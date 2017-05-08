8
May 17

Unheard Album Project: April 2017

The fourth instalment of my project to listen to a new (to me) album every day for a year: one track from each of the LPs I listened to in April. I’m pleased with this one – though this is a playlist of two halves, and those wishing to avoid a prog/electronic/odyssey should skip to Joe Goddard and start there. Full tracklist below the cut.

A Planet Unknown (April 2017)

1. “Watcher Of The Skies” – Genesis (LP: Foxtrot, 1972)
2. “Encryption” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (LP: Ruler Rebel, 2017)
3. “Zukunft” – Julie’s Haircut (LP: Invocation And Ritual Dance Of My Demon Twin, 2017)
4. “Luglio, Agosto, Settembre (Nero)” – Area (LP: Arbeit Macht Frei, 1973)
5. “Desafio” – Arca (LP: Arca, 2017)
6. “Midwinter Rites” – Graeme Miller (LP: The Moomins OST, 1982/2017)
7. “Invocation To The Horned One” – Master Wilburn Burchette (LP: Guitar Grimoire, 1973)
8. “Thruft” – Oto Hiax (LP: S/T, 2017)
9. “Constant Growth Fails” – Hauschka (LP: What If, 2017)
10. “Strangers” – Goth Trad (LP: New Epoch, 2012)
11. “Sea Gulls Audience” – Software (LP: Digital-Dance, 1987)
12. “Loser’s Hymn” – Talaboman (LP: The Night Land, 2017)
13. “Lose Your Love” – Joe Goddard (LP: Electric Lines, 2017)
14. “Thank You” – Mary J Blige (LP: Strength Of A Woman, 2017)
15. “Open Doors” – Lydia Ainsworth (LP: Darling Of The Afterglow, 2017)
16. “Ooh Ooh La La La” – The Raincoats (LP: Moving, 1984)
17. “Martinique” – Martin Denny (LP: Quiet Village, 1959)
18. “Story Of A Heart” – Steps (LP: Tears On The Dancefloor, 2017)
19. “Supreme Nothing” – Tiger Trap (LP: Tiger Trap, 1993)
20. “Lonesome Train” – Johnny Burnette And The Rock N Roll Trio (LP: Johnny Burnette And The Rock N Roll Trio, 1956)
21. “Wrangled” – Angaleena Presley (LP: Wrangled, 2017)
22. “It’s Sweet” – Liz Phair (LP: Liz Phair, 2003)
23. “Figures” – Jessie Reyez (LP: Kiddo, 2017)
24. “Musicawi Silt” – Hailu Mergia and The Walias (LP: Tche Belew, 1977)
25. “Englesia” – Geko (LP: Lionheart, 2017)
26. “Weight In Gold” – Gallant (LP: Ology, 2016)
27. “Rockabye Baby (ft Schoolboy Q)” – Joey Bada$$ (LP: ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, 2017)
28. “33rd” – cupcakKe (LP: Queen Elizabitch, 2017)
29. “Crushed Glass” – Freddie Gibbs (LP: You Only Live 2wice, 2017)
30. “PRIDE.” – Kendrick Lamar (LP: DAMN., 2017)

Comments

    jeff w registered on 8 May 2017

    After “PRIDE.” (co-written by Anna Wise) the next step must be Anna’s own ‘The Feminine: Act II’.

    Also, if interested in more exotica, try Russ Garcia’s ‘Fantastica’.

