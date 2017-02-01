These are 27 of the 28 albums I listened to for the first time in February as part of this project. (The 28th, Joanna Newsom’s Divers, is not on Spotify: it would have been represented by “Time, As A Symptom”). The pleasure for me in the project is discovery: the pleasure for me in the playlist is sequencing, and hopefully this mix makes a kind of sense.

I Always Had Such Awful Taste (February 2017)

1. “Buzq Blues” – Acid Arab (LP: Musique De France, 2016)

2. “Fast Food” – Fjaak (LP: Fjaak, 2017)

3. “Mr. Skeng” – Stormzy (LP: Gang Signs And Prayer, 2017)

4. “Them Changes” – Thundercat (LP: Drunk, 2017)

5. “Lake By The Ocean” – Maxwell (LP: BlackSUMMERS’night, 2016)

6. “Bully Of The Earth” – Jidenna (LP: The Chief, 2017)

7. “Pheremone” – Prince (LP: Come, 1994)

8. “Body” – Syd (LP: Fin, 2017)

9. “Valve (Revisited)” – Visible Cloaks (LP: Reassemblage, 2017)

10. “Cool Night In Paris” – Lewis (LP: L’Amour, 1984)

11. “Marcellino” – Luv’ (LP: Lots Of Luv’, 1979)

12. “Gotta Go Home” – Boney M (LP: Oceans Of Fantasy, 1979)

13. “Oh Yeah” – Dutch Uncles (LP: Big Balloon, 2017)

14. “Jj” – Priests (LP: Nothing Feels Natural, 2017)

15. “Makkarirakkautta” – Litku Klemetti (LP: Juna Kainuuseen, 2017)

16. “Strange Warnings” – Rose Elinor Dougall (LP: Stellular, 2017)

17. “Crying On The Bathroom Floor” – MUNA (LP: About U, 2017)

18. “Nothing” – Sacred Paws (LP: Strike A Match, 2017)

19. “City-Crazy” – Bridget St John (LP: Songs For The Gentle Man, 1970)

20. “The Other Side Of Town” – Curtis Mayfield (LP: Curtis!, 1970)

21. “Stay” – Rufus ft Chaka Khan (LP: Street Player, 1979)

22. “Do Like You Do In New York” – Boz Scaggs (LP: Middle Man, 1980)

23. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” – Vanilla Fudge (LP: Vanilla Fudge, 1967)

24. “Ui” – Mara Balls (LP: Vuorten Taa, 2015)

25. “Rituals” – Noveller (LP: A Pink Sunset For No One, 2017)

26. “Sister Green Eyes” – Josefin Ohrm and The Liberation (LP: Mirage, 2016)

27. “Nannuflay” – Tinariwen (LP: Elwan, 2017)

Recommendations for anything I might have missed in February are warmly welcome in the comments!