One of my resolutions this year was to listen to a record I’d never heard before, new or old, every day. I’ve kept it up for all of January and here’s a list of what I’ve heard (below the cut), and a playlist taking a track from each. Since there’s no guarantee I’ll like a record I can’t pretend that everything on the playlist is solid gold but I had fun sequencing it and attempting to give it some kind of coherence.

It’s Like We Were Alive (January 2017)

1. “Crashes In Love” – William Onyeabor (LP: Crashes In Love, 1977)

2. “The Telephone Always Rings” – Fun Boy Three (LP: Fun Boy Three, 1982)

3. “Tale In Hard Time” – Fairport Convention (LP: What We Did On Our Holidays, 1968)

4. “Black Crow” – Beyond The Wizards Sleeve (LP: The Soft Bounce, 2016)

5. “Ego Loss” – Flowers (LP: Everybody’s Dying To Meet You, 2016)

6. “We Were Alive” – Austra (LP: Future Politics, 2017)

7. “Tuck” – Katie Gately (LP: Color, 2016)

8. “Arthropoda” – Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (LP: EARS, 2016)

9. “Same River Twice” – Steve Hauschildt (LP: Strands, 2016)

10. “25 25” – Factory Floor (LP: 25 25, 2016)

11. “BERLIN” – China Amobi (LP: Airport Music For Black Folk, 2016)

12. “4 Degrees” – AHNOHNI (LP: Hopelessness, 2016)

13. “Signal” – SOHN (LP: Rennen, 2017)

14. “An Echo Of Night” – Brian Eno and Harold Budd (LP: The Pearl, 1985)

15. “Everything Is Yours” – Kehlani (LP: SweetSexySavage, 2017)

16. “Tilted” – Christine And The Queens (LP: Chaleur Humaine, 2016)

17. “Side To Side (ft. Nicki Minaj)” – Ariana Grande (LP: Dangerous Woman, 2016)

18. “Weekend” – The Todd Terry Project (LP: 2 The Batmobile Lets Go, 1988)

19. “Dissolve” – Ronika (LP: Lose My Cool, 2017)

20. “Parking Lot” – Anderson.Paak (LP: Malibu, 2016)

21. “Deadz (ft. 2 Chainz)” – Migos (LP: Culture, 2017)

22. “Back With A Banger” – Wiley (LP: Godfather, 2017)

23. “Drinking In The West End” – Kano (LP: Music In The Manor, 2016)

24. “My Hood” – RAY BLK (LP: Durt, 2016)

25. “Gone Clear” – William Tyler (LP: Modern Country, 2016)

26. “Hammond Song” – The Roches (LP: The Roches, 1979)

27. “Reunion” – Bobbie Gentry (LP: The Delta Sweete, 1968)

28. “If This Is Love” – Glen Campbell (LP: Galveston, 1968)

29. “You Bring The Summer” – The Monkees (LP: Good Times!, 2016)

30. “The Future” – Leonard Cohen (LP: The Future, 1992)

31. “Healing Chant” – The Neville Brothers (LP: Yellow Moon, 1989)

What came out in January that I missed?