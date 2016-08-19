19
Aug 16
Popular ’01
I give a mark out of 10 to every entry. These polls are your chance to say which records YOU would have given 6 or more to. Not quite as many 2001 entries as the 2000 poll but still an awful lot. My 9s this year went to Destinys Child, So Solid Crew, and Kylie. DJ Otzi landed a 1. Over to you!
I don’t know how, but I failed to tick the box for Kylie. :’-o
It’s off to Poptimist Prison for me.
Glad to see you’re back, Tom.
Ticked off six boxes…and all six were for Kylie…or would have been if that had been allowed. Instead my five other votes were for “Whole Again”, “It Wasn’t Me”, “Lady Marmalade”, “Gotta Get Thru This”, and er, “Uptown Girl”. All five just barely made the cut. Most mediocre Popular year since I started following it.
So was the USA any better? You decide:
“Independent Women Part I”, Destiny’s Child
– carryover from 2000
“It Wasn’t Me”, Shaggy & RikRok
– Already discussed
“Ms. Jackson”, Outkast
– I still can’t believe they’re unbunnnied.
“Stutter”, Joe f/Mystikal
– I think I’ve said before Joe is the most generic stage name ever.
“Butterfly”, Crazy Town
– One hit wonder. At least Limp Bizkit never had a Hot 100 #1.
“Angel”, Shaggy & Rayvon
– Already discussed.
“All For You”, Janet Jackson
– I love the video for this. If only real-life transit stations were so shiny!
“Lady Marmalade”, Christina, Lil Kim, Mya, Pink
– Too bad Missy Elliott didn’t get a credit here. Would have been her only #1.
“U Remind Me”, Usher
– Usher enters his “U” phase.
“Bootylicious”, Destiny’s Child
– Their last group #1, with an assist from Stevie Nicks.
“Fallin'”, Alicia Keys
– Her first appearance. She doesn’t have a UK #1 either, does she?
“I’m Real (Murder Remix)”, Jennifer Lopez
– OK, this was weird. “I’m Real” was released as a standard pop song earlier in the summer. I don’t remember where it peaked but it didn’t reach #1. Then at the end of the summer the “Murder Remix” was issued, but it was a completely different song. I think the chart points were somehow combined, but the Murder Remix was the official #1.
“Family Affair”, Mary J. Blige
– I think this is her only #1. I would have liked to see “No More Drama” at #1 since it inadvertently captured the national mood almost perfectly that fall.
“U Got It Bad”, Usher
– We get it, Usher. U like the letter U.
“How You Remind Me”, Nickelback
– Why do so many people hate Nickelback? I blame this song to start with, which was played over and over and over again, and would eventually become the top Hot 100 song of 2002. Being the last rock #1 on the Hot 100 for some time didn’t help either. Meh.
So what was the top Hot 100 hit of 2001 then? Well, peak position didn’t seem to mean much that year with only four of the year-end top 10 being #1 hits. So congratulations Lifehouse, as “Hanging By A Moment” becomes the third year-end number one (and second in a row) that never actually topped the weekly chart.
That’s weird – it’s telling me I’ve voted & displaying the results. It wouldn’t be so bad, but it says I’ve voted for the Roger Sanchez, which I don’t even remember. Same thing on a different browser, so it must be on IP address. Have I been hacked in a weird and pointless way?
Have just voted using Tor. (But what a rubbish year! My list of 6+s contains one 10, one 8 and a lot of 6s.)
I voted for a grand total of five of this year’s 30 chart-toppers. And one of those only barely scraped through. Worst Popular year yet?
I’m surprised I upvoted about 5 tracks to bring it to 12 out of 30, but really, this was a poor year. Kylie was the stand out.
Definitely a case of quantity over quality this year. A mixture of the forgettable, the banal, the trite and the uninspired. And occasional relief from the above. But only the Kylie track, in retrospect, raises the game at all. Hopefully the next year will be better….hmmm..
Re2: Yeah, as mentioned in passing in the Love Don’t Cost A Thing comments, the Jennifer Lopez business of releasing totally different songs that happened to have the same title as her current single but nothing else was an odd one indeed – I think it started as an accident with I’m Real when Irv Gotti and Ja Rule went a bit further in binning the original than expected, but was clearly deliberate with Ain’t It Funny. The Official Charts here seems to treat that as two different songs with the same name. And the second/Murder Inc/r’n’b track now seems to have become the ‘main’ song, with the flamenco-spiced pop original referred to as the ‘alt’ version on her Vevo channel. Ah, historical revisionism.
Only 29% would give Lady Marmalade a 6 or better?!
That’s what the stats say.
Personally, I’m surprised it was that many.
#1 Alicia Keys is indeed unbunnied here. In fact Fallin’ had got to number 3 and was the closest she’d ever get in her own right, although she would eventually make number 2 in 2009 as a (very) featured artist.
2001 is indeed a poor year for number one singles (I didn’t give out many sixes or more) but strangely it was a good year for music overall. It will be interesting to see how 2002 does in Tom’s reviews and comments, particularly as it was a watershed year for me.
I think this may be the first year of the entirely Popular project in which I had never knowingly heard any of the performances that reached number one! (Actually I tell a lie – it applies to 1952 too but that’s a special case.) I’m familiar with several of the songs of course, but there’s not one of them that comes close to the original, never mind improves on it. In previous polls I’ve often wondered what kind of cynic votes for “None of them!” but 2001 makes me very cynical indeed about the pop business.
Hello. I’m Lee and I’m new here. It’s pretty coincidental I should join at this point because the turn of 2001/2002 is as early as I have had my interest in owning my own pop music. Well I’d just turned 4 in September 2001, and the first album I owned (Early Learning Centres’ Kids Bop-esque Cool Grooves) was in fact covers of hits from 1999 but as my favourite song at the time was regrettable DJ Otzi’s Hey Baby I ended up pestering my mum to buy me Pepsi Chart 2002 and it felt great to actually own a CD of, well, the latest hits.
Unlike other hits compilations intended to cover 2001 in chart music it actually did a pretty good job, and in looking at this poll has that only become obvious despite having owned it for 15 years. And admittedly I voted 6+ for quite a few songs perhaps purely nostalgia driven. Well I suspect that If I’m here until the start of 2009 that nostalgia is going to play into a lot of my comments. And unlike in later years in the 2000s I find it hard to take that away from 2001. Fortunately though, I think about half of these songs are songs I’d still play anyway.
Can’t Get You Out of My Head is easily my favourite number 1 of 2001 followed by Don’t Stop Movin’ and Another Chance. (Irrelevant comment: I had a strange dream last week where I ended up time travelling to a pub in 2001 playing plenty of that year’s hits including these, inspired I think by the Only Fools and Horses Christmas specials of 2001-03, all of which were filmed in 2001 and soundtracked by 2001 hits.)
This was probably a bit of an aimless post but yeah, I’m looking forward to 2002.
The Face singles of 2001
(I don’t think I voted in this one, but at the time would have voted for Ms Jackson, Witness, Has It Come To This and probably Ugly and maybe Let Me Blow Your Mind).
1 Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott – Get Ur Freak On
2 Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
3 Roger Sanchez – Another Chance
4 Outkast – Ms Jackson
5 Solid Crew – 2l Seconds
6 The Strokes – Hard To Explain
7 Mary J Blige – Family Affair
8 Gorillaz – 19/2000
9 I Monster – Daydream In Blue
10 Squarepusher – My Red Hot Car
11 Roots Manuva – Witness (One Hope)
12 Ernest Saint Laurent – Clumsy Lobster
13 Eve ft Gwen Stefani – Let Me Blow Ya Mind
14 Sticky ft Ms Dynamite – Booo!
15 P.Diddy & The Bad Boy Family – Bad Boy 4 Life
16 The Streets – Has It Come To This?
17 Bubba Sparxxx – Ugly
18 Static Revenger – Happy People
19 Felix Da Housecat – Silver Screen (Shower Scene)
20 Mis-Teeq – One Night Stand
[From rocklist.net – had some typos etc, I’ve done my best to tidy]
Voted for a massive 8/30, though most of those are sixes. Not a great year at all for number ones, and at this point I’d basically given up on the charts, which would continue for most of the decade. The Face list seems to do a much better job of representing where music was at in 2001, and I’d say nearly all of it stands up even now, both in terms of quality and variety.
And here is the Tsort.info chart of charts, not really keen on this one.
1.Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out of My Head
2.Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & Pink – Lady Marmalade (Voulez-Vous Coucher Aver Moi Ce Soir?)
3.Alicia Keys – Fallin’
4.LeAnn Rimes – Can’t Fight the Moonlight
5.Shaggy & Ricardo ‘RikRok’ Ducent – It Wasn’t Me
6.Shaggy – Angel
7.OutKast – Ms Jackson
8.Enrique Iglesias – Hero
9.Jennifer Lopez – Love Don’t Cost a Thing
10.Uncle Kracker – Follow Me
11.Destiny’s Child – Survivor
12.Janet Jackson – All For You
13.Mary J Blige – Family Affair
14.Lifehouse – Hanging by a Moment
15.Linkin Park – In the End
16.Afroman – Because I Got High
17.Train – Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)
18.Enya – Only Time
19.Crazy Town – Butterfly
20.Dido – Thank You
Lee @ 13 Meanwhile there’s a lot of content here, much of which will be strange to you, and it would be interesting to see what a younger contributor makes of the story of pop. Of course we didn’t have YouTube at the beginning and hearing some of that stuff was a matter of grubbing around for P2P copies of the recordings, some of which (the recordings, not necessarily the songs) were pretty crap!
Tom may be wearying of the project but he hasn’t got far to go before he catches up with his own tail. I hope he’ll bear that in mind – what happens after that I don’t know but it would involve discussing a couple of things that have already been discussed to death in real time!
(Re14 Oh, in my selection of favourites from that list, I missed Get Ur Freak On – almost as if it was too obvious to mention).
This list, as many have remarked, is not the greatest by any stretch of the imagination. Only managed to force my way up to 4.
I was at uni and singularly failed to challenge my own ears during 2001. I enjoyed Super Furry Animals’ Rings Around The World, Let It Come Down by Spiritualized and White Blood Cells by The White Stripes. I discovered Tom Petty, because The Strokes based their entire career on ripping off American Girl – something that Oasis would have got brickbats for but no one seems to bring up about The Strokes. Amnesiac was decent enough. I also really like Pulp’s We Love Life, particularly Weeds and Sunrise as bookends to that album. I still like all these records, so the year wasn’t a complete washout.
I should probably have listened more widely than I did though. There’s some pretty damn fine music released in 2001 that I only really got around to listening to once I’d stopped being so bloody closed minded. Missy, Destiny’s Child, The Blueprint came out in 2001, Run Come Save Me by Roots Manuva is also pretty damn decent. Maybe I should have put away the guitar bands and just followed my nose a bit more. I did listen to a lot of the mash up scene’s output.
All that said, single of the year for me was Andrew WK’s Party Hard. Ridiculous and all the better for it.
My 9 probably boosted a little by nostalgia (though we don’t reach proper nostalgia territory until 2003). Not being aware of much at the time (S Club was my jam at the time), I don’t have much wider knowledge, but I’ve been enjoying Amnesiac (Radiohead), Origin of Symmetry (Muse) and Melody AM (Röyksopp) since. Just a lot of remnants of an already stagnant boyband scene at the top.
I was surprised that, even as big as they were, Radiohead got a song like Pyramid Song to #5, which until recently, I would’ve called my favourite song.
Gave 6 or above to Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Whole Again, It Wasn’t Me, What Took You So Long, Survivor, Don’t Stop Movin’, Do You Really Like It, Another Chance, Eternity, Let’s Dance, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, If You Come Back, Have You Ever and Gotta Get Thru This.
2002 has some absolute belters so I look forward to the reviews of some of those!
Glad you made it over the 2001 finishing line, Tom – although waiting for a song called “Somethin’ Stupid” during this summer’s Wall of News seemed deliciously apt.
Only six out of thirty for me this time around, and only Kylie who got more than a six. Surely 2002 has to be better?
Here were Australia’s number one singles in 2001. Only a few in common with the UK this year, though a few of 2000’s UK number ones turned up too:
“Cruisin'”, Gwyneth Paltrow and Huey Lewis
“Can’t Fight the Moonlight”, LeAnn Rimes
“Stan”, Eminem featuring Dido
“Case of the Ex”, Mýa
“It Wasn’t Me”, Shaggy featuring Rikrok
“Me, Myself & I”, Scandal’us
“Lady Marmalade”, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil’ Kim and Mýa
“Angel”, Shaggy featuring Rayvon
“Follow Me”, Uncle Kracker
“Hanging by a Moment”, Lifehouse
“Can We Fix It?”, Bob the Builder
“Can’t Get You out of My Head”, Kylie Minogue
“Because I Got High”, Afroman
“Smooth Criminal”, Alien Ant Farm
“Get the Party Started”, Pink
I really enjoyed “Case of the Ex” at the time, but age suggests it’s a bit insubstantial, if catchy. Not something I’d have considered an obvious no 1 either – but perhaps the suicidal techniques of marketeers had already made such a concept obsolescent – or at least sleeping – in 2001
2001 was a very weird year for me musically. I was burgled and lost my whole CD collection (hundreds and hundreds of them), and was before I had any of them digitised. All the music I had ever owned (bar a small number of cassettes and records). I was utterly bereft. A few days later I went into HMV to start buying some of my favourite records back but quickly ended up with a pile so big I couldn’t decide which ones to buy and put them all back. In the end it wasn’t until I discovered mp3 blogs in 2004 and suddenly found a source of exciting new music.
So without buying any records, or going to any gigs, the only music I heard was unavoidable chart music from the radio – so far more than most of these annual polls, this is the music from the year I’m most familiar with. And it’s clear it turned out to be not a bad year to miss out. It’s only Kylie & 21 seconds that are unmissable for me, with a small handful of other 6+s from me.
A strange year for me too. I moved to London, didn’t bring my records, and restocked my collection from scratch.
Not having internet access either, and having long outgrown the NME, I basically used Fopp Covent Garden’s £5 purchaser as my gatekeeper. It led to an unsatisfying collection, heavy on Real World Records, Nashville-era Dylan, and whimsical spoken word stuff. If I could do it again I’d do it very differently I think.
Wow, seeing it written down like that really makes it obvious how mediocre 2001 was. I voted for 4 songs, most of them because I remember quite liking them as a 10-year-old rather than because I’d actually listen to them now.
I have to disagree with the general disparagement of ’01. For me it had one nailed-on 10 (Survivor – should have been an 11!); one borderline 9/10 (Minogue); two solid 9s (So Solid and S Club), a few 8s and a couple of 7s. That’s not a bad haul!
Admittedly, the lows were *really* low (all of the covers except Lady Marmalade, for a start), but they serve to throw the highs into sharper relief.
It reminds me of some of the years in the 60s and 70s, at times of upheaval in the pop landscape: blasts of the most dazzling excitement, interspersed with the drabbest most inoffensive MOR.
agreeing with Ed that with such an unprecedentedly high number there’s bound to be plenty of bad and, while there isn’t as much good as one would like, it still far exceeds the moribund years of the early 90s which will always remain the nadir for me, especially when there was so much great music elsewhere at that time
How dated 2001 is; the switch to supermarket distribution is so evident, and the British charts were still so British! It looks as if nothing at all happened in the big wide world in the second half of the year. With singles figures tumbling at this point, does the chart get less representative of UK music? Of UK music as listened to by young people? (Does the latter matter?) There’s a line one can draw between say Yazz and today (briefly, some guys with beats ft melodic vocalist) which seems to have gone underground by the end of 2001 in a manner you couldn’t have guessed at the end of the 90s.
I think chart sales still weren’t anything to be worried about at this point – if there was a decline, the huge million sellers from HearSay, Shaggy and Kylie kept things numberswise pretty positive, and of course there was still a significant part of the country who hadn’t upgraded to that internet thing as 2001 ended (though rapidly getting odder looks), let alone heard about Napster and/or mp3s.
The first signs of worry came very early on in 2002 – about the second or third week – when Daniel Bedingfield returned to #1 on what was then a horrifically low number of copies, 25,000 or so, and not in all parts of the country – the #1 that week in Scotland was, of all things, Hermes House Band’s Europop cover of Country Roads. Things improved in the spring with some major “idols” shifting huge numbers, then by the second half of the year things were dipping again, but it’s 2003-04 when the “Oh shit, the market’s dying” panic really begins.
#30 Thank you – that reminds me to do my annual round-up of the Scottish vs UK no 1s for 2001.
No 1 in Scotland but not the UK
1) Fragma ft Maria Rubia – Everytime You Need Me
2) Ronan Keating – Lovin’ Each Day
3) Wheatus – A Little Respect
4) Ian Van Dahl – Castles In The Sky
5) Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Take Me Home
6) Uncle Kracker – Follow Me
7) Hermes House Band – Country Roads
Number 1 in the UK but not Scotland
1) Jennifer Lopez – My Love Don’t Cost A Thing
2) Destiny’s Child – Survivor
3) DJ Pied Piper – Do You Really Like It?
4) Roger Sanchez – Another Chance
5) So Solid Crew – 21 Seconds
6) Blue – If You Come Back
7) Daniel Bedingfield – Gotta Get Thru This
Astonishingly, all things considered, I think the UK-wide list is the better of the two. As with recent years, it seems that some forms of R&B-influenced dance music (Ian Van Dahl notwithstanding – and really that track is not so distinguished) were less popular North of the border than south, and an enduring taste in Scotland (which I think of as being a particularly West Coast thing) for country-tinged ditties that are not always in the very best of taste. The Wheatus cover of Erasure is OK (but barely any more than that) though…
#22 – Rory, I’d happily repressed any memory of Alien Ant Farm’s Smooth Criminal until now. Being involved in radio at the time it was everywhere. Gah.
In our neck of the radio woods 2001 saw us in the middle of a 3 year cycle with Green Velvet’s La La Land. In my mind there was a housey cycle which spanned 2000’s Men Are Not Nice Guys until 2002 when David Byrne guested on Lazy. These are the songs which I remember most clearly from the era.
There was also the Strokes and post-Strokes going on.
Ms Jackson, though, was a winner that year for me. I also fondly remember Triple J’s Adam and Wil doing their own version about cricketer Matt Hayden.
I don’t think we’re ready for this yet…