1
Mar 17

Unheard Album Project: February 2017

FT + New York London Paris MunichPost a comment • 1 views

These are 27 of the 28 albums I listened to for the first time in February as part of this project. (The 28th, Joanna Newsom’s Divers, is not on Spotify: it would have been represented by “Time, As A Symptom”). The pleasure for me in the project is discovery: the pleasure for me in the playlist is sequencing, and hopefully this mix makes a kind of sense.

I Always Had Such Awful Taste (February 2017)

1. “Buzq Blues” – Acid Arab (LP: Musique De France, 2016)
2. “Fast Food” – Fjaak (LP: Fjaak, 2017)
3. “Mr. Skeng” – Stormzy (LP: Gang Signs And Prayer, 2017)
4. “Them Changes” – Thundercat (LP: Drunk, 2017)
5. “Lake By The Ocean” – Maxwell (LP: BlackSUMMERS’night, 2016)
6. “Bully Of The Earth” – Jidenna (LP: The Chief, 2017)
7. “Pheremone” – Prince (LP: Come, 1994)
8. “Body” – Syd (LP: Fin, 2017)
9. “Valve (Revisited)” – Visible Cloaks (LP: Reassemblage, 2017)
10. “Cool Night In Paris” – Lewis (LP: L’Amour, 1984)
11. “Marcellino” – Luv’ (LP: Lots Of Luv’, 1979)
12. “Gotta Go Home” – Boney M (LP: Oceans Of Fantasy, 1979)
13. “Oh Yeah” – Dutch Uncles (LP: Big Balloon, 2017)
14. “Jj” – Priests (LP: Nothing Feels Natural, 2017)
15. “Makkarirakkautta” – Litku Klemetti (LP: Juna Kainuuseen, 2017)
16. “Strange Warnings” – Rose Elinor Dougall (LP: Stellular, 2017)
17. “Crying On The Bathroom Floor” – MUNA (LP: About U, 2017)
18. “Nothing” – Sacred Paws (LP: Strike A Match, 2017)
19. “City-Crazy” – Bridget St John (LP: Songs For The Gentle Man, 1970)
20. “The Other Side Of Town” – Curtis Mayfield (LP: Curtis!, 1970)
21. “Stay” – Rufus ft Chaka Khan (LP: Street Player, 1979)
22. “Do Like You Do In New York” – Boz Scaggs (LP: Middle Man, 1980)
23. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” – Vanilla Fudge (LP: Vanilla Fudge, 1967)
24. “Ui” – Mara Balls (LP: Vuorten Taa, 2015)
25. “Rituals” – Noveller (LP: A Pink Sunset For No One, 2017)
26. “Sister Green Eyes” – Josefin Ohrm and The Liberation (LP: Mirage, 2016)
27. “Nannuflay” – Tinariwen (LP: Elwan, 2017)

Recommendations for anything I might have missed in February are warmly welcome in the comments!

Add your comment

(Register to guarantee your comments don't get marked as spam.)


Required

Required (Your email address will not be published)

Top of page