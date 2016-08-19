Enormous Legends Charlemagne Palestine – Four Manifestations on Six Elements 1. Charlemagne Palestine approaches a piano like a climber approaches a mountain. He does not play the instrument so much as he lets it test him: he starts each performance like an ascent, knowing that somewhere ahead there are the limits of the piano, and also the […] Charlemagne Palestine – Four Manifestations on Six Elements 1. Charlemagne Palestine approaches a piano like a climber approaches a mountain. He does not play the instrument so much as he lets it test him: he starts each performance like an ascent, knowing that somewhere ahead there are the limits of the piano, and also the […]

The Bible Of Badness: GENESIS In The Beginning There Was Nothingness. IF ONLY. In The Beginning There Was The Word. NOT THE BIRD FROM L7 PULLING DOWN HER KECKS AGAIN. But neither of these are strictly true. Because the first book of the Bible Of Badness is Genesis. And if you were ever to question how bad this Bible could […]

The Jubilee Stuff 1 The weather matters. Saturday 1st June: 8pm, and the sky out of my window is still fading pale blue, weightless, benevolent. A jubilee weekend of rain would be a symbolic down: but then, we are long used to finding a meaning in the rain. Not just we aesthetes ('I'm happy when it rains'; 'You're […]

The Sex Pistols At The Manchester Free Trade Hall: THE TRUTH Plenty of words have been written about the seminal Sex Pistols' seminal gig at the seminal Manchester Free Trade Hall in 1976. There has even been a whole book about it! Everyone knows that the gig was really very important indeed and that everyone who attended became a very extremely important person. HOWEVER does everyone know exactly […]

Ten Years In Ten Marks Ten years ago tomorrow, I started writing a review of Al Martino's "Here In My Heart". I'd never heard the first UK Number One, and thanks to P2P networks I had the chance. Somewhere between starting the blog entry and finishing it, I thought of reviewing all of them. I had no idea how long […]

The New Adventures of Tarkus Tarkus vs The Strokes Tarkus vs The Strokes

SINEAD O'CONNOR – "Nothing Compares 2 U" #641, 3rd February 1990 Sinead O'Connor is one of the finest song interpreters not just because she thinks hard about the material and the feelings locked in it, but because she's so good at placing songs into a situation. A great example of this is her version of "Chiquitita", warm and homely where ABBA's is […]