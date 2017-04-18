The (much delayed) third playlist for this project, covering the 31 records I listened to for the first time in March. Delayed partly because it was a lot harder to get some of these songs to play well with others! Full list under the cut.

Took Time Off From My Kingdom (March 2017)

1. “Miles Beyond” – Mahavishnu Orchestra (LP: Birds Of Fire, 1973)

2. “Time Slip” – Horse Lords (LP: Interventions, 2016)

3. “Exuberant Burning” – Earthen Sea (LP: An Act Of Love, 2017)

4. “Rhesus Negative” – Blanck Mass (LP: World Eater, 2017)

5. “Vibsing Ting” – t q d (LP: UKG, 2017)

6. “Give Me A Reason” – Ibibio Sound Machine (LP: Uyai, 2017)

7. “Hands Down” – Dan Hartman (LP: Relight My Fire, 1979)

8. “Atokple” – Serge Beynaud (LP: Accelerate, 2017)

9. “Roll Call ft Mya” – Goldlink (LP: At What Cost, 2017)

10. “Go Back Home” – FKJ (LP: French Kiwi Juice, 2017)

11. “Mornings” – Lowly (LP: Heba, 2017)

12. “In The Heat Of The Night” – Imagination (LP: In The Heat Of The Night, 1982)

13. “Selfish ft Rihanna” – Future (LP: HNDRXX, 2017)

14. “Lucid” – Kelly Lee Owens (LP: Kelly Lee Owens, 2017)

15. “Sora Ni Mau Maboroshi” – Mariah (LP: Utakata No Hibi, 1983)

16. “Lipgloss ft CupcakKe” – Charli XCX (LP: Number 1 Angel, 2017)

17. “Hot Thoughts” – Spoon (LP: Hot Thoughts, 2017)

18. “Puppet Of Wax, Puppet Of Song” – Mick Harvey (LP: Intoxicated Women, 2017)

19. “Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow” – Felt (LP: The Strange Idols Pattern And Other Stories, 1984)

20. “Sgt. Major” – Shack (LP: Waterpistol, 1995)

21. “Roses Of Picardy” – Frank Sinatra (LP: Sinatra Sings Great Songs From Great Britain, 1962)

22. “The Pain Of Loving You” – Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris (LP: Trio, 1987)

23. “Heartland” – The The (LP: Infected, 1986)

24. “Almost Grown” – Chuck Berry (LP: The Great Twenty-Eight, 1982 (compilation))

25. “Pills” – Sunny Sweeney (LP: Trophy, 2017)

26. “Walkin Up The Road” – Betty Davis (LP: Betty Davis, 1972)

27. “Hungry Ghost” – Hurray For The Riff Raff (LP: The Navigator, 2017)

28. “You” – Stef Chura (LP: Messes, 2017)

29. “Remain” – Jay Som (LP: Everybody Works, 2017)

30. “Chains” – William S Fischer (LP: Circles, 1970)

31. “Astral Plane” – Valeria June (LP: The Order Of Time, 2017)

Keep the recommendations coming!