year for instrumental hits in the top 40, including those with the more minimal sampled vocal snippets (Moby ‘Go!’, 808 State ‘In Yer Face’, SL2 ‘DJs Take Control’, Orbital ‘Satan’, N-Joi ‘Adrenalin’ and numerous others).
It’s been nice to revisit the year 20 years after the event (as with 1990). IIRC Popular was 40 years ahead for part of 1966 and 30 years ahead for 1978. Perhaps 2003 will be reached two years hence.
Tori Amos was more of a 1992 phenomenon I suppose, but one of her best singles ‘Silent all these years’ was in the lower reaches of the UK charts in Nov and Dec 1991… so, yeah, woo-hoo 1991.
NME Readers Poll Best Single 1991;
1. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
2. REM – Losing My Religion
3. Electronic – Get The Message
4. Vic Reeves & The Wonder Stuff – Dizzy
5. James – Sit Down
6. Carter USM – After The Watershed
7. Billy Bragg – Sexuality
8. Chapterhouse – Pearl
9. Teenage Fanclub – The Concept
10. REM – Shiny Happy People
Melody Maker readers poll best single of 1991;
1. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
2. REM – Losing My Religion
3. Vic Reeves & The Wonder Stuff – Dizzy
4. Primal Scream – Higher Than The Sun
5. Curve – Ten Little Girls
6. Blur – There’s No Other Way
7. The Wonder Stuff – The Size Of A Cow
8. Ride – Unfamiliar
9. 9″ Nails – Head Like A Hole
10. Chapterhouse – Pearl
A pitiful 4 for me too (U2, KLF, Queen the Second, Cher). Only two of those scored higher than 6, and I was probably a tad generous on the sixes.
Those Australian 1991 number ones…
Vanilla Ice, “Ice Ice Baby”, 3 weeks
*Divinyls, “I Touch Myself”, 2 weeks
Londonbeat, “I’ve Been Thinking About You”, 4 weeks
The Simpsons, “Do the Bartman”, 1 week
Dimples D., “Sucker DJ”, 2 weeks
Julee Cruise, “Falling”, 1 week
Roxette, “Joyride”, 3 weeks
*Ratcat, Tingles EP, 2 weeks
*Daryl Braithwaite, “The Horses”, 2 weeks
*Ratcat, “Don’t Go Now”, 1 week
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, “Grease Megamix”, 5 weeks
*Melissa, “Read My Lips”, 2 weeks
Bryan Adams, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, 11 weeks
Martika, “Love… Thy Will Be Done”, 1 week
Big Audio Dynamite, “Rush”, 2 weeks
U2, “The Fly”, 1 week
Right Said Fred, “I’m Too Sexy”, 3 weeks
Michael Jackson, “Black or White”, 8 weeks (3 in 1992)
*Australian artists. Plus half of the Grease Megamix, I suppose.
Adams aside (I had NO IDEA he’d ruled us with his emerald glove too), that’s so much better than the UK run! :O at there being just two weeks between the Tingles EP and Don’t Go Now being at the top – I do recall that they had #1 on the singles and albums at the same time, so maybe it was the promo for the LP that finally pushed Tingles to the top, after floating around the charts since the previous year?
(They’re doing a one-off “20th anniversary of Blind Love” gig down the road from my house on Saturday, incidentally. Aww.)
4-13 score for me. Around 30% of all #1’s. Could have been worse, I guess.
It’s an odd odd one. I remember 1991 being the best year for music, and in pub discussions have put that forward -it’s quite easy if you can reel off the various canonical albums released in September and October alone.
On the singles front, the Face list is fantastic (I love how Curve, at 30, is the first guitar record) and even the NME and MM lists are good. It was plainly a great year for music.
Yet this list of number ones… Adams dominates, but there is other slurry here… I have hugely fond memories of the winter and spring (KLF, Enigma – there was a sense that chart pop was improving, getting spooky, getting wonderfully weird) and I’ll give a pass to The Fly for not sounding like Rattle & Hum (least appealing album title ever?). Elsewhere, thin gruel.
New My Bloody Valentine is blowing up the internet and my mind as I type. She Found You, New You, Wonder 2 and Nothing Is seem like instant new classics to me (at least if you’re at all on MBV’s wavelength), whereas the rest will have to grow on me (which is how Loveless felt to me whenever I first heard it). Fantastic record after 2 listens. Woo hoo!
Just staggered it exists! And very happy for them and the fans – glad that particular ghost is laid to rest. I don’t feel a huge urgency to listen to it (but that’s the case with everything – at the moment I enjoy things more if I come to them when I’m in the mood, not when they’re released) (I miss the social dimension though…)
Spotify playlist: Around 863 singles entered the UK Top 75 in 1991. Here are 695 of them (including AA sides and usually two tracks per EP) http://t.co/ZTwIu3rDSj
Everything except Bartman and Stonk. (Even those were 5’s.)
A little controversially, 1991 was one of the better years by my standards. Even better than 1983 or ’84.