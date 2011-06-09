The Pornography Of Nostalgia The Notorious Bettie Page is a film about the good old days of porn. You know, when it wasn’t exploitative, and all the girls portrayed within were not only fun loving conspirators in an art project, but believed in Jeebus too. Most film about porn are about the good old days. Inside Deep Throat told […] The Notorious Bettie Page is a film about the good old days of porn. You know, when it wasn’t exploitative, and all the girls portrayed within were not only fun loving conspirators in an art project, but believed in Jeebus too. Most film about porn are about the good old days. Inside Deep Throat told […]

Which Decade Is Tops For Pops? The Results, Decade By Decade. Finally, the moment of ABSOLUTE POP TRUTH is upon us! And my goodness, what a nail-biter of a contest this has been. Halfway through the voting, two decades broke decisively ahead of the pack, establishing a lead that proved impossible to catch up with. Although one of them looked to have the edge, its rival […]

ABBA – "Dancing Queen" #394, 4th September 1976 In my teens I read a science fiction novel with a startlingly elegant twist. (I won't mention the book's name in case you come across it yourself.) It was about a brilliant scientist who vanishes: the book's protagonist goes looking for clues to what happened, and becomes close to the scientist's […]

The Jubilee Stuff 1 The weather matters. Saturday 1st June: 8pm, and the sky out of my window is still fading pale blue, weightless, benevolent. A jubilee weekend of rain would be a symbolic down: but then, we are long used to finding a meaning in the rain. Not just we aesthetes ('I'm happy when it rains'; 'You're […]

How Old Is Superman? How Old Is Superman? One of the seemingly undefined aspect of the Superman mythos is that of his ageing. Those who fall on the side of his omnipotence in everything (the superhearing, superbreath, superhair bunch) probably think as a preternatural godhead he will live forever. Look, he has been banging around in the comics for […]

I Want To Know What Love Is – Eighties Revisionism On Skykicking last week, Tim touched, popwise, on the continuing cultural battle over what the eighties were or are or mean or meant. The story of mainstream rock and politics in the 1990s was among other things the story of a similar battle, that time over the sixties. On the one hand you had the […]

SINEAD O'CONNOR – "Nothing Compares 2 U" #641, 3rd February 1990 Sinead O'Connor is one of the finest song interpreters not just because she thinks hard about the material and the feelings locked in it, but because she's so good at placing songs into a situation. A great example of this is her version of "Chiquitita", warm and homely where ABBA's is […]