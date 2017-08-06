Download This! 2002 101. THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS – ‘My Elastic Eye’: ‘It sounds exactly like an elastic eye!’ said Fred S. I scoffed, but you know what? – it does! Though maybe more a clockwork one – but the wobbly fuzz-bass still sounds like it’s looking, even probing the track for something. Every music-box noise here is luxurious […] 101. THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS – ‘My Elastic Eye’: ‘It sounds exactly like an elastic eye!’ said Fred S. I scoffed, but you know what? – it does! Though maybe more a clockwork one – but the wobbly fuzz-bass still sounds like it’s looking, even probing the track for something. Every music-box noise here is luxurious […]

I was a teenage dark elf priestess This article by Laurie Penny on the pervasiveness and persuasiveness of the manic pixie dream girl trope is really good. I'm the same age as Laurie Penny, so was plagued by the same cultural stuff as her- I don't know if it's just egocentrism for my own timeline but I feel like the 90s marked […]

Couldn't Life Ever Be Sane Again? What is "Panic" about? Dismissed and attacked since its release as small-minded, or snobbish, or even borderline racist, The Smiths' anti-disco broadside continues to intrigue. On this thread, The Pinefox calls it a "yoking of two ideas" – a revolutionary fantasia and an attack on dance music – and claims that it's the second of […]

The Sound Barrier Podcast: 8: The Phantom Carriage & A Ghost Story Spooky happenings over on Silent London this week, where the Sound Barrier Podcast dabbles in the supernatural, otherworldly and ectoplasmic. Or rather, a pair of meditative films which use death, and the afterlife, to dwell on the nature of existence. But if that feels a little dry, don't worry there are madmen axing down doors, […]

stick with the beasts we got plz #1 stick with the beasts we got plz #1: the CENTAUR centaurs are classically portrayed as noble and amazing (if occasionally super-horny): but i have always found em ANNOYING!! i. look at them they are top-heavy at the front = when they gallop they will fall on their faces ii. they have TOO MANY LIMBS = […]

PASSION VICTIMS There's too much love to go around these days How much do you think I like music? Sometimes I get e-mails, angry about this or that, telling me I don't like it at all. Sometimes I'm inclined to agree. Every now and then a poster pops up on our discussion board, I Love Music, and […]

Manage A Team In The Pop World Cup 2014! So here we are. The 32 qualifiers for the football World Cup have been decided, which means it's time, once again, to get ready for the POP WORLD CUP. The point of this post is very simple. If you want to be a manager in the Pop World Cup, put your name in the comments […]