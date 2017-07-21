A list in which the descriptions match the wrong entries.

A list in which the order is determined drunk and the descriptions are written sober.

A list in which the order is determined sober and the descriptions are written drunk.

A list in which the reader’s task is to guess what is being ranked.

A ranked, definitive and fully justified list in which the contents have been selected by lot.

A list in which the descriptions are written by ex-lovers of the voters.

A list arranged like a choose your own adventure book.

A list in which each reader, in turn, may permanently replace one item.

A list in which the number one is sacrificed after seven years, never to be experienced again.

A space left by a list when the list is deleted but the angry comments remain.

Two lists between which a binding trade deal must be negotiated.

A list which must be split in two, with or without acrimony.

A list in which one (or more) of the entries is fake.

A list in which one (or more) of the voters is fake.

A list in which one voter cannot tell a lie, while another other cannot tell the truth.

A list in which one of the voters is a murderer, one is a victim, and the descriptions provide the clues.

A list in which is hidden the location of a golden hare, buried somewhere under England.

A list only of things that have never appeared on other lists.

A list sealed in a time capsule for 100 years, then written about by the descendants of the ones who compiled it.

A list of a hundred where one entry is revealed each decade by an order of monks established for this purpose.

A list written on postcards sent to as many friends as there are entries.