The Pornography Of Nostalgia The Notorious Bettie Page is a film about the good old days of porn. You know, when it wasn't exploitative, and all the girls portrayed within were not only fun loving conspirators in an art project, but believed in Jeebus too. Most film about porn are about the good old days. Inside Deep Throat told […]

SINEAD O'CONNOR – "Nothing Compares 2 U" #641, 3rd February 1990 Sinead O'Connor is one of the finest song interpreters not just because she thinks hard about the material and the feelings locked in it, but because she's so good at placing songs into a situation. A great example of this is her version of "Chiquitita", warm and homely where ABBA's is […]

Are you local? England is DIFFERENT (or SPECIAL if you want to be polite) to everywhere else for many reasons, but one is because our music "industry" (it's not an industry – making baked beans is an industry, and nobody does THAT in their spare time, writes fanzines about it or has them poured over themselves at weddings. […]

Popular '76 I give marks out of 10 to every song – based on whatever criteria you like, here's your opportunity to say what you'd have given more than 6 to from 1976. Tick as many as you like. And use the comments to discuss the year as a whole, if you like.

Which of the following is not a pie? i. shepherd's/cottage pie ii. cheese flan/pizza iii. scotch egg iv. boiled egg actually i am not going to bother you w.all the ins and outs of the GREBT PIE DEBATE, as i wz not in on its inception, and besides the militia are now formed and a stiff crackdown ordered on heretics and dissidents. Hunting […]

Films about films (no-one has seen) Last week saw the release of not one, but two films about previous films. And I don't mean Batman Begins (which should be retitled Batman Starts for Essex). Inside Deep Throat, a documentary about the making of and the effect of notorious porn film Deep Throat. And Baadasssss!, Mario Van Peebles film about the making […]

BAND AID – "Do They Know It's Christmas" #543, 15th December 1984, video "Do They Know It's Christmas" is significant in one way, and insignificant in another. First, it raised a lot of awareness and money and established the pop single as an excellent mechanism for doing those things. This was significant. Gargantuan "supergroups" like this fell out of favour but charity records […]