ELTON JOHN – "Candle In The Wind '97" / "Something About The Way You Look Tonight" #774, 20th September 1997 Every Popular entry starts with the same question: why this record? This time it's especially loud. "Candle In The Wind '97" is the highest-selling single of all time in the UK, almost 2 million clear of its nearest competitor. This is as big as pop gets. But "why?" might strike you […]

The Pornography Of Nostalgia The Notorious Bettie Page is a film about the good old days of porn. You know, when it wasn't exploitative, and all the girls portrayed within were not only fun loving conspirators in an art project, but believed in Jeebus too. Most film about porn are about the good old days. Inside Deep Throat told […]

The Friday Fun Canon Discussion And Monster Poll People in the Popular comments boxes are talking about "the canon". I'm always quite curious as to which bits of the canon have 'taken' with a broadly pop-positive audience such as we have here. So here's a poll, very easy to fill in, just say which of the Top 50 albums OF ALL TIME EVER […]

THE BEATLES – "Eleanor Rigby"/"Yellow Submarine" #222, 20th August 1966 DIGRESSION: For Christmas I got Never Had It So Good, the first part of Dominic Sandbrook's huge new history of Britain in the sixties. Here's what he says about the project: "This book seeks to rescue 'from the enormous condescencion of prosperity'…the lives of the kind of people who spent the […]

The FreakyTrigger Top 25 Brands: 22: TARMAC Tarmac? What kind of a brand is that, its just the pavement, right? Wrong my friends. Tarmac is a brand and an awe-inspiring dominant one at that. I love brands whose names are synonymous with their main product, it shows an awesome degree of brand dominance when the brand name becomes subsumed into language. But […]

Girl Talk Here's something I did for fun yesterday: a graph showing the % of UK #1 hits with female lead vocals, year by year. (Shared male/female leads counted half)*. (Click on it if you want it a bit clearer). The red bars are the percentage of female leads for each year. The line is a trendline […]

The UPDATED Secret History Of Band Aid The Secret History Of Band Aid Everybody remembers Band Aid. And – despite everything – most people remember Band Aid 2. And now we have Band Aid 20 30. Which rather begs the question – why does nobody ever talk about Band Aids 3 to 29? Take a trip down memory lane as we remind […]