This is a graph – done by anatol_merklich off the Poptimists LiveJournal community, so massive thanks to him – showing the number of new entries in the UK singles chart for each year from 1952 to the present.

Gnome Man's Land I wrote a thing for here about David Bowie and how I felt about him and what he meant to me, but then Pitchfork kindly decided they wanted to run it, so it's below. (Original title: He Could Be Dead, He Could Be Not, He Could Be You). And to any other good pieces I […]

The Freaky Trigger Reader's Poll 2011: #10-#1 Hi, I'm Lauryn Hill circa my breakthrough role in Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, and it is a real pleasure to be able to present to you the top ten FreakyTrigger tracks of the year. When my mother told me I couldn't join the choir run by a fake nun, I got really […]

PET SHOP BOYS – "Always On My Mind" #601, 19th December 1987, video In the comics series Phonogram, there's a scene in which the – kind of horrible – pop DJ Seth Bingo and his indie collaborator Silent Girl are struggling to work a recalcitrant dancefloor into life. Their solution? "Play the Blondie!" – a copy of "Atomic" which literally glows as it's […]

Enormous Legends Charlemagne Palestine – Four Manifestations on Six Elements 1. Charlemagne Palestine approaches a piano like a climber approaches a mountain. He does not play the instrument so much as he lets it test him: he starts each performance like an ascent, knowing that somewhere ahead there are the limits of the piano, and also the […]

I WAS A GOBLIN: Encyclopaedia Goblinica Or: Games I Have Known. For the sake of my patience and yours, I have mostly restricted this to games I either owned or played – ones where I read a friends' rulebooks and only dimly remember have been ignored, with a couple of notable exceptions. If you want to know more about any of these, […]

JJ BARRIE – "No Charge" #389, 2nd June 1976 I was aware of this song long before I heard it – as a young boy it was quoted at me by my Dad should I ever object to tidying my room. Since my room was rarely tidy, I became very familiar with the central notion of "No Charge". Like my Dad, I […]