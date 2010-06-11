9
Jun 10
FAIRGROUND ATTRACTION – “Perfect”
This record really enrages me without my being easily able to work out why. It’s not the tune – when I’m not listening to it “Perfect” bops around my head quite pleasantly, or at least the “beey-ee-ee-ee-ee-ee-ee” hook does. Of course, that in-head version lacks Eddi Reader’s stridency, which really surprised me when I listened to the track again: I had this memory of it as a very breezy, light, record, a sort of skiffle Bobbie Gentry deal, and it might have been but her blaring voice buckles the song, and she makes her romantic idealism sound a little smug.
Not to mention that she sounds like she’s yelling in your ear, and here’s where I think I’ve worked out what really bugs me about “Perfect”: the production. It’s intimate, but impeccably intimate, crispness and echo deployed too neatly, like somebody has spent a great deal of money on trying to sound like they hadn’t. This is probably intensely unfair – the song was apparently self-produced and I’ve no doubt the band’s rootsiness was genuine: maybe 80s recording studios were just set up in such a way that it was hard to trespass off more clinical paths.
3
Gosh, you’re a moaning lot, apart from Tim, Sandy and Rosie.
For me (notoriously unimpressed by 80s music) this is easily the best chart-topper since West End Girls.
I don’t get this Thatcher’s Child stuff about it at all. The first time I heard this I was driving between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and it knocked my socks off. When I listen I hear a woman of my own age (I am four weeks older than ER) stating categorically that she won’t settle for second best – and I don’t think that has anything to do with acquisitiveness. At that stage in my life I watched several of my friends (lawyers to a woman)as they inched towards 30 marrying men who were never going to quicken anyone’s pulse, because they were kind, decent, solvent, reliable plodders and would make good fathers for their (future)children. This wasn’t what I wanted (I have only recently realised that theirs was not necessarily an ignoble ambition) and I cheered when Eddi banged the drum for the no compromises set – I wanted a man who was roguish, handsome, brilliant, witty etc etc. Not bothered about money. I found one who ticked all those boxes and – yup – just about then it was perfect. Right now going through the “in sickness and in health thing” and finding that base note of perfect from 20+ years ago very sustaining.
I was working in London from 1987 onwards, and I didn’t see Fairground Attraction as part of that metropolitan smugness sect at all (and I loathe Peter’s Friends and the Em ‘n’Ken thing with a passion). I heard a girl with Glasgow consonants saying she wanted someone to make her heart sing, and I agreed.
Eddi Reader’s voice gives me goosebumps and “Sings the Songs of Robert Burns” is one of my top five albums ever (so Rory should investigate it). As for her ‘royalty’ status. Even the Queen had to applaud the ancient then modern renditions of Auld Lang Syne at the opening of the Scottish Parliament. Just watched it on Youtube, and found myself in tears.
Sorry vinylscot.
Ah…so that’s where I went wrong with my ex-missus. I was the kind-hearted plodder-type, but she really wanted the rogueish, witty type. What she actually ended up with was the younger, slimmer plodder type. Oh well!
“Sings the Songs of Robert Burns”… I’ll keep an eye out. After I’m done with the half dozen Kylie albums I picked up last month to plug that particular blind spot.
On “ersatz” (which I would still agree with, although I don’t think inferior to the originals implies bad in this case): DietMondrian, your example of the “Keep calm and carry on” posters isn’t the best analogy, because they’re not fakes, they’re reproductions. About as fake as a CD release of “Songs for Swingin’ Lovers”.
I heard ‘Dance the night away’ by The Mavericks today and it’s twangy guitar and ‘ersatz’ qualities reminded me of ‘Perfect’. Somehow, `i don’t imagine that DTNA would get the same level of dismissal as P.
Interesting watching this thread develop… Is it perhaps finally a question of whether Reader’s voice (maybe together with fine points of production) does it for you? Near nursery rhymes from Feist and from Lily Allen in recent years have been huge hits because enough people have found their voices and personalities engaging, but those same voices and personalities drove significant minorities of folks up the wall! Reader’s voice doesn’t grab me (it reads to me as kind of a blank) but if it did I’d probably be happy to go along with the ultra-naive backing at that point. I confess to adoring Feist counting to 4 on Sesame St, and I can imagine Reader similarly saluting 3 along with Elmo and Grover ‘got to be-ee-ee-three-ee-ee…. perfect’. It wouldn’t be my thing because I wasn’t charmed by R’s voice in the first place, but if you were, then it would probably be fab.
#102 Och, you’re *clearly* not a git at all! When I was 45 I belatedly realised that plodders are heroes. But I’m not really sorry I didn’t realise that in my twenties.
A neutral observer would say my mates who made the compromises probably got the better deal. I wasn’t selfless enough for that; to go somewhere else entirely I wanted
“my sun-drenched, wind-swept Ingrid Bergman kiss
Not in the next life
I want it in this”
I guess I just think everyone deserves to experience love at first sight. At least once.
Good call at #1 referencing Patience of Angels and Kirsty McColl’s Dear John (especially the latter) on the Eddi Reader album. Perhaps it’s where you end up if you keep demanding the ‘Perfect’?
“My eyes have seen the glory
There’s more to life than my life story
And I’ll probably never find him
But I have to keep on looking
And I’m very, very sorry dear John.”
I fell in love with 2 women in my life. The first was a little younger than me. She had blue-grey eyes I could drown in. It was a passionate, thunder and lighning kind of love. We were in some ways on the same level, but in many other ways we were completely incompatible, which led to many rows. Sometimes she would drive me to utter distraction, but I loved her. It got to the point where I had no choice, so I ended it. I had to for the sake of my sanity and hers. It took me a long time to recover from that relationship.
The second was the woman I was to marry. Again, striking blue eyes (I’ve always been attracted to beautiful eyes) but we just fitted together nicely. It was a different kind of love to the first. The kind where you feel that together, you can get through anything, no matter what life has in store for you. We could talk about utter nonsense and make each other laugh. We spent so long together, I thought it would be for life.
But cracks began to show and eventually the things that had kept us together were driving us apart. To cut a long story short, seperation and divorce followed.
So I guess the real problem I have with this song, is through bitter experience, I have not found perfection and perhaps never will. I’m not convinced it exists. We’re only here once, so if I fall in love again, I’ll do my best to hold on to it, accept the imperfections and get on with life. Isn’t that the best anyone can do?
swanstep @ 65: A belated afterthought apropos Annie Lennox:
I know her main contribution to music is just her voice
That’s Aloysia Weber, Joan Sutherland and Cathy Berberian put into perspective then!
a
@rosie, 108. Yikes, my remark reads poorly doesn’t it? I was honestly just trying to find some way to concede something to a Lennox skeptic for the sake of the argument – I in fact officially want to give Lennox a lot of credit as a writer (she wrote almost all of the songs on Diva I believe) and for much of her image/visual performance stuff. And, as you rightly suggest, even if someone *is* just a voice, that can easily be more than enough for greatness (to your list I’d add Ella Fitzgerald). I was trying to get my interlocuter to agree with that last point and apply it to Lennox, but my own phrasing perhaps obscured that that was my goal.
Somewhat catchy, but oh so slight. Which means forgettable. I’m surprised this peaked at #80 here in the U.S.
“I heard ‘Dance the night away’ by The Mavericks today and it’s twangy guitar and ‘ersatz’ qualities reminded me of ‘Perfect’”
–for even an closer match, try FA’s follow-up Top-10 Mexi-smash Find My Love.
nb I suggested to Mark E Nevin that his was a song that wouldn’t be much different if it had been written with sync licensing in mind. He didn’t mind.
(edit oops me not code html so good)
@ 103 – thanks Rory, I didn’t realise that. Maybe a better example would have been something like this:
http://artfiles.art.com/5/p/LRG/12/1286/V1BO000Z/beer.jpg
Blimey – just been doing a little research and it seems that Simon Edwards – the chap playing the guitarón – is the same Simon Edwards who played squeezebox with Bristol cajun/folk-rockers K-Passa when I lived there in the 1990s. A K-Passa gig would sell out a venue within hours of the first whispers getting out and they were always memorable occasions. At least for us wrinklies!
Really disliked this at the time, then inexplicably won the follow-up Find My Love in a Record Mirror competition. Inexplicably in so far as “why did I enter?” – winning was more explicable; I was probably the only entrant.
In 1993, as a student, and for whatever reason, I bought the LP for tuppence in a secondhand shop and spent a happy evening sitting on my bedroom floor listening to it. My housemates thought I was nuts.
DietMondrian, if you’re still out there: saw this just now and thought of this thread: the IT support version of ‘Keep Calm’.
So, what y’all saying is, this lot were the 80s Mumford and Sons?
Have known about this site for a few weeks and am now commenting for the first time!
This is a song I’d always thought of as one of those that most consider a classic so I was surprised to see very few people liked it a lot. I actually love it. That hook is just amazing and I also really like the production and the vocals. I never noticed any ’50s similarities myself, but then my knowledge of that era is pretty much non-existent haha. I guess the fact that I’m familiar with it but haven’t been subject to overexposure/overplay has helped with me enjoying it. I give this a 9, such a delightful listen for me.
Critic watch:
1,001 Songs You Must Hear Before You Die, and 10,001 You Must Download (2010) 1002
Theater van het Sentiment, Radio 2 (NL) – Top 40 Songs by Year 1969-2000 (2013) 29
New Musical Express (UK) – Singles of the Year 43
Rock de Lux (Spain) – Songs of the Year 33
Found in Clitheroe Library three years ago, the artwork nicked from/which The First of a Million Kisses nicked! :D
http://imageshack.com/a/img924/9099/xCPnnP.jpg
#119. Interesting, never really considered this picture in any depth before. For some reason I’d just assumed it was by Oscar Marzaroli, whose work seemed to be adopted en masse by soulcialists and sophisti-poppers north of the border for sleeve art after his death in 1988 (despite being a more romanticised image than the bulk of his work).
Turns out it’s actually by Elliott Erwitt, taken in 1955 and clearly depicting a coastal north American setting. All these years I’ve been labouring under the delusion it was taken outside Nardini’s in Largs staring out to Arran or something!