Jul 17
21 Lists
A list in which the descriptions match the wrong entries.
A list in which the order is determined drunk and the descriptions are written sober.
A list in which the order is determined sober and the descriptions are written drunk.
A list in which the reader’s task is to guess what is being ranked.
A ranked, definitive and fully justified list in which the contents have been selected by lot.
A list in which the descriptions are written by ex-lovers of the voters.
A list arranged like a choose your own adventure book.
A list in which each reader, in turn, may permanently replace one item.
A list in which the number one is sacrificed after seven years, never to be experienced again.
A space left by a list when the list is deleted but the angry comments remain.
Two lists between which a binding trade deal must be negotiated.
A list which must be split in two, with or without acrimony.
A list in which one (or more) of the entries is fake.
A list in which one (or more) of the voters is fake.
A list in which one voter cannot tell a lie, while another other cannot tell the truth.
A list in which one of the voters is a murderer, one is a victim, and the descriptions provide the clues.
A list in which is hidden the location of a golden hare, buried somewhere under England.
A list only of things that have never appeared on other lists.
A list sealed in a time capsule for 100 years, then written about by the descendants of the ones who compiled it.
A list of a hundred where one entry is revealed each decade by an order of monks established for this purpose.
A list written on postcards sent to as many friends as there are entries.
Is this an introduction to a critical appraisal of the life and works of Borges?
It’s an article about lists :)
Well you could at least have made it a poll…
A list which is also poetry! :)