EVERY WORD IS TRUE – "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina" Introduction It was about 2 in the morning and I was trying to get a handle on Alexander the Great. I had a final exam coming up and I'd missed half the syllabus – and something else was missing; a way into the man's head. Alexander had single-handedly destroyed the world's largest Empire and put […]

Films about films (no-one has seen) Last week saw the release of not one, but two films about previous films. And I don't mean Batman Begins (which should be retitled Batman Starts for Essex). Inside Deep Throat, a documentary about the making of and the effect of notorious porn film Deep Throat. And Baadasssss!, Mario Van Peebles film about the making […]

Are you local? England is DIFFERENT (or SPECIAL if you want to be polite) to everywhere else for many reasons, but one is because our music "industry" (it's not an industry – making baked beans is an industry, and nobody does THAT in their spare time, writes fanzines about it or has them poured over themselves at weddings. […]

The Sound Barrier Podcast: 1: The Lost World / The Lost City Of Z So for a while myself and Pamela Hutchinson, of Silent London fame have been talking about doing a more regular podcast. And while we love talking about silent films, we also like new films too. And so The Sound Barrier was born over a Campari Spritz or four, we take a new release and we […]

Which Decade Is Tops For Pops? The Results, Decade By Decade. Finally, the moment of ABSOLUTE POP TRUTH is upon us! And my goodness, what a nail-biter of a contest this has been. Halfway through the voting, two decades broke decisively ahead of the pack, establishing a lead that proved impossible to catch up with. Although one of them looked to have the edge, its rival […]

The Strange Death of the UK Charts This is a graph – done by anatol_merklich off the Poptimists LiveJournal community, so massive thanks to him – showing the number of new entries in the UK singles chart for each year from 1952 to the present.

JJ BARRIE – "No Charge" #389, 2nd June 1976 I was aware of this song long before I heard it – as a young boy it was quoted at me by my Dad should I ever object to tidying my room. Since my room was rarely tidy, I became very familiar with the central notion of "No Charge". Like my Dad, I […]