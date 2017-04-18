18
Apr 17
Unheard Album Project: March 2017
The (much delayed) third playlist for this project, covering the 31 records I listened to for the first time in March. Delayed partly because it was a lot harder to get some of these songs to play well with others! Full list under the cut.
Took Time Off From My Kingdom (March 2017)
1. “Miles Beyond” – Mahavishnu Orchestra (LP: Birds Of Fire, 1973)
2. “Time Slip” – Horse Lords (LP: Interventions, 2016)
3. “Exuberant Burning” – Earthen Sea (LP: An Act Of Love, 2017)
4. “Rhesus Negative” – Blanck Mass (LP: World Eater, 2017)
5. “Vibsing Ting” – t q d (LP: UKG, 2017)
6. “Give Me A Reason” – Ibibio Sound Machine (LP: Uyai, 2017)
7. “Hands Down” – Dan Hartman (LP: Relight My Fire, 1979)
8. “Atokple” – Serge Beynaud (LP: Accelerate, 2017)
9. “Roll Call ft Mya” – Goldlink (LP: At What Cost, 2017)
10. “Go Back Home” – FKJ (LP: French Kiwi Juice, 2017)
11. “Mornings” – Lowly (LP: Heba, 2017)
12. “In The Heat Of The Night” – Imagination (LP: In The Heat Of The Night, 1982)
13. “Selfish ft Rihanna” – Future (LP: HNDRXX, 2017)
14. “Lucid” – Kelly Lee Owens (LP: Kelly Lee Owens, 2017)
15. “Sora Ni Mau Maboroshi” – Mariah (LP: Utakata No Hibi, 1983)
16. “Lipgloss ft CupcakKe” – Charli XCX (LP: Number 1 Angel, 2017)
17. “Hot Thoughts” – Spoon (LP: Hot Thoughts, 2017)
18. “Puppet Of Wax, Puppet Of Song” – Mick Harvey (LP: Intoxicated Women, 2017)
19. “Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow” – Felt (LP: The Strange Idols Pattern And Other Stories, 1984)
20. “Sgt. Major” – Shack (LP: Waterpistol, 1995)
21. “Roses Of Picardy” – Frank Sinatra (LP: Sinatra Sings Great Songs From Great Britain, 1962)
22. “The Pain Of Loving You” – Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris (LP: Trio, 1987)
23. “Heartland” – The The (LP: Infected, 1986)
24. “Almost Grown” – Chuck Berry (LP: The Great Twenty-Eight, 1982 (compilation))
25. “Pills” – Sunny Sweeney (LP: Trophy, 2017)
26. “Walkin Up The Road” – Betty Davis (LP: Betty Davis, 1972)
27. “Hungry Ghost” – Hurray For The Riff Raff (LP: The Navigator, 2017)
28. “You” – Stef Chura (LP: Messes, 2017)
29. “Remain” – Jay Som (LP: Everybody Works, 2017)
30. “Chains” – William S Fischer (LP: Circles, 1970)
31. “Astral Plane” – Valeria June (LP: The Order Of Time, 2017)
Keep the recommendations coming!
You hadn’t heard Infected before? Such a great album. Now I feel an urge to mention other great ’80s albums that may have flown under your radar. Hmm… Night Time? Songs From the Big Chair? Select?
If you liked Charli XCX’s song with CupcakKe, you HAVE to hear CupcakKe’s own stuff if you haven’t already – her new album Queen Elizabitch is fantastic but IMO last year’s Audacious is maybe even better…
Thank you for the post!!
https://www.cartoonhdappz.com/