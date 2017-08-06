6
My highest mark of the year was a 10 for “Two Tribes”: my lowest a (perhaps generous) 3 for Stevie W.
19/4/1984 TOTP. A fortnight since the last show, but no episode on 5th April due to a strike(?) and there was a shortish episode last week with someone inappropriate so we missed out on The Caterpillar -Cure and Wood Beez -Scritti Politti, which is a shame.
This week we have Powell and Davies. They introduce the Special AKA during the instrumental bit after the song’s intro. I remember this happening on the radio as well. The ladies have a more relaxed dress code this week and look all the better for it.
Thompson Twins on video this time, and it’s not just a cheap one. Outside shots, abroad.
Blancmange- back with Indian musicians although this sound is rather far back in the mix. It’s okay. Dances like he’s been watching Andy McCluskey.
Queen – I Want To Break Free. Rememberable video which has two key parts, but is forever noted for the cross dressing Coronation Street tribute. Splits opinions but I think broadly if you liked them before you like them a bit more, and if you didn’t like them, you liked them a bit less. The video helped this to stick around in the charts for ages- as did the four different covers of the 7″ single.
The Bluebells- I’m Falling. This is a great single and was unlucky not to crack the top 10. The guitar work at the end sounds very like the Alarm. The countdown with Peter.
Nik Kershaw – Dancing Girls- He dances like he’s been watching Andy McCluskey. Countdown.
OMD – The Locomotion – after the relative commercial failure of Dazzle Ships and the singles from it, this is much more pop. It worked. Dazzle Ships is a brilliant album which takes a tiny bit of effort to get into. Junk Culture the follow up was a bit more accessible. I like them both. The have a new album out at the beginning of September this year – The Punishment of Luxury. The tracks I’ve heard so far sound great.
Lionel- Hello- video yet again- seems like he was too big to come over for a performance.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
26/04/1984 – Janice – in another off the shoulder, strapless number – and Bates, looking a lot more ‘with it’ than usual.
Sandie Shaw and some Smiths- Shaw and Marr giving it their all, Joyce and Rourke showing less emotion. Sandie is suddenly on the floor (Vic I’ve fallen) and then she’s back on her feet, nothing broken. Hard to see but Sandie seems to be the only one wearing shoes. ~Class
Phil Collins Against All Odds- nmcot- On the film soundtrack Big Country do a track which is pretty good called Balcony which sounds very U2 in places, don’t know who was nicking whose guitar sound at the time.
Love Games-Belle and the Devotions – it’s quite a shang-a lang song isn’t it.
One Love- another classic – uncharitable fact -Marley had three children to three women all born within 30 days. Macca pops up in the video, among other celebs.
The Reflex – Duran Duran -in the studio this week. Highest new entry at No5. Third single from the album but remixed by Nile Rodgers so sounds quite different. Rogers still working with them 30 years later on Paper Gods.
Julio Iglesias (Totp spelling his name correctly this week) and Willie Nelson – To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before. Nelson – the Lil Wayne of country; turning up on singles by other artists all over the place, excessive output, but hardly any hits over here. They make an odd couple. On the video Julio is in a tux, Nelson T-shirt and jeans. Charts.
Echo and the Bunnymen with Silver sounding a little like the Cutter mixed with Seven Seas. Not quite as successful as the other singles around this time. Charts.
Flying Pickets – When You’re Young nmcot
Hello – Lionel Ritchie – last week at one and then out to a video again, this week Automatic which sounds great but looks awful, well just dated badly to be fair.
Not my favourite but there has been worse
3//5/1984 Read (again with the dark shades inside) and Wright- casual jacket.
OMD – Locomotion. Andy is wearing a shirt almost identical to the one Simon Le Bon wore the week before. Black and white strips and blocks of red. This week he’s swapped his army trousers for jeans and he manages to get through the whole song without losing the microphone.
Blancmange- Don’t Tell Me on video. A lot of smirking on this- abroad in the sun -staring a ladies in national costume. ok.
New Order – Thieves Like Us. I bet it’s called ” It’s called love” on the running list stuck to the floor at gigs. They go for a live performance and it’s all gone horribly wrong, Apart from Hookie who thinks he’s in an entirely different band they’re playing statues and Gillian’s playing more statues (apart from a single arm) It’s rather amateur and there’s a lack of action -Hookie apart. Vocally it’s stretching for Bernard who’s doing it all eyes closed. If they stop and think it over, after last time, would they they want a repeat? Errors and nerves on Blue Monday previously on TOTP resulted in a poor performance. Despite all this I have mixed feelings, if you’re soft like me the fralities kind of make it endearing and it is a contrast to the smoothness and sleek production elsewhere.
Kenny Loggins- Footloose. This joins Against All Odds on the list of films I’ve never seen. Massive stateside, less so over here. Countdown.
Jocelyn Brown- Somebody Else’s Guy – nmcot but that is too dismissive of a proper decent track.
The Human League- The Lebanon . In the studio. That guitar sound again and for a few seconds it’s U2 and then it clearly isn’t. This sounds great. I know they got some stick about the “shops” line but I don’t care. Surprisingly it didn’t get banned by the beeb. Countdown.
No 1 Duran Duran The Reflex – on video, and like the video for the Lebanon it is kind of a mix of a fake live performance. Mike Read does a Kid Jensen impression (Cliff not around so much) and out to Dancing Girls- NK
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
‘Thieves Like Us’ presumably took its name from Robert Altman’s 1974 crime caper starring Keith Carradine and Shelley Duvall – I haven’t seen it but it doesn’t sound like a very ‘arty’ film for the Factory funsters, you’d think they’d have gone for a Fellini or Bergman number really. Like ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Confusion’ this was only available as a 12 inch. The ‘follow-up’ if you can call it that, ‘Murder’ was with typical Factory perversity only released in Belgium, forcing diehards to fork out for import copies.
I agree that the live rendition wasn’t very effective, Bernard singing with his eyes shut seemed to struggle with the higher notes.
Read’s Jensen impression was not bad at all I thought, though the indoor sunglasses were becoming decidedly irritating by this point.
I agree the New Order performance was pretty poor; many songs seemed to be playing at once. I thought in the documentary Stephen said after Blue Monday they decided to only do the vocals live.
Having said that, the “variable” nature of their TotP (and the Roxy!) performances was part of what meant their appearances were quite an event in my household. Even towards the end of the decade, by which time they’d seemed to have tightened up, you were never which New Order would appear.
10/05/1984 Jensen and Peel present. For the first time in a while I have nothing derogatory to say about either host’s appearance/dress. Both look normal!
That’s more than I can say for Belle and the Devotions who are wearing awful clothes in awful colours. This isn’t an age thing either. They looked dire then. Song-wise I think it’s okay and in Eurovision you have got to be pretty immediate. You know everything about the song within 30 seconds. I think it did okay?
Queen sticking at No3 get on again, and it’s the (whole) video of course.
The Flying Pickets- When You’re Young – Sticking at no 7. I think even they would agree they are not conventionally good looking blokes. I go as far to say a little creepy. (no offence). So this week they’re all dressed in pyjamas! That hasn’t made them look more creepy or anything. Song’s not terrible just need to turn the pictures off.
One Love – Struggled to find a complete list of “celebrities” on this video. Have read George Roper aka Brian Murphy is in the video (red gingham shirt and yellow background) but I am sure it’s not him. Any ideas? James Cossins perhaps. Countdown.
Peel’s gone back to saying Depech-ay Mode. I do think they have a bet on around mispronouncing or going for strange emphasis; Nelson Man-day-lar.
Terri Wells – I’ll Be Around – vaguely remember this, but not her. She has an unusual hairstyle-her suede shoes would be quite safe if it started raining.
Countdown including Marillion with Assassing- is that a word?
The Pointer Sisters – Automatic. Earlier I said the video was poor and the guys at the Beeb agree and think it’s too dull and we can’t manage to stomach the whole video. It needs to be broken up with some fan dancers (blokes), a guy doing robotics and Baltimora type dancer. Eventually we go back to the video. On youtube there is a video from Soul Train which is a bit more exciting. Wiki doesn’t mention the video we are watching tonight. With a half decent video this would have been no1.
Duran Duran- The Reflex on video -No1 again. Why-y-y-y-y why why why-y-y-y-yeah? Well it stopped Collins being No1 and that’s enough.
Not my favourite but there has been worse,
Back after my international break, and with nothing Yewtreed recently, we have the fifth TOTP in a row. Bates and Powell.
Break Machine with Break Dance Party- which is pretty close to their last hit, including the whistles. They don’t really bother us again.
Pete introduces the next track- He comes up with such a clumsy turn of phase that written down is a question, but he says it as a fact. “…Street Dance, and that is now a world wide hit, AND SO IS THIS GONNA BE, everyone’s tipping it for the top, it’s Deniece Williams. blah blah. Everybody’s wrong, especially Simon who alludes to this as a future number one at the top of the show. Songs ok.
Marillion- Assassing – Video- I found a fan website that quotes Fish saying he had no idea why he put a “g” on the end. Rather serious and not my favourite by them; but not awful.
Hazel Dean- Searchin’- before SAW got their hands on the production. Bit of a classic, but sounds less exciting now.
Womack & Womack -Love Wars- this one the other hand, to my ears a least, sounds amazing today. In the studio and Cecil is playing a right handed guitar left handed. I can’t tell if he’s changed the strings over though.
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears… In My Eyes, Pete and his weird inflections again. On video. Sounds upbeat but subject matter is rather more earnest as per.
Duran Duran in the studio this week with the Reflex- still at number 1, and out to Loggins with the audience bopping away to Footloose. Camera lingers on a couple of blondes who look like they were on the books.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
Evenin’ all. Haven’t watched one of these in ages, so live-bloggin’ (almost) tonight’s show. Steve Wright and the lesser-spotted Andy Peebles are our hosts.
Bluebells – familiar to everyone from its 1993 ad use and re-issue. Good lively start to the show. The hits pretty much dried up after this, surprisingly.
Human League – mid-period mediocrity. I bought this 45 at the time but frankly they were just one of my ‘pet bands’ (Orange Juice and the Associates among the others) – I would just buy everything they released. ‘Louise’ the next single is an underrated masterpiece however.
Bob Marley/Wailers – reissue of ‘Waiting in Vain.’ I don’t recall this re-release and as Peebles says it was to promote the multi-platinum ‘Legend’ compilation. Vid filmed in Hawaii with, I presume, one of Bob’s kids. The beach ladies are lovely, for sure.
Tina Turner – Billy Idol helps to introduce this, for some reason. Standout track (along with the title track) from Private Dancer. Very much a daytime radio favourite, I heard it on Magic just a few hours ago actually. TWKTC, or something. Charts.
Alison Moyet – lead single from ‘Alf.’ Her chart career was disappointingly short wasn’t it, two albums basically with the prospect of endless slots on Eighties retrospectives and Sara Cox’s ‘Sounds of the Eighties’ show (on too late for me, but I have a pretty good idea of the content). This is OK if maybe a bit formulaic. Long time since I played the album if I’m honest. Charts. Gary Glitter alert!
Scritti Politti – follow-up to the sublime ‘Wood Beez’ – that’s a mullet and a half on Mr Garside and the music follows suit. Bad miming and girl drummer. Not sure what else to say about it. I do like them/him though as a rule. Top 10.
Number One – Frankie – not sure how long this has been up here though know it did 9 weeks in total. These days that’s a fleeting visit by Drake/Despacito standards. Maybe it has lost a bit of its power over the years, but at the time it was as much an event as a record. Much like ‘Ghost Town.’ I remember the video much better than this performance, though perhaps that was too hardcore for TOTP.
Out to an old Michael Jackson song. Farewell my summer 2017. You were good while you lasted. OK show, though the content seems a bit bland (over-familiar, perhaps?) these days.
07/06/84 Rhythm pals Kid and Peel host for the last time before Kid leaves for Capital Radio a few weeks later.
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave. Nmcot really, but didn’t sound too bad. They, on the other hand, are over styled and have moved from looking confident, to looking a bit smug.
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell. The title is mentioned in the song somewhere, unlike Hide and Seek and New Song, but I struggle to think which ones they are, until I hear a bar or too. I wasn’t a fan of the mime he used to have and this new one is no better.
Evelyn Thomas – High Energy twktc, but it is great. Ian Levine produced this and later remixed stuff by the next two acts; Bananarama and Bronski Beat.
Bananarama – despite all their hits -and even post SAW -they still had their fare share of misses. Rough Justice, no, justice.
Bronski Beat- Smalltown Boy – Don’t think he sings the title on this stunning track. Unlucky timing, as this would have been number 1, but stumbled on FGTH and Wham who were stoppable at this time. 35-13-4 was a pretty rapid climb.
Peel is genuine in his praise for this debut hit.
John laughs, as he teases Snow Goose Kid, when they share the countdown to Wham. George not singing live. His t-shirt logo is covered in diamontes which weigh a tonne and make him look like he’s eaten too many pies. Not the case in ’84.
Shame to loose Kid on TOTP; he did it well, and he has been consistent in not being annoying. Peel teams up with Janis Long in the main from now on.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
14/06/84 Read and Powell host. Peter casually sat on some railings.
Susanna by The Art Company. Called VOF de Kunst in their native Holland, fair enough, change your name for the English market. Changing the title from Suzanne, hmmm? Lead singer has got ‘the boys from the black stuff’ look about him. He gets the crowd involved and it’s a good performance. Song’s hardly cool but I don’t mind it.
Sad Songs – Elton John. On video. It’s the one when he has a brightly coloured waistcoat and a straw boater. Bit of dancing, a bit of acting, goes black and white for a bit. Wears funny glasses; you know the one. Not in the mood.
Smiths – in the studio. It’s the one with Morrissey at the front, hearing aid, specs, half a tree hanging out the back of his trews. Marr, shades, looking cool, other two, just there,
you know the one.
Rod Stewart – Infactuation on video of course. It’s the one where he’s looking at a pretty lady, he’s dressed in clothes that he’s a bit old for, more ladies in bikinis, some ladies taking clothes off, you know the one.
Scritti Politti – Absolute – In the studio. Like him and this. Saw him (Green) a few years ago supporting someone at Fibbers in York, playing stuff from the White Bread Black Beer album, which had some great tracks on it.
Ozzy Osbourne – So Tired- good song, hammer house of horror video. A few more sweeping strings and it’s an ELO album track.
Nick Heyward- Love All Day – “best single of the summer” says Peter and I’ve gone off him again. It really is just for the fans. I like him generally around Kite time but this is not him at his best. His miming here is poor.
Nik Kershaw – I Wo(n’t)Let The Sun Go Down On Me- a hit second time round.
Two Tribes- FGTH in the studio with lots of flags. This was exciting. Hype city of course and multiple 12″ mixes kept this atop the charts for longer than necessary, but still an event. It’s really the Holly and Trevor show. Having been deprived of Relax on radio and tv for so long there was a real eagerness for this.
Out to an embarrassing Read impression -of Peter I think- and they show no chemistry on the final link. Motown release back catalogue Jackson stuff again. nmcot.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
28/6/84 TOTP- Andy Peebles and Steve Wright. Wright’s dressed like he’s off to a regatta and has a tennis racket for no apparent reason.(well maybe Wimbledon)
The Bluebells – Young at Heart. Cover of the Bananarama album track with the addition of a violin solo played, by a Clark Gable lookalike. Not a lot of number 1 violin solos are there. Can only think of Come On Eileen as I write. Answers on a postcard. There is a young lad on stage with a guitar who has the look of a competition winner. Don’t know if he is proper Bluebell?
Nik Kershaw – I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me. On video this week which is mainly a live concert video. The audience sing along and scream quite a bit. He seems very popular considering he hadn’t been around that long. He sings ” I Won’t let the Sun Go Down” 14 times in a row at the end of the song, we cut to Wright in the studio and he says “finally a hit for Nik Kershaw “DON’T Let The Sun Go Down On Me” Arse.
The Human League – Life On My Own -I saw this lot a few years ago in Halifax and was stunned at the set and the effort they put into it. I like Phil’s underplayed vocal on this track. Joanne and Susanne perform an Escheresque illusion as they dance and sing backing vocals. You would swear that Joanne is dancing twice as fast as Susanne but yet they get back in sync each time.
Waiting In Vain – Bob Marley & and the Wailers – another re issue promoting newly released Greatest Hits package “Legend” Whatever happened to that? Video shot in what looks like Hawaii – the natural home of reggae. twktc.
Billy Idol pops ups and Steve speaks. We don’t really get to the bottom of why he’s here but a single’s not too far away. Tina Turner – on video with her biggest hit. “What’s Love Got To Do With It” Charts down to “Love Resurrection” from Moyet.
More charts and Scritti Politti – again with Absolute. Perfect Way was their only big hit in America and I really don’t get it at all. It is one of my least favourite singles by them, but hey.
Countdown to No1 and a repeat run from a fortnight a go. FGTH and Relax is also back up to 3. Jackson with Farewell My Summer Love again gets the last slot.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
12/7/1984 TOTP. John Peel and Tommy Vance. Tommy has lost his leather jacket and shades and tonight has a light grey suit and a Granda shirt.
Shakatak- Down on the Street- nmcot Jazz funk type stuff washes over me like departure lounge music, but great bunch of guys. Vance proves he’s no stranger to dad dancing before the camera quite pulls away.
Tina Turner – What’s Love Got To Do With It.- Biggest hit over here and back home in the US. That said she is now a Swiss citizen and pretty much retired; no studio albums this century.
Neil – Hole in my Shoe. In the studio. I think he’s miming the song but adds loads of stuff not on the record. It cuts out before the line about Dennis Moore’s lupins that I didn’t get at the time and is a reference to a Monty Python sketch. Getting in touch with my inner Mike Read, this record was the highest chart debut since the fifties.
Alison Moyet – On video- Love Resurrection – Heard her on a Desert Island Disc repeat from 2014 and she is a bit out there. Some demons over the years.
Phil Fearon and Galaxy – Everybody’s Laughing. Not very memorable if inoffensive. It doesn’t really grab me and I find it hard to believe there’s enough there for anybody to buy a copy; but they did.
Echo and the Bunnymen- Seven Seas- one of my early purchases. Still like it. Bunneyman bass player must of been on holiday or lost the argument ‘if Ian’s not wearing a stupid costume, I don’t see why I should’. Plus side, drummer gets to play up front for a change. Penguin looks okay, fish a bit weird. Countdown.
Bluebells – Young at Heart. They have come back into the studio this week with different outfits, mainly waistcoats. twktc. Countdown to FGTH.
Two Tribes- this is a different performance – Holly’s no longer doing his Norman Wisdom and his flat cap has gone. Out to Jacksons/Jagger with State of Shock.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
19/07/1984 TOTP Richard Skinner with Peter Powell. Let’s see how they do, the reliable Skinner and the variable Powell. Skinner tells us the music might be recorded, but the stars are all live and here in the studio. Sounds like a response to something?
The Mighty Way! – Come Back- Pete Wylie can write an anthem and this is a natural follow up to The Story Of the Blues (even if there was another single in between) The 12″ has “The Story of the Reds” in brackets after Come Back. Great start, and I like the coordinated air violin playing. Did people do this in the discos in ’84?
“Great week for American artist, Prince who has jumped to No5!” says Skinner like it was No 34 last week; it jumped from No8. On video tonight -which was good if you like Prince, which I do.
Peter almost falls asleep introducing Billy Idol – massive pause. Bill in leathers and his lip curling throughout is comical. He’s turned up in the studio at least, and in his head he’s performing to a much faster rock track.
The Kane Gang- Closest thing to Heaven- bit of a classic. Still played on some stations. Early releases on Kitchenware records -based in the north east, who had a decent group of artists at one time. Hurrah!, Martin Stephenson and the Daintees and of course Prefab Sprout. – Lead singer went on to write or co-write Lifted- Lighthouse Family among others.
Blancmange – The Day Before You Came. Not that long since the Abba version came out. When Madonna borrowed the Gimme Gimme Gimme sample I remember it being an event that they had given her permission whereas this? Yet again their performance overplays the Indian sound which you really can’t hear. It’s a faithful cover, even if they did change the author to Barbara Cartland.
Divine- the music sounds remarkably like Dead or Alive “You Spin…” and both were SAW productions so fair enough. nmcot Charts
Thompson Twins -Sister Of Mercy on video, and we miss the first verse out and just get a short clip. Countdown to No1- Two Tribes . Out to Sweet Somebody- Shannon nmcot. Skinner and Powell displayed little chemistry tonight, the Kid is dead, but it’s not long live the Kid unfortunately. Maybe it’ll get better.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
02/08/1984 TOPT- Simon Bates and Gary Davies (or Davis -as the caption has it- you have one job!) Black Lace are in the studio with Agadoo nmcot. Apparently banned on Radio One- on grounds of credibility.
Prince – When Doves Cry- not the video we got the other week but a very short compilation of clips from Purple Rain. Bates has a thing about Prince asking an older woman to accompany him to the premiere. And your point is?
Kane Gang – again. In the studio, still a lonely boy and a lonely girl. Staged this week more like a duet than a plus one backing singer.
Gary goes for a link; the closest thing to heaven in most men’s mind is Tina Turner’ really? On video rpt ffwd.
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live the More You Love. Hair not quite so out there this time. Sounds good. Career went downhill after this, shame they couldn’t stick around a little longer. Bates second random comment tonight mentions that Paul the guitarist is half blind.
Countdown. Gary introduces Trevor Walters with ‘Stuck On You’. At least Blancmange and Rod Stewart have left a little gap before bringing out a cover. Lionel Ritchie’s still in the charts with this one and Trev’s reggae-ing up his own version. (next to Gary on the intro is Nicola Bryant – one of the Doctor’s companions at the time.- he doesn’t say anything.)
Countdown to George Michael, with chocolate around his mouth. Highest new entry at No12, and an exclusive first play of the video. Countdown to No1 and FGTH with a repeat of the gun performance. Out to Divine.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
#63 re: Blancmange/Abba – unlike using a sample, as Madonna did, I don’t think you need permission to cover a song do you? After all there have been many cover versions over the years which didn’t meet with the approval of the original artist. Perhaps it was different in 1984, though.
the purpose of copyright for music is to ensure that composers earn properly from music being performed, so cover versions do in fact require the composer or publisher to be informed, which can function as a granting of permission (as do public performances, tho actually this may only apply if money is being charged to view the performance, i forget and haven’t checked)
on the whole artists prefer to earn the money even if they dislike the blasphemous approach, but permission is occasionally withheld on aesthetic grounds — a famous instance in the post-punk era occurred when leiber and stoller took offence at cristina’s version for ze records of “is that all there is?” and forced her to withdraw it (i remember peel playing and liking it, and then noting he wasn’t allowed to any more)
“so cover versions do in fact require the composer or publisher to be informed, which can function as a granting of permission”
I’m not certain what you mean by this, but it conjures up the image of, say, Macca putting his fingers in his ears and yelling loudly to stop someone being able to inform him they’re doing a cover of “Silly Love Songs”.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/musicblog/2009/jun/18/behind-music-cover-versions –> article and comments state that anyone can release a cover without getting permission (although you still need to give the composer their share of the moolah, of course); once you start changing the words is I think where things get trickier.
So, when Blancmange changed the author to “Barbara Cartland”, surely that changes the mood/nature/context of the song?
flahr, yes, i think you may be right: leiber and stoller sued to stop cristina’s version of their song bcz the lyrics were changed (i’d forgotten this element, i just thought they were reacting against her attitude as a performer; the way interpreted the song via delivery etc)
all i meant abt being informed is that when the royalties come in from a cover version, as by law they must, then composer or publisher will discover the cover exists (and thus “be informed”) — at this point (generally after release), if they discover the version has been altered they can sue to suppress (and leiber and stoller did)
(what i had slightly in my head, hence my muddle, was that playwrights can — and sometimes do — refuse permission for their plays to be performed; and of course as mentioned that samples require clearance)
I think the distinction is that the composer/publisher has exclusivity over the *first* release of a song – but that thereafter anyone is free to cover it, and pays the appropriate royalty on doing so.
I don’t know exactly how that feeds into the scuppering of samples or lyric changes. Possibly those count as new compositions, meaning the original writer/publisher once again gets a veto. More likely, I suspect, is that they are breaches of the original copyright, and the writer gets a veto that way.
This is weird. Seems like so many have a different understanding of something that must be set out fairly clearly somewhere. My understanding is that composers are (in practice) signed up to licensing organisations (publishers) who administer their interests and rights. If I, operating independently of any such organisation, wrote a song and didn’t want anyone to record it, or I wanted to control who did, I am led to believe that in theory that would be my choice. In fact publishers are collectively so dominant that it’s a ‘closed shop’ and I would be likely to need their ‘clout’ to prove I’d even written the song in the first place.
http://subliminalridge.blogspot.co.uk/2013/11/can-songwriter-prevent-cover-song.html
https://www.quora.com/How-do-I-get-the-rights-to-create-a-cover-song
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mechanical_license
as the subliminal ridge post notes, there is variation from country to country and the exact details of US copyright law don’t hold everywhere
The funny thing about Cristina’s Is That All There Is? is that, yes, the lyrics were changed (I’d forgotten how extensively), but it’s not really a cover that goes against the grain of the original. The point of the story is still the same, and the arrangement – bar a little squalling guitar – mostly pushes to the front the song’s inherent Brecht&Weilliness.
So in the context of what that first article is imagining might draw publisher’s attention, it’s kind of the opposite of your metal standard redone as a wistful ukelele number or vice-versa.
9/8/84 Skinner and Peel. New partner for Peel who seems quite chipper for the opening intro.
Tracey Ullman – Sunglasses- She makes the effort as always and there is plenty of leg on show tonight, as she is flanked by a couple female backing singers. A sixties sound and routine. Last big hit for her.
Windjammer- nmcot. All in white, they give s slick performance and it’s not that bad if a bit forgettable.
Hazel Dean – Whatever I Do (Wherever I Go) She is flanked by a couple of male dancers, dressed all in white. Written by Stock and Aitken (no Waterman on this) and it’s very Blue Monday in places. Good track.
Peel fluffs his lines ‘finger’ for ‘figure’ as he introduces Jeffery Osborne – dressed all in white (and black) On the Wings of Love is a bit too familiar and over played. He co wrote “All at Once” for Whitney Houston which despite not being a single is pretty familiar and has a similar feel to this.
Countdown including Peel saying – on purpose I’m sure – the Thompson Twins by the Sisters Of Mercy. Blancmange who get lucky and get on again as a non mover. They are all in white. The subtitler didn’t know Blancmange had changed the author and it says Marilyn French instead of Barbra Cartland. I wonder how much of the lyric you have to change to get a writing credit. The trumpeter appears for the outtro and the song is faded immediately – poor guy.
Laura Brannigan – Self Control- on video, and a slightly adult theme got past the censors this week. No longer with us, I was surprised to read.
FGTH – last week at one and they are in the studio again this time, we follow Holly as he wanders round the the TOTP audience. They’re all in white.
Out to Some Guys Have All The Luck- Rod Stewart. We get a long clip with the TOTP dancers and shufflers keeping it going. Nice enough but we lose the vocal interest that Palmer injected. If we had the video I could have said ALL IN WHITE again.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
I have no idea why I confused sample with cover @63 but interesting comments followed. Given the general idea that you are allowed to cover why it isn’t more common? Are too many people writing their own stuff and not wanting to pay a percentage? An exception to the rule I read was if the cover is part of a musical that is not allowed. If you really didn’t want your songs covered, it wouldn’t take much effort to make any collection of songs part of a musical, however poorly put together.
16/08/1984 TOTP. Good looking duo Wright and Peebles host tonight and we kick off with Tears For Fears – Mothers Talk.
Roland taking over on lead vocals for a while on the singles. Not one of their bigger hits but the lead single over here from Songs From the Big Chair. That album was unfortunate not to be number one. Coming out alongside No Jacket Required and competing with Brothers In Arms, Born In The USA, Like A Virgin and Hits/Now compilations that were still in the main chart at this time.
Howard Jones – Like to Get To Know You Well. – Cheap looking video of Jones wandering around sunny London shaking hands with fans/pensioners /workers. His hair is rather confused.
Black Lace – Agadoo- Someone has spent money this week with people dressed as fruit as a shorthand for party. Guitar player has Limahl’s wig.
Iron Maiden -11.58pm Not a metal fan but know this and it’s okay. Just missed the top ten, climbing 16 after this performance. Countdown with Peebles doing all by himself. Caption writer again gets confused at 28 thinking the group’s called Dr Beat but Peebles knows better.
A Flock Of Seagulls- again, countdown to 11. Trevor Walters gets on again too. Countdown to No1. Careless Whisper – George Michael on video, we get a full version. twktc.
Out to the Pointer Sisters – I Need You. They seemed to have been pushed to this end of the show slot a few times recently, but no video. Strange choice for lead single (of 6) from the album that contained Automatic, Jump (For My Love), and I’m So Excited (remix).
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
Hello again. Speedwell, there was something in your comment at 74 that mindblowingly reminded me that I once had experience of trying to get real permission for an unsigned band to do a cover version for the cd they wanted to hawk around record companies. It was so long ago it was like it was someone else, but it wasn’t. And in essence, my recollection was right, you do need permission, and the publishers are in charge of granting it.
23/08/84 TOTP Read and Vance – joy. Both in black, and Read in shades again. Let’s see how they rub together.
Alphaville – Big In Japan- Their only hit over here. I bought the album on the strength of the title track Forever Young. I liked the track so much back then, but on re listening it’s not quite as good as I thought it was. I didn’t get into the album at all, and pretty much just played that track.
Next, Elton John- Passenger. On video this week. Dressing up and changing hats in the sunshine. He’s joined by a dance troupe who look like they’ve come off the set of Live and Let Die. Wanna get on.
Bit of banter and into Break Machine – Are You Ready? . Not awful but same routine and they were lucky to get on, just being at No 40 at the time. Bye to them.
Miami Sound Machine – Dr Beat. In the days before Gloria got a better billing. They’re in the studio and they splash out on medic’s uniforms and a hospital bed.
Sunglasses- Tracey Ullman Machine. After being in the studio last time out she is on video, now with the help of Ade Edmondson on a beach somewhere. The song has a repeated chorus where the bass and drum hit on every beat (rather like Boxerbeat) which really drives the song.
Charts countdown to Spandau Ballet Machine – I’ll Fly For You. Tony is earnest and sells the track. (he’s wearing an awful jacket btw) Kemp boys are a little annoying but on the whole I think it’s good. Nice middle eight.. I’m just an average boy… Charts with Mike.
Rod Stewart Machine on video with Some Guys Have All The Luck – video. Cheap video for him – all in a studio and green screen. Too much time on Rod shows us he knows how to move but he can’t dance – guilty feet. I think he does a Mike Jagger at one point – in the blue suit.
Top 10 to Number 1. George Michael-Machine in the the studio this week -Careless Whisper. Vance and Read seem to get a long well. Out to Laura BranniMachine- Self Control.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
So Hardtogethits, what was the track then?
06/09/84 TOTP Peel and Long. Buck Fizz get back to back performances which outside No1s was pretty unusual. Peel starts to explain why, but Jan interrupts. Last week’s episode which we missed due to Saville and Smitty, was partly on a train (!) Bucks were cut short before they Fizzed, and hence they get another go tonight.
I remember All About Eve having some play back sound issues which gifted them a repeat appearance and lead to their only top 10. Back to Buck Fizz- this record seems a bit a change for them and the girls are almost redundant. The Weeknd borrowed a bit of the chorus on his last album and called it Secrets, but I presume he knew it from the the Romantic’s original rather than this. Unfortunately there have been many internal arguments over the years with this lot. Not happy bunnies.
Spandau Ballet – I’ll Fly For You- On video this week and it looks like two videos. One a typical, on location shoot, and what looks like clips from a film. Unfortunately there have been many internal arguments over the years with this lot. Not happy bunnies.
Sister Sledge – Lost In Music- this is a Nile Rogers remix. The girls look very happy here and start of with a routine for the chorus and then do their own thing dancewise. By this time they are far bigger over here, and their US chart career was pretty much over. We lost Joni Sledge- who takes the lead on this- earlier this year.
Level 42 – Hot Water – I like this a lot more now, than I did then. They are all wearing long sleeved shirts with the sleeves rolled up. Mark wins, with them nearly rolled up to his armpits!
Alphaville- Another studio performance. Two have swapped their trendy jumpers for trendy jackets. The lead singer finishes off the look with a red cummerbund and a black bow tie, maybe that look was big in Japan.
Stevie Wonder – IJCTSILY – at No1 on video. The entire video being him, sat on a stool, next to a piano singing into a telephone. Halfway through he stands. Shed loads of people bought this, but try to find someone who likes it. The backing track sounds terrible and the last three notes are awful. He had 300 weeks of charting before this No1 and they were all better than this -which is a shame.
Bruno Brookes pops up for a chat and we play out with Passenger by Elton John. The deaf Subtitler reverses the song meaning with the “deny the passenger, who want to get OFF”
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
20/09/1984 -Peebles and Wright together again after just a few weeks.BBC4 not showing last weeks due to DLT and we missed OMD, Aztec Camera, U2 and Depeche Mode among others -shame.
Bronski Beat- hot on the heels of Smalltown Boy we get “Why” and another top 10. Not singing live this time.
David Bowie – Blue Jean. The highest new entry and we get just of a clip of the full 20 minute Julien Temple video. I splashed out on the 12″ version and a big fan, not that there anything particularly exciting about it. TPL trash the album completely.
Sister Sledge – Lost in Music- I said last time it was the Nile Rodgers remix but actually it doesn’t sound like the remix version at all. Not sure it wasn’t just on the 12″ version -which is what I presume people were mainly buying. Not that the original isn’t great. They turned up again and looked happy. Possibly the remix is too tricky for a mime.
Hammer To Fall – Queen. Fourth track from the album and lowest charting. Bit old style with rock guitar riff, multi tracked vocals and guitar solo. Good. Live video with Roger in a Wham t-shirt. Choose Life.
Nik Kershaw- Human Racing. Fourth track from the album and lowest placing. It sounds good to me. Countdown to Adam Ant at 28.
Apollo 9 – Bought this too. Must have been flush. I do like this so much and played it loads. He definitely says ‘call me Adrian the gorilla’ Unusual structure with four repeated chorus 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 3 4 2 2 1.
Hot Water- Level 42 -again- they came back for another studio performance. I am sure they must have changed fans from this jazz funk type stuff compared to their more poppy Lessons and Running that came later.
Countdown to Wonder. twktc. Out to Love Kills and Freddie gets another shout. Crowd seem quite in to it and we get nearly the whole track. Another good track.
Not so bad this week. No duffers apart from Stevie.
04/10/1984 TOTP. We’ve missed another so a few repeats.
Skinner and Bates host and we kick off the show (again) with Bronski Beat. They have come back; I know because Jimmy’s wearing different clothes and Larry Steinbachek hasn’t got that fat kazoo type thing in his mouth from two weeks ago. His t-shirt is a print of the single cover – man with head in hands. Steve looks bored in a Pringle jumper.
Drive – The Cars on video. This got a second run just a year later with a rather more upsetting backdrop and went one place higher to No4.
JohnWaite- Missing You
None of his clothes fit him, he’s spent too much time on his hair and he looks like a taller, better shaven Chris de Burgh. (who also had a hit with Missing You )- different song. Other than that ok. Over played.
Sims thinks it will be No1
Giorgio Moroder and Philip Oakey – Together in Electric Dreams – from the film ED. Guess what, the video mixes bits from the film and bits of Phil singing. Moroder is in the video briefly.
Culture Club – The War Song – what a dull chorus. How many people fell out of love with them when this came out. The rest of the song is okay but you can’t forget the chorus. Jon Moss plays the part of a backing singer/dancer – no drums in sight. Skinner suggest this might be No1 next week but he has a question in his voice.
No More Lonely Nights – Paul McCartney- another song from a film. Film was a bit patchy and the soundtrack is better. This jumped 28 to 6, on its way to No2.
The Stranglers- Skin Deep – Live in the studio and the first single from the album.
Adam Ant – Apollo 9 – in the studio again and this week he is dressed as a cowboy, an astronaut wearing flying jacket, he really can’t decide. Call me Adrian the gorilla.
Wonder at No1, and out to Love Kills (again) and they dance around their handbags. Moroder gets a second credit tonight, co writing this.
Skinner does a good job and Bates is less annoying than usual.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.