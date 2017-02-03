1
Feb 17
Unheard Album Project: January 2017
One of my resolutions this year was to listen to a record I’d never heard before, new or old, every day. I’ve kept it up for all of January and here’s a list of what I’ve heard (below the cut), and a playlist taking a track from each. Since there’s no guarantee I’ll like a record I can’t pretend that everything on the playlist is solid gold but I had fun sequencing it and attempting to give it some kind of coherence.
It’s Like We Were Alive (January 2017)
1. “Crashes In Love” – William Onyeabor (LP: Crashes In Love, 1977)
2. “The Telephone Always Rings” – Fun Boy Three (LP: Fun Boy Three, 1982)
3. “Tale In Hard Time” – Fairport Convention (LP: What We Did On Our Holidays, 1968)
4. “Black Crow” – Beyond The Wizards Sleeve (LP: The Soft Bounce, 2016)
5. “Ego Loss” – Flowers (LP: Everybody’s Dying To Meet You, 2016)
6. “We Were Alive” – Austra (LP: Future Politics, 2017)
7. “Tuck” – Katie Gately (LP: Color, 2016)
8. “Arthropoda” – Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (LP: EARS, 2016)
9. “Same River Twice” – Steve Hauschildt (LP: Strands, 2016)
10. “25 25” – Factory Floor (LP: 25 25, 2016)
11. “BERLIN” – China Amobi (LP: Airport Music For Black Folk, 2016)
12. “4 Degrees” – AHNOHNI (LP: Hopelessness, 2016)
13. “Signal” – SOHN (LP: Rennen, 2017)
14. “An Echo Of Night” – Brian Eno and Harold Budd (LP: The Pearl, 1985)
15. “Everything Is Yours” – Kehlani (LP: SweetSexySavage, 2017)
16. “Tilted” – Christine And The Queens (LP: Chaleur Humaine, 2016)
17. “Side To Side (ft. Nicki Minaj)” – Ariana Grande (LP: Dangerous Woman, 2016)
18. “Weekend” – The Todd Terry Project (LP: 2 The Batmobile Lets Go, 1988)
19. “Dissolve” – Ronika (LP: Lose My Cool, 2017)
20. “Parking Lot” – Anderson.Paak (LP: Malibu, 2016)
21. “Deadz (ft. 2 Chainz)” – Migos (LP: Culture, 2017)
22. “Back With A Banger” – Wiley (LP: Godfather, 2017)
23. “Drinking In The West End” – Kano (LP: Music In The Manor, 2016)
24. “My Hood” – RAY BLK (LP: Durt, 2016)
25. “Gone Clear” – William Tyler (LP: Modern Country, 2016)
26. “Hammond Song” – The Roches (LP: The Roches, 1979)
27. “Reunion” – Bobbie Gentry (LP: The Delta Sweete, 1968)
28. “If This Is Love” – Glen Campbell (LP: Galveston, 1968)
29. “You Bring The Summer” – The Monkees (LP: Good Times!, 2016)
30. “The Future” – Leonard Cohen (LP: The Future, 1992)
31. “Healing Chant” – The Neville Brothers (LP: Yellow Moon, 1989)
What came out in January that I missed?
Rose Elinor Dougall’s “Stellular” is very good. You may remember her from the Pipettes, or the Mark Ronson album from 2010.
Also, I love that Fairport Convention LP.
I will give Stellular a go! Thankyou!