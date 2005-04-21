21
THE SEEKERS – “The Carnival Is Over”
What sort of qualities must a song have for both Nick Cave and Boney M to cover it? What those two acts have in common is a fascination with piety, and a fondness for playing up a track’s seriousness so that it totters into kitsch*. “The Carnival Is Over” ticks the first box with its stately pace and hymnal arrangement, and by the time Tom Springfield’s lyric reaches Pierrot and Columbine the kitsch potential is obvious too. Potential sadly unrealised in this original: I want to like it because it’s such an oddity, a restrained folk-pop tune that rejects the models for family-friendly balladry and strikes out for more austere shores. But it never quite connects with me. The smooth nobility of Judith Durham’s singing is attractive; the song as a whole though feels like a starchy exercise in writing a ‘folk ballad’, archaisms and all.
But perhaps I don’t like it just because the title is so good, so immediately evocative of things – horseboxes and caravans that vanish in the night, empty fields full of bootmarks and lolly sticks – that the song was never meant to deliver.
*(This is not all Boney M are good for, of course.)
Sorry for the lack of updates over the last week – I was in Seattle at the EMP pop conference. A big hello to the Popular readers I met there, too.
Such a strange song. I actually heard it a few times on US radio when it was first released, and I’m a bit amazed it made the American airways at all. At 14, I was strangely drawn to the bizarre melodrama of it all–much ado about a carnival leaving town, and why couldn’t the protagonist and the lover to whom it is sung ever see each other again? I have since thought that the song doesn’t seem to be so much about a carnival as it seems to be about going off to war–the rather martial drums towards the end seem to suggest as much. How this connects with a carnival, though, is still beyond my comprehension, and even now I wonder if I somehow missed something in this song altogether. But what?
In the end, there’s something perversely inexplicable about the song, its meaning and its affect, so much that it approaches the point of absurdity. For that reason, I can’t help liking it a bit, just as I take an odd pleasure a certain kitsch artifacts.
With that in mind, there’s something in me that would have loved (and simultaneously cringed) to hear Tom Springfield and his sister sing this one. Perhaps I would then be able to understand the song in a way I still can’t.
Doctor Mod
I knew that the song was derived from an old Russian folk ballad, but typically (and thankfully!) it has a rather more complex history than that. Have a look here for further info. Part of me devoutly wishes that the Seekers had tried recording the original lyric!
Thanks for the background, Marcello. The English translation of the Cossack song would surely explain the martial feel of it, and why it is truly a “last goodbye.” One even might say it’s grotesquely carnivalesque–but not my idea of a carnival (or a good time)!
Although the Seekers were never as big over here as in the UK (or, indeed, Australia), most people forget that they ALMOST hit the top of the US charts a few months later, when “Georgy Girl” reached #2. One still hears “Georgy Girl” quite often–it’s one of those songs that’s now ubiquitous in stores and fast-food restaurants and other such public places.
Doctor Mod
Listen to it in the context of someone close to you is slowly passing away – perhaps after a long illness. It takes on new depth … and tears your heart.
I always felt that ‘carnival’ was a metaphor for life. Not necessarily all of life, just the bit that was spent with the person who is leaving.
Surely anonymous is `right’: the song is a metaphor for something coming to an end. The mystery, never revealed, is why it is. Is she married? Is he? The funereal drumming is similar to that which underpins Roy Orbisnon’s `It’s Over’.
Can’t believe some of the derogatory comments about The Carnival is Over! This has to be in my Top 20 songs of all time – so poignant, with such evocative images (high above the dawn is waking, like a drum my heart was beating, your kiss was sweet as wine) and Judith Durham’s voice so clear and youthfully idealistic adds another dimension to its emotional resonance.
This was my grandad’s favourite record and as he was born in 1901 he must have been 64 when he first heard it so it just goes to show you’re never too old to discover your favorite record.I like the Seekers myself, well the three or four of their tracks I’ve knowingly heard and “I’ll Never Find Another You” was Number 1 when I was born.I think Judith Durham’s voice is one of my favourite female singers although some way behind Karen Carpenter.
On the way to work today, My Generation by The Who came onto the shuffle function of my iPod and I vaguely remembered when I was a kid flicking through my Dad’s Guinness Book Of Hit Singles. I remember seeing that The Who (a band who I liked very much when I was a child – indeed, I still like them now – likely because my Dad played stuff like Boris The Spider in the car when I was young) never reached number 1 and being vaguely surprised – at least when I was 9 or 10. So, after hearing it today, I thought I’d look up what kept it off the top – and this is it. I’d never heard it – not this, nor the covers – so was intrigued.
It’s perfectly fine as it goes I reckon. It never really goes anywhere musically, preferring to let the lyrics do the dramatising, instead of building to a crescendo of musical emotion (I kind of wish Roy Orbison had a crack at this actually). #7 is right when he compares the drums to It’s Over – the music is probably a good indicator of loss. I don’t think I’d give it more than a middling mark though and it’s definitely no It’s Over, which is a hell of a lot more direct.
It has made me look up at the tracks that sandwiched it at #1 though and sigh with a certain amount of regret. A run of #1s that went Get Off My Cloud/My Generation/Day Tripper would have been tremendous; as it is, I suppose it stands as a testament to the fact that The Who were never quite at the level of The Stones or The Beatles (at least in the popular/singles buying public’s imagination) and is apt in its own way.
On a separate note, if Bombalurina is meant to be for kids, music for children fell a hell of a long way from the mid 60s (Boris The Spider, Yellow Submarine) to the early 90s (Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny etc).
DESERT ISLAND DISCS WATCH:
Colin Cowdrey, English cricket captain(1968)
Auberon Waugh, writer(1986)
Anne Widdecome, politician(1999).
TOTPWatch: The Seekers performed The Carnival Is Over on Top Of The Pops on four occasions;
4 November 1965. Also in the studio that week were; Brian Poole & The Tremeloes, Dave Berry, The Rolling Stones and The Animals. Pete Murray and Alan Freeman were the hosts.
11 November 1965. Also in the studio that week were; Billy J Kramer & The Dakotas, Chris Andrews, The Who and Wilson Pickett. Jimmy Savile was the host.
18 November 1965. Also in the studio that week were; Cliff Richard, Gene Pitney, Marianne Faithful, PJ Proby and The Who. Alan Freeman was the host.
25 November 1965. Also in the studio that week were; Adam Faith, PJ Proby, Sandie Shaw, The Hollies, The Seekers and The Walker Brothers. David Jacobs was the host. This was the 100th edition of Top Of The Pops.
Although no copies of these editions survive, a clip of The Seekers’ studio rehearsal of the song does.
meanwhile, over in the USA the number 1 record was another folk-rock number with roots in the past:
I’m not a fan of the song – I just find it overwhelmingly claustrophobic, perhaps because of the martial drumming and gloomy stoicism
Nice song, but as said before, the Arrangement is totally stolen from Roy Orbison’s It’s Over ! ( Same drum beat and very similar opening to it) Maybe a more crescendo ending ( Judith Durham did have a fine voice ) would have given it that extra dimension. No one can walk in Roy Orbison’s shoes in my books though …..