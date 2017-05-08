Enormous Legends Charlemagne Palestine – Four Manifestations on Six Elements 1. Charlemagne Palestine approaches a piano like a climber approaches a mountain. He does not play the instrument so much as he lets it test him: he starts each performance like an ascent, knowing that somewhere ahead there are the limits of the piano, and also the […] Charlemagne Palestine – Four Manifestations on Six Elements 1. Charlemagne Palestine approaches a piano like a climber approaches a mountain. He does not play the instrument so much as he lets it test him: he starts each performance like an ascent, knowing that somewhere ahead there are the limits of the piano, and also the […]

BAND AID – "Do They Know It's Christmas"

#543, 15th December 1984, video

"Do They Know It's Christmas" is significant in one way, and insignificant in another. First, it raised a lot of awareness and money and established the pop single as an excellent mechanism for doing those things. This was significant. Gargantuan "supergroups" like this fell out of favour but charity records […]

Which of the following is not a pie?

i. shepherd's/cottage pie
ii. cheese flan/pizza
iii. scotch egg
iv. boiled egg

actually i am not going to bother you w.all the ins and outs of the GREBT PIE DEBATE, as i wz not in on its inception, and besides the militia are now formed and a stiff crackdown ordered on heretics and dissidents. Hunting […]

The Bible Of Badness: GENESIS

In The Beginning There Was Nothingness. IF ONLY.

In The Beginning There Was The Word. NOT THE BIRD FROM L7 PULLING DOWN HER KECKS AGAIN.

But neither of these are strictly true. Because the first book of the Bible Of Badness is Genesis. And if you were ever to question how bad this Bible could […]

Resisting Entropy – Mars Planets and the Second Law of Thermodynamics (Food Science Day 2007 Experiment #1)

Mars Planets: the atomisation of the Mars Bar. An entropic dis-integration, the tendency of all things to become more chaotic, in confectionery form. I'm trying to resist the impulse to tie this stuff up to no-such-thing-as-Society atomisation because that's not how we do things, right? And Mars Planets are better to share than a proper big […]

The FT Top 25 Pubs of the 00s No 1: Glasshouse Stores

So we get a winner, down on Brewer Street in Soho, the Glasshouse Stores was voted the number one pub of the noughties by those of us who voted. A nice pub sure, but so much better than the others? To find out why it scored so highly I thought I would canvas a number […]

Weedy Eighties White People Singing About Soul Stars #3: China Crisis – "Black Man Ray"

"Black Man Ray" is Ray Charles, who China Crisis apparently believe in. Now Ray Charles' blackness is not a secret, so why did China Crisis see fit to remind us of it on their incomprehensibly awful single? My theories: i) They were talking about the photographer Man Ray, and asserting that he was black. Which […]