I give every record on Popular a mark out of 10 (and if you’re registered, so can you). Here’s where, by the magic of polling, we look at the year as a whole. Tick any and all records you’d personally give 6 or more out of 10 to, and then we can use the comments box to discuss 1984 from various perspectives.

Which Of These Number One Singles Of 1984 Would You Have Given 6 Or More To? PAUL MCCARTNEY - "Pipes Of Peace"

FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD - "Relax"

NENA - "99 Red Balloons"

LIONEL RICHIE - "Hello"

DURAN DURAN - "The Reflex"

WHAM! - "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go"

FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD - "Two Tribes"

GEORGE MICHAEL - "Careless Whisper"

STEVIE WONDER - "I Just Called To Say I Love You"

WHAM! - "Freedom"

CHAKA KHAN - "I Feel For You"

JIM DIAMOND - "I Should Have Known Better"

FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD - "The Power Of Love"

BAND AID - "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

None Of Them! View Results Poll closes: No Expiry

Loading ... Loading ...

My highest mark of the year was a 10 for “Two Tribes”: my lowest a (perhaps generous) 3 for Stevie W.