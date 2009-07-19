19
Jul 09
Popular ’83
Every Popular entry has a mark out of 10 – here’s where you get to choose which you’d have given 6 or above to (and make any general comments on the year in the comments boxes, of course). The highest 1983 mark I gave was 9, for Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” (pre-death!). The lowest I gave was 3 apiece for UB40 and Rod Stewart.
Kid n Peel – Peel does a quick impression of Mike Smash ” Live from Shepherd’s Bush” and this is the 999th show. Permission to go all weird.
Galaxy – They look like a duo as third member is dancing completely out of time. She eventually catches up. Not without merit.
Sweet Dreams – they have altered their routine a tiny bit in the falling stool part… that’s all I’ve got to say on this.
Kid thinks he’s Alan Wicker and we get a few clips of people we don’t know singing. Paula Tsui with a ballad that could have a come out in the 70s. We finish with Lam who taught Psy everything he knows.
Budgie thinks he’s Evelyn Glennie on Kiss the girl-That’s a long instrumental bit in the middle.
Peel’s gone to France and we see some more videos in a European chart run down. Patrick Duffy’s track turns into a James Bond theme. Cook Da Books from a Sophie Marceau film, La Boum.
TFF – hot on the heels of Change we get another great track in Pale Shelter.
Kissing the Pink -I think, a repeat, if not might as well have been.
‘True’ at Number one and this has turned into a comedy record over the years, but they won’t mind as the coffers roll in; there may be arguments. Gosh this is long song. Out to Friday Night from KFF.
Those roving reporter pieces were both quite long, and in a sliding doors way, I wonder who got ditched to make way.
Not my favourite but there has been worse
28 April 1983
Peel and Kid, the 999th edition.
Galaxy – “Dancing Tight”
As smooth as the chocolate, I am surprised to find this was Galaxy’s first hit. It’s kind of generic 1983 R&B/late-disco, but does the job reasonably well. Some athletic dance moves on show here. “We could be the greatest dancers around”. Perhaps. They get the audience dancing in rhythm at least,
Sweet Dreams “I’m Never Giving Up”
Now confirmed as having been placed six at Eurovision, and still a cracking bit of tacky Eurovision pop. Deserved much higher than no 23 (or indeed its peak of 21) The choreographed dance moves are, in retrospect, hilarious. Trying to imitate and exceed the “dress ripping off” moves of Bucks Fizz in 1981 no doubt.
Evidence of that “mid-life identity crisis” thing that TOTP was said to be having in the overview of TOTP 1983 broadcast this Jan.
Video section with Kid Jensen in Singapore presenting “highlights of the Far East charts”
Starts out outside the Raffles hotel. No singles for sale out there!
Paula Tsui “Fantasia” in Cantonese, at anti-drugs show in Hong Kong
Well this is very middle of the road variety show stuff.
“pop music not so important to Asians is it is to us in the UK”
China Doll “Chasing The Dragon” (hmm presumably not from an anti-drugs show)
sounds a bit Tears for Fearsy/ 1981 electro-pop melancholy, video with bloke being clambered over by a monkey, I think in Hong Kong.
Chinese movie star and hearthrob Lam “Mirages” described as “Singapore’s best selling record”
red jacket guy with questionable moustache. The track not instantly memorable.
A weird interlude.
The Creatures “Miss The Girl”
Great xylophone action here. Mysterious Banshees offshoot, an attention-grabbing chorus accompanies much minimalism. Powerful and haunting.
Now Peel does the European chart – nice view of Peel on a Sealink ferry on the channel, hoping we’ll have French songs about consumption-ridden basement dwellers. If only.
Popular in France is a Liverpudlian group Cook Da Books “Your Eyes – La Boum”.
Vid of people waving cigarette lighters like we used to, sentmental, not terribly appealing drivel? If first impressions count, then yes….
Peel in Boulogne
Hoffman & Hoffman “Rucksicht”, the German Eurovision entry. It s very variety show.
Counts down the “European top 10” while eating chips like you do
and no 7 Mirielle Matthieu & Patrick Duffy “Together We’re Strong”. A bit Christopher Crossy, seems a bit outdated by 1983 really. Not good.
Nena “99 Luftballons” at no 2 is very much more like it. Punk energy transmuted into pop gem.
Europe’s no 1 David Bowie “Let’s Dance”.
Peel ironic as ever, but hmm I’m not sure this is a valuable new feature to include in TOTP…
Charts
The Kid bearing aloft a little Eiffel Tower to give off that international sophistication vibe yeah
Tears For Fears “Pale Shelter”
This is very fine. Electro-pop with an edge. Classy. Certainly the first “essential” track of the night
Charts
Kissing The Pink “Last Film”
Quite mad and quite brilliant. Powerful, haunting.
Charts
Many acts in the top 10 described as “multi-talented”. Some of them might warrant it. FR David? Probably not so much
no 1 Spandau Ballet “True” on video
Polished and carefully manufactured, the video is a bit too slick, but the song is strong enough to cope with bad mid-80s fashion.
Very sharp edit indicating that something has been cut out (ah – presumably a reference to next week’s very special but very unrepeatable edition). Dance out briefly to a crap track by the Kids From Fame – “Friday Night”. Not good.
Bizarre edition.. Three very good tracks performed in the studio, but the excursions…a bad idea’s a bad idea.
12 May 1983
A slightly new theme tune and graphics, Wooh modern times.
Tommy Vance and Mike Read
doing the annoying thing of letting the song start before introducing it, like Gary Davies had done a few episodes back.
But it’s only Modern Romance “Don’t Stop That Crazy Rhythm”
which is really not very good. Maybe not their worst record, although maybe it is, but it has a fair bit of competition. (Gosh, I’m thinking Coldcut & Junior Reid plagiarised a bit of this, or came close to doing so, in “Stop This Crazy Thing” – which is vastly superior to this). Music for garden parties full of wankers. Dear God they have a stage dancer – Will Gaines it turns out- out front in a backwards baseball cap. Capital punishment seems more appealing for crimes against music after enduring this.
Hall & Oates “Family Man” on video
This has quite a bit more bite (and bark) than many of their tracks. Video intertwines scenes of H&O and their supposed families with very early 80s primitive computer graphics. The song is superior to the video *(which actually isn’t so bad). Some great chord sequences as well as bite and anger.
Belle Stars “Sweet Memory”
Not a patch on “Sign Of The Times”, but with similar ingredients. Energy, attitude, a bit of a 60s feel, horns. Plus a short chanted chorus and screams. Fun, but a bit incidental.
Pink Floyd “Not Now John” on video
Loads of images of Japan in the video. vaguely anti-war lyrics. Anything but a classic.
Hot Chocolate “What Kinda Boy You Looking For (Girl)”
“one of our most consistent groups over the past 13 years” is true enough – a great, somewhat underrrated singles act, for years n years. Though this a relatively minor addition to their catalogue. But Their talent and charm is still evident, Errol Brown a great frontman. I can deal with this.
Galaxy “Dancing Tight”
Which hasn’t notably improved since the last edition it was on. it’s alright. The song doesn’t develop very much. And oh – key change alert. Wallpaper to dance to.
Charts
The Creatures “Miss The Girl”
Vance clarifies it’s marimbas, not xylophones, we’re dealing with here. Still quality minimalism. Some avant garde camera work of faces in the audience during one of the prolonged instrumental sections.
Charts
Men At Work “Overkill”
So not one hit wonders then (4 top 40s in fact). Though compared with their big one this feels like a B-side. Quite the opposite of overkill. Pre-empting Climie Fisher in creating boring middle-of-the-road pop.
Charts
Big climbs by Blancmance (just outside the top 10) and the Beat (just inside it) being ignored…
Agneta from ABBA says hello, briefly.
No 1 on video Spandau Ballet “True”. As before. i do see the point about it being rather lengthy.
Dance out to Kissing The Pink “Last Film”, although no-one in dancing as jerkily as the band have done in their performances.
Not an overwhelming show, not least as all the good tracks have been on before. And the presentation was very Smashy and Nicey.
#78 Chelovek na lun ; Can only assume you’re not watching “live”- at the time I was reading your comment, they hadn’t got to all those bits! :-)
Have to admit that I haven’t been following the TOTP repeats even though they’re now well into the period where I’d have been watching regularly as a kid. So it’s a slight coincidence that the bits I caught were of the two shows spanning the updating of the set (which I assume happened with the 1000th show, since they made a point of the first one being #999).
Watching the first one, I hate to admit that it struck me as looking creakier and older than I’d remembered (the fuzziness of the filmed inserts not helping with this impression)… then I realised it *was* that old!
Yet the change of set on the 12 May show- which seems to be #1001 (*)- made it feel so much more like “my” Top of the Pops, like it had jumped forward several years. Crisper, brighter, more mid-80s, even if some aspects of the visual presentation (e.g. chart rundown) remained the same.
I do agree about the presenters though. Tommy Vance came across as very middle-aged and “Smashy” without the tongue-in-cheekness of (e.g.) John Peel, though apparently he was still well regarded among the heavy rock community at this time.
(*) A quick check on YouTube has the opening of show #1000, with- unsurprisingly- its most famous (and now incredibly infamous) presenter in for the occasion. I think it can be safely assumed this is why it was skipped. Oddly, although he apparently still presented on a regular basis for the first couple of years I was watching the show, I don’t really recall him being on it, or much about the presenters in general- for me, I think TOTP must have been mainly about the music.
Livebloggin’ one for a change – right place, right time etc … (also Tom appears to have got bored, again ….)
D Train – was this a hit? Do not remember it at all. ‘You’re the one for me’ was the only one of theirs (his?) that springs to mind … anyway, forgettable.
Simon Bates I’ve just discovered is the presenter, having only tuned in at 7.31. Introduces –
Blancmange – video. A fairly short chart life for them as I recall. This is OK though – a sort of funkier OMD. Hand plunged into plate of blancmange at the end, visual clue folks.
Gary Davies is the other MC it seems, with a very pretty oriental girl at his shoulder. ‘Can’t get loosed to using you’ as I always seemed to say it, so I can’t blame him …
The Beat – the last hurrah for this lot with a three year old track from their debut album. I wonder what triggered the release of this as a single? Dave Wakeling in a dinner jacket – you know the song. Sublime sax solo.
Wham! – one of many performances on this year’s Pops that will seem bitter-sweet I’m sure. ‘Bad Boys’ this time round. B&W video with a family theme, even if his ‘parents’ look about 35. Andrew is in there, somewhere.
Meet’n’greet with Brighton & Hove Albion. I’m no football fan, but memory tells me that ‘Man U’ came out on top this time!
Joboxers – good follow-up. “Your technique it leaves me weak” a great opening line. A bit of early Dexy’s, perhaps some Northern Soul and … what else? They didn’t last anyhow, but there was something here. Anyone got the album?
All three of the Police reluctantly talk to Simon Bates. Chart 30-20.
Yazoo – I think this might be my favourite of theirs. From the second album that almost nobody bought. Alison is well overdue for a comeback, but I guess in the current climate that won’t happen – her heiress apparent (Adele) is already centre stage. As for Vince, well Erasure keep going and refuse to be rubbed out …
Chart 19-8. Bob Marley with a posthumous new entry.
Fun Boy Three – another short lived group with what I think was their final hit. Co-written by Jane Wiedlin and also recorded by the Go-Go’s on their excellent ‘Beauty and the Beat’ LP. Terry Hall will re-appear in other guises, not sure what became of the other two. Can anyone identify any of the guesting members? There is a female voice on the record.
Countdown. And number 1 – Spandau Ballet – TWKTM. Much loved by radio (and Vintage TV) and has kept all concerned in hot dinners ever since, although their comebacks have never amounted to much. Various Zooers smooch to the titles – their days are numbered. They’re no Pans People, after all.
A decent show although I still miss the Prestatyn fodder, if truth be known.
Apropos the ’83 Cup Final, Gary Davies chatted to one Gordon Smith who was destined to write himself into Cup Final folklore but not alas in the way he would have wanted. Having put Brighton in front, the match was pegged back to 2-2 as we went into extra time. Then with the last play of the match Gordon Smith was through on goal. Peter Jones on BBC radio had no doubts: “And Smith is through. And Smith must score…” Unfortunately Gordon fluffed his lines and smacked the ball straight at United ‘keeper Gary Bailey, who blocked it. It was a dreadful miss and United thumped the Seagulls in the replay 4-0. Smith was inconsolable as were the Albion fans. But being footy supporters, they made the most of what was for them a tragedy. With the onset of “fanzines”, what else could Brighton’s be called other than “And Smith Must Score…”? As for Gordon himself he was later quoted as saying that he hoped for the advent of the time machine, which would enable him to be running onto Bailey again: “This time, I’d simply lift it over him!”
Simon Bates meanwhile made a total oaf of himself by asking Jimmy Case if he’d ever played at Wembley, clearly clueless of the fact that not only had Jimmy been for many years part of that great Liverpool side of the seventies but had actually scored a sublime goal in the ’77 Cup Final, only to lose out, ironically to Man United.
Lazarus # 80 – That girl standing next to Gary Davies before the Beat came on was an absolute stunner, wasn’t she?
Bates and Davies this week. Bates has borrowed a blazer from Nicholas Parsons and I don’t even know what Gary’s wearing – a coloured graduation gown over a white t-shirt?
D Train – looking cool from the off but I’m not sure. “People often ask me can I climb on mountain tops?” Do they? Do they really Mr D Train? Which people are these? How often do they ask you? I wager one person, once, or no-one ever. Si informs us they’ve just flown in the States. (thanks for the method of transport coz we all thought they’d yatched in!)
New Edition Candy Girl on video. Bobby Brown on this before they kicked him out. Ralph does sound like Michael Jackson in places. (I know that’s probably what they were going for) Four of them nearly made it back to number one almost a decade later on the back of “The Best Things In Life Are Free”
David Grant – Stop and Go- Despite Bate’s prediction of a number one this stopped at 19. Not terrible, but nmcot. (no idea where he came from or how he travelled)
Blancmange – “this is the way it looks and sounds” says Bates as he introduces them. This is one of his catchphrases – he used it to death in an episode in ’81 see 276 in Popular ’81. On to Blancmange – so to speak, Neil Arthur -technically a giant- is channeling a bit OMD (as mentioned) with a touch of Talking Heads- works well , tick.
“They tell me they’ve just flown in from Birmingham” says Gary as he introduces The Beat- I wonder. My father had a meeting over in Blackpool back around this time in ’83 and with the sun shining he took me and a friend, and we had a day out. My friend bought “Can’t Get Used To Losing You” and I bought “Your Imagination” – Hall and Oates, both 12″ singles. I bought it for the b side “Sara Smile” which I know I have banged on about on here before. For those eager to learn, we travelled by car from Yorkshire. Sadly my friend’s record warped in the heat of the parcel shelf of our champagne coloured Austin Ambassador on the way home across the Pennines via the M62.
Bad Boys Wham on video. Followed by a cringe inducing visit by football. “are you looking forward to the final on Saturday” Fearne Cotton learnt everything she knows here. You can see Bates isn’t listening to the answers – as touched on above. If Case had said” I played there (Wembley) about 8 times and I never get nervous”, his next question would still have been ” and do you ever get nervous?”
Jo Boxers – If Boxerbeat sounded like a one hit wonder this didn’t; but they didn’t stick around unfortunately. Nothing wrong with this. Guy Garvey had a thing about boxer beat – the snare drum strike on every beat- and he used to harp on about it – well more than once.
Bates has an uncomfortable interview with the police (you can do your own gags here ) The Police calling in to promote their new single.
On to Yazoo- twktc. Vince Clarke/Depeche Mode/Alison Moyet all had very long careers with varying commercial success.
Countdown and then Fun Boy Three- usual stuff performance wise and I can’t keep teasing Terry. There is a cute moment when something happens off camera causing the bassist to laugh and you just catch Terry turning round and smiling.
True at Number 1 -“and it looks like it’ll be number one for the rest of the century” says Bates- it was barely number one for the rest of the week, over taken by -spoiler alert -Candy Girl for the next episode.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
1000th edition- I know it was never going to be shown but a shame.
I never thought I’d say this but I’m actually looking forward to Simon Bates presenting this show now, because he’s so bloody bad at it, and all his balls-ups and ridiculous lines make for totally compelling and hilarious viewing. I loved the way he announced the Fun Boy Three were at number seven with all the authority he would usually use for announcing the film we’re about to see contains sexual swearwords.
And, of course, he was only 35 at the time! Brrrr.
19 May 1983
Bates and Davies presenting a live edition
D Train – “Music”
“You’re The One For Me”, their minor (no 30) hit from 1982 (although a bigger hit on later rerelease) is to my ears a timeless classic, very superior soul-R&B with determination and drive – the first 12″ I really fell in love with .”Music” contains some of the same elements, and is identifiably a D-Train track, and also identifiably a watered-down retread of that classic. It’s not that this is bad, it’s not that at all, just that it references something so very much better.
Bates wearing a garland of flowers around his neck
New Edition “Candy Girl” on video
Overdoing the cute kids with near falsetto voices thing. The sound could be sickly sweet, and well I suppose it was time for Jackson Five revival. Fabulous manufactured and confected pop.
David Grant “Stop And Go”
Similar soul-R&B sound as D Train, but very much less accomplished (and built on the backing of session musicians, preusmably) . Grant looks surprisingly young, and the outfits worn by him and and the dancers couldn’t be more tastelessly 1983 if they tried. “Bound to get to no 1” says Batesy. Yeah right.
Blancmange “Blind Vision” on video
Spacious bit of synth-led late new romanticism with impassioned vocals. Really an underrated act. Really pretty good.
The Beat “Can’t Get Used To Losing You”
Dub reggaeish with a geezer in black tie. Sublime cover version. As good a way to announce that a group is splitting up as can be. The best tonight by far so far.
Wham! “Bad Boys” on video
Fun video with beuniformed primary schoolboys being, well, moderately bad, before the band appear. Surely the single that confirmed earlier suspicions that Wham! were something really special, a phenomenon, even.
Football bit, Bates says they’d been hoping for Man Utd to turn up, but they need to rest for a big game, so here are (not second best or anything) several players from Brighton & Hove Albion bearing aloft “The Seagulls” albums, showing their sponsorship by British Caledonian Airways. (I wish they all could be…)
JoBoxers “Just Got Lucky”
FANTASTIC RECORD. Pub rock with a New Wave edge? Maybe. As aggressive and as foot-stompingly driven as “Boxer Beat”, but a bit more melodious and a bit more complex. Best new act of 1983 so far?
Sting in , announcing his new single “Every Breath You Take”
Charts
Yazoo “Nobody’s Diary”
Actually quite possibly the best thing they ever did. Vince and Alf – the perfect combination. And the song too is a fine combination of restraint and emotional depth. Moyet – so much better than Adele.
Charts 19 to 8, logically enough
then no 7 Fun Boy Three “Our Lips Are Sealed”
More West Midlands shenanigans of some brilliance and depth to follow on from that of the Beat earlier, but with added deadpannery, especially from Terry Hall. As with the Beat, it seems like this sound is on the way out – but what a way to go out.
Charts 6 to 1
No 1, fourth week Spandau Ballet “True” to end the show
I read a piece in the Times Literary Supplement that pointed out that the reference to “your seaside arms” was an allusion to “Lolita”. I had no idea what he was going on about before.
A few really good songs this week.
26 May 1983
Ultra-short 21 minute edition before a replayed FA Cup Final, Peter Powell & Pat Sharp.
Big Country “In A Big Country”
Bagpipe-guitars are go, again. Catchy chorus, but overall not quite as attention-catching as “Fields of Fire”, but attitude still in abundance. Definitely a band to watch.
Charts already 30-14, logically enough
At no 13 Man Utd “Glory Glory Man United”. with “some ace goals” on video
The record is as good as you’d expect it to be. At least they cut it off after a minute or so.
Video chart
12 Style Council “Money Go Round”.
A bit of a limp second single really
11 Bob Marley & The Wailers “Buffalo Soldier”
A genuine undisputed classic
then 10 in the studio Hot Chocolate “What Kinda Boy You Lookin’ For (Girl)”
These guys are just so masterful. I fear this sound is on its way out now too, too variety show to endure in the brave new world of the mid-80s, but let’s enjoy it while it lasts…
Charts 9-7 (the video thing having seemingly been abandoned no sooner than it had begun)
The Police “Every Breath You Take”
The (appropriately enough) inescapable stalkers’ song. Change your name and contact details and move to another planet, frankly.
Charts 6-2 (again without videos, although this is a decent selection of songs)
No1 New Edition “Candy Girl” on video
I’d quite forgotten this was a no 1 in the UK. Well it is what it is. It could get irritating on repeated listening, but without that it’s fun, and danceable
dance out to Forrest “Feel The Need In Me”
I’d quite forgotten he’d had a second hit, another cover. Maybe or maybe not worse that Shakin’ Stevens later version, but as I can’t bring myself to listen to that, Forrest gets the benefit of the doubt. But his version is not filled with soul.
“Just Got Lucky” is indeed fantastic. Is that where Killing Joke got the inspiration for “Eighties”? That bassline doesn’t lie!
#80, Lazarus – I could be wrong, but I believe the female vocals on the Fun Boy Three song were provided by June Miles-Kingston, who also played the drums.
Modern Romance’s “Don’t Stop That Crazy Rhythm”froma few weeks ago puts me in mind of Sailor’s “Girls Girls Girls” from the early 76 TOTP. Similar swing-cum-ragtime vibe that forms a common thread that still lives today as Electro Swing, a genre many continental European student female friends of mine are really in to.
8 June 1983 a rare Wednesday edition, because of the general election the following day
Grandaddy Peel n the Kid, both in well lairy shirts
Twisted Sister “The Kids Are Back”
Much make-up and taking of hair rock to another pantomime dame dimension .The song doesnt’s seem very convicing – even Gary Glitter revivalist. Do you wanna be in my gang? Somewhat weaker than their recent hit.
David Bowie “China Girl” on video
Some slightly unexpected pejorative orientalism in the vid. The song is pretty decent, its tenderness tied up with a simmering tension.
Ultravox “We Came To Dance”
Midge looking slik in shades, to start with at least, but the song is considerably simpler and more straightforwardly poppy and, simply, much less gripping than some of their more multilayed enigmatic recent singles. One to leave off “greatest hits” compilations, even.
no 1 in America, Irene Cara “Flashdance” on video
Almost the sound of mainstream mid-80s pop summed up in one single. Subtitles confirm she sings “take your passion and make it happen”, and not, as I presumed “take your pants down”. Peel makes a potentially election-influencing comment about the video having been filmed in “one of those countries that still has a steel industry”.
H 2O – “Dream To Sleep”
Late new romanticism (with even a minor goth influence that Bauhaus might notice) from Scotlandthat Zoo seem to be getting very into interpreting. Sax break notwithstanding, it’s a bit underwhelming, but that might be intentionally lullyabyesque. I reckon it’s about two years too late for anyone to really care or be impressed though.
George Benson “Lady Love Me (One More Time)” on video
Getting into 80s wine bar territory here. Competent, capable, assured, etc, but a bit too polished and controlled.
a mystery artist (Shaky suggests Peely, and later Boy George, but, gosh, it looks and sounds awfully like Declan McManus eschewing any contractural obligations he may have under another name) The Imposter – “Pills and Soap”
A dense maze of serious and bleak words over a gentle mostly piano backing. Rather stern and menacing. Definitely not a party political broadcast for the party about to win a landslide victory on the next day. (not sure it would have been broadcast on election day itself though). Quite haunting.
Charts. peely not kind about Man Utd
Shakatak “Dark Is The Night”
Their glory seems to be fading a bit now, or maybe time has just moved on. Nice tinkly piano, and identifiably Shakatak vocals, and not without charm, but the song lacks the instant appeal or enigmatic undertow of some of their 1982 singles. Not sure why the crowd are shouting “oh oh! oh oh! oh oh” through one quiet section. I’m minded to make excuses for Shakatak, in general, but this is a bit dull and difficult to care much about. Even Peel says “it goes on a bit”. And so it does..
Charts. Hmm, chart entry from Kajagoogoo which is conspiciously being ignored. Maybe it was on the yewtreed edition.
Big Country “In A Big Country”
I suspect this is as good as this show is gonna get. Spine-tingingly brilliant Scottish pride. Lots of words strung together and shouted out to the verse, too. But (in a common theme tonight) still not, here only quite, up to the standard of their previous single…It is a pleasure to hear though.
(“the band that put the tree back into country, says Peel, riskily)
No 1
Police “Every Breath You Take”
Aaarrgh just horrible, stop it now.
dance out to Rod Stewart “Baby Jane”, which I can make excuses for. Zoo overdoing the annoyingly smug aggressively trendy dancing in groups of four in the audience, too,as they have been doing passim
Really not a good episode. At all. Big Country heads and shoulders above everything else.
23 June 1983
Bates and Powell
Skipped a week, because DLT.
Freeez “I.O.U.”
Uptempo electro, nagging and insistent, not in an unwelcome way. TOTP stagers going a bit mad with the Zoo dancers trying to be Coolest In The Club, balloons everywhere, etc
Rod Stewart “Baby Jane” on video
Very 80s Rod. Oh the video is not subtle – one of the things that he likes most about her is her backside, clearly. But, as ever, he means it (man), impassioned longing and emotionally strained huskiness. Energy and determination. He did far worse later in the decade.
Elton John “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”
In a green outfit and boater hat, Elton’s not messing about at the old joanna here. Almost as impassioned as Rod, even, vocally, and the lyrical composition has its merits. Fair enough.
Bates says here’s “some exotica from John Peel” – in Amsterdam, with the European chart. Cue Peel seeing the sights of the city.
Dolly Dots “Money Lover” more like the Belle Stars than Bananarama, hard-edged, aggressive, and attacking the subject of the song. Not really pleasant to listen to.
And here are the Dolly Dots! – counting down the Dutch top 10. No 1 “Comment ca va” by the Shorts – “dutch” apparently, but singing in French, with accordions, its sounds quite dreadful, from a village hall. Also no 8 in European charts. No 5, & the Swiss no 1 Geier Sturzflug “Brutto Sozial Produkt”, women dressed as nurses dancing, I’m thinking a Swiss-German Madness maybe
no 1 in Germany & no 6 in Europe, Robin Gibb “Juliet”, shamelesslly rhymes “Juliet” with “met”, and the other rhymes are as obvious. Not sure it’s very good really.
Daniel, “Julie” a Yugoslav , no 3 in Europe, sung in English. sub-Shakin’ Stevens with wackier instrumentation (Peel seems to agree).
no 1 overall in Europe David Bowie “Let’s Dance”
Shakatak “Dark Is The Night”
Still a bit dull, alas. Zoo dancing around now waving balloons don’t really help matters.
Charts
Cricketer Denis Lillee gets a mini-interview with Bates
Mike Oldfield “Moonlight Shadow”
Maggie Reilly’s vocals make this, almost a modern folk song. A beautiful voice goes a long way.
Charts
H 2O “I Dream To Sleep”
Proto-sophistipop as much as late new romanticism, could be a grower actually. Zoo’s interpretative dancing among the audience and the ubiquituous balloons don’t really suit the song’s atmosphere of introspection and vague melancholy.
Charts
No1 still The Police “Every Breath You Take”. (on video)
Call the cops, just not these ones.
Dance out to ELO “Rock N Roll Is King”. Which is a bit more retro even than typical for ELO. But such talent.
Another fairly patchy show all in all.
Watching Friday’s show now. Messrs Powell (haven’t seen him for a while) and Bates doing the honours.
Freeez – not sure how many of this lot were on ‘Southern Freeze’ a couple of years earlier – it does seem like a completely different band. John Rocca’s voice is rather thin and weedy here. Arthur Baker was the man behind this, wasn’t he – and New Order’s ‘Confusion’ later in the year. I bet you haven’t heard that on the radio recently. A lot of this stuff really hasn’t aged well.
Rod – and talking of ageing well … he’s still (just) in his thirties at this point, so I suppose he can carry off yellow trousers, but the primary-colours outfit is a bit ‘Play Away.’ I don’t mind the record, though I know it got a bit of a kicking when it turned up here. Video is quintessentially early-80s.
Elton – Rod’s good mate, in the studio this time. Yes he’s taken to the indoor hat by now, as opposed to the ‘hair hat’ he’ll be sporting by the end of the decade. This is one of my favourites of his, a real return to form, and further hits from the album would follow. And he turned 70 at the weekend! He’s still standing, folks.
Shakatak – John Peel’s good mate Bill Sharpe (the stripey shirt, I take it) and co. Zoo dancers much in evidence. Yes the run of hits is almost up for this lot. Minibus, etc.
Chart, and an appearance by fearsome Aussie paceman Dennis Lillee. Bates wishes him good luck in the World Cup, but as Dennis remarks the Aussies are already out. I very, very rarely bet on sport but I had a few quid on Australia, who’d beaten England in the Ashes the previous winter, whereupon they lost their first match to newcomers Zimbabwe. India went on to shock the mighty Windies in the final.
Mike Oldfield feat. Maggie Reilly – wonderful. My record of the year – probably. Well up there with ‘Blue Monday’ certainly.
H2O – rather forgotten one-hit wonders from Glasgow. Stylish pop in a sort of latterday-Roxy vein. Not too much the Zooers can do with this one, but they sway around gamely (and one does a handstand, rather curiously) – their days are numbered. Top 10.
Police – last week for them, presumably, with Rodders at 2. Do people really have this as their first dance at weddings? Classic, obvs. And almost the end of the line for them too – they got out while the going was good. There was a rainforest to save, after all!
Out to ELO with their last-but-one hit, pretty much. Hosts not particularly annoying this week. Mixed bag as ever.
30 June 1983
Skinner n Vance
Shalamar “Dead Giveaway”
Generic,rather dull, and a million miles away in quality (or memorability) from, say, two of their big 1982 hits. All acts have ups and downs, maybe they’ll come around for the better again. Zoo invading the stage and playing with balloons. Another bad move.
Heaven 17 “Come Live With Me” on video
Much better. Moody, Parisian, video, which tells the song’s story perfectly. Spine-tingingly good.
Nick Heyward “Take That Situation”
Considerably more lively than his first solo single, more instantly appealling too, but quite possibly less attractive following repeated listening. The chorus has jolly Haircut 100 effects. Too straightforward to be brilliant. But you know – syncopation, brass, Nick Heyward, it’s not all bad by any means. Zoo’s dancing continues to be intrusive.
Irene Cara “Flashdance” on video
Oh I kind of like this peppy encouragement, not in excessive measure. But this is alright
Quick interview with Jennifer Beals of “Flashdance”, clearly the beeb is all in for its various commercial ties in involving Irene Cara. Surprisingly substantive for a TOTP interview.
Paul Young “Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)”
Not sure about his shiny black suit. If you’re doing that sort of thing, might as well go for gold lamé a la Martin Fry, or not bother. This is quintessential 80s dancing in church hall music is it not. Decent voice. But there are many, many, of his singles I prefer to this one. It takes it’s time, too slowly, to get anywhere, I think is in part why.
Charts
Tom Robinson “War Baby”
Serious and solemn, and atmospheric. Complex lyrics in the verses accompany a memorable and simple chorus. Very good, yes.
Charts
Bucks Fizz “When We Were Young”
The Fizz going a bit weird, in both music and dress. Trying to sound older than they are , not convincingly – it’s a bit minor key Human League-llke even. Not sure it is entirely a successful reinvention, but I find it quite likeable, still. In an alternate reality Bucks Fizz started out as a critically adored indie electronic group….
Charts
No 1 Rod Stewart “Baby Jane” on video
Not the most subtle song. Rather this at no 1 than the Police, anyway. Much better without the video.
Dance out to The Truth “Confusion (Hits Us Every Time)”
I’d wager this lot were very big fans of the Jam, and thought “Beat Surrender” was a really good thing to be influenced by,…This is alright enough.
At best, a patchy show.
7 July 1983
The Kid n Gramps Peely. in matching outfits with a hint of old school gangster.
ROMAN HOLLIDAY – “Don’t Try To Stop It”
A bit odd. A bit of a swing thing going on here, the song has some twists and turns and fine assertive leaps. Seems a bit out of time in numerous ways. A not attractive curio. A less irritating Modern Romance, maybe.
MARY JANE GIRLS “All Night Long”
Soul music has gone wrong somewhere, as has disco. I knew this song first via a 1990 house cover by Jay Mondi & the Livin Bass (although the fact I had to look up the artist’s name and wasn’t convinced it was correct should give some clue how long it is since I last heard it.) . This lopes along fairly purposelessly for the most part. Indistinguished. The Jay Mondi cover is way better, with much more life in it.
IRON MAIDEN “The Trooper” (on video)
Fairly middling Maiden track about the futility of war.
Zoo + the Hassani Troupe dancing to FREEEZE “IOU”
Juggling but the dancing is more for show than a 70s style interpretative thing. Majorettes.and some serious lifting. Clown antics. The song is OK.
ELO “Rock N Roll Is King” (on video)
More retro than Roman Holliday. More retro than typical ELO, even. Not earth-shatteringly brilliant but tolerable fun.
The Cure “The Walk”
A track that sounds, in places, suprisingly modern in its arrangement and production. Bob Smith doing his Bob Smith thing. No doubt Cure fans love this.
Jimmy The Hoover “Tantalise (Wo Wo Ee Yeh Yeh)”
Nice beat, steady rhythm over indie flamenco plus African-style chanting. Ah, some Malcolm McLaren connection. Loads of space in the track. And steel drums. By far the best thing on this show so far. Quite brilliant.
Charts
Eurythmics “Who’s That Girl” (on video)
Moody electropop, bare and sparse and powerful.
Charts
The Funk Masters “It’s Over”
Oh – I didn’t realise this track was this. A bit better than the Mary Jane Girls and Shalamar tracks in the charts at the same time, mellow R&B. Well paced and sensitively performed. And a chorus that is catchy without irritating. Yeah, that’s how to do this sort of thing well. Zoo still hogging attention by dancing on tables. Jeez.
Charts
No 1 Rod Stewart “Baby Jane” on video. Don’t ever wear clothes in clashing primary colours, kids.
Dance out to Mike Oldfield/Maggie O’Reilly “Moonlight Shadow”
A pretty mixed show. In places good, in places poor.
14th July 2017
Powell and Peebles host and straight into..
Elvis Costello and the Attractions and “Everyday I Write the Book”. I like this a lot and it was surprisingly his first top 40 in America. I’m not sure if the upbeatness of it, but it seems fluffy next to Radio Radio, Less than Zero, Alison etc. Caron Wheeler on backing vocals obviously did a bit of networking that evening later helping out Heaven 17. Also worked with Japan.
Double Dutch- Malcolm Maclaren. On video. Malcolm says what he sees and basically reads the fixture list. Not entirely his own work here – money changed hands a some stage. Nice enough though.
Powell advertising T-Shirts and the Radio Times and introduces Paul Young- Wherever I Lay My Hat ( That IS my home) Bass player Pino Palladino went onto play on Adele’s ’21″ and Ed Sheeran’s latest.
Heaven 17 – Maths aside*great track and still sounds cracking today. Saw them a few years ago and they still have it.
Echo and Bunnymen- Never Stop. The intro to the middle eight sounds like Bring on the Dancing Horses. Chart countdown to 21.
Bananarama – Cruel Summer – This was their first top 40 hit in the US and again a little surprising that this is what they went for. It was helped by being featured in the film The Karate Kid. The B side (on the 12″) is a reggae track “Cairo” is well worth a listen.
David Sylvian and Sakamoto. Sylvian; the third coolest man in pop is impossibly beautiful here, as is the song. “There’s a period going past at the moment that may make us look as though we’re in fashion” from Sylvian in ’81 when linked to New Romantics. Very Oscar Wilde.
Countdown To Rod and ‘Baby Jane’. The video dates the song terribly and he’s wearing more primary colours than is good for any man. Really gone off this one.
Not may favourite but there has been worse.
*”I was 37, you were 17, you were half my age…” Marsh/Ware/Gregory use two prime numbers so this can’t be simplified so technically ‘you were 17/37ths my age’ Yawn, I’ll stop now, pedants of Judea.
28th July 1983 (got the year right this time)
We’ve skipped a week, missing Jimmy the Hoover and Gary Byrd with The Crown among others. Other downside – some repeats. Onwards.. A Long Read partnership tonight.
KC and the Sunshine Band- well just Harry and a couple of backing singers on stage. Looks rather like Dave Bartrum. Five US number ones, never hit the top 40 again here or there after this.
Depeche Mode- Everything Counts -on video. Dave has gone blonde and for a change everyone gets a chance to sing. Ok.
First repeat but a new performance. Elvis wears a jumper this week- not cool, but guess that’s not what he was going for. 40-32-34-30-28-36-48 avoiding the odds in this up down chart career.
The Creatures- On video. Brassy cover. I wonder -with such body of work- how it makes you feel when your biggest hit is a cover. Same with the Banshees I think. Both great versions.
Lotus Eaters – full of promise with a classic track.
Malcolm McLaren – again but skipping in the studio. Not the Ebonettes of the video but the Dynamos with some speed skipping. Really quite impressive. Hardly skateboarding but it lasted as long as it should.
Robert Plant – Debut on totp says Mike. Big Log. nmcot
Countdown and then George Benson – Feel Like Making Love- nmcot either. Countdown.
Bananarama- they also turn up again. This time starting off on the balcony and in matching sunglasses.
Charts and Paul at Number 1 with Hat. This week on video. Out to Heaven 17.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
11th August 1983
Another skipped episode- Mike Smith to blame this time; onwards..
Skinner (top of the pops t-shirt) and Vance (ridiculous top) co-host tonight. First on David Grant “Watching You Watching Me” – this is nmcot. His biggest solo hit.
The Style Council – Long Hot Summer- Tommy introduces this as the highest climber AND the highest new entry. Pick one. Anyway – tonight on video. Weller topless was a strange sight, punting down the river. Their biggest hit.
Level 42 – The Sun Goes Down (Living it Up) -in the studio . King shares the vocals on this one for change. Still ok to like them at this stage but they suddenly became uncool. Not much to do with them either. Rather like Coldplay. They did seem to be ploughing their own furrow. Their biggest hit to date.
Gold- Spandau Ballet- On video, Tony looking like he’s just walked off the set of Brideshead. We seemed to have rash of these performance/storyline videos at the moment. Very familiar. Not their biggest hit; spoiling my theme!
Countdown – Depeche Mode- Everything Counts- On video a fortnight ago, they are in the studio tonight. New intruments give them a slightly different sound on this outing. Again no group wide dress code. Gahan in a suit and Martin goes topless. (on the countdown picture Vince Clarke is still on there despite having left ages ago, I bet Wilder was chuffed; get with it BBC). Their biggest hit to date.
Big Log – On video tonight after a studio appearance two weeks ago. His biggest solo hit.
KC at Number one – this is a repeat of his studio performance from a fortnight ago but edited with a few short routines from some podium dancers. Their biggest hit.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
14 July 1983
Powell and mysterious Peebles
Elvis Costello & the Attractions – “Everyday I Write The Book”
An imposter no more, Zoo dancing intrusively while waving folding bits of card labelled “The Book”. No wonder they are not the most loved or remembered of TOTP dance acts. The songs lyrics are substantially better than the musical accompaniment. All in all a bit middling for Costello.
Malcolm McLaren – “Double Dutch” on video
Video with skipping ropes. Surprised how astoundingly dated this seems now and how vaguely creepy the “commentary” part sounds. Some fine chanting parts though.
Paul Young “Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)”
Such a 1983 gelled haircut, such a 1983 grey jacket-white shirt-pink tie combo. The song transcends such narrow focus. Zoo drawing attention to themselves again. I wish they’d stop it.
Heaven 17 “Come Live With Me”
The way Peebles is filmed introducing this, almost deadpan, and just like his introduction of Costello early on, is so sharp – it’s as if he’s said something really filthy (or maybe just mentioned JS) that had to be cut out immediately before what we see of him. Don’t think that is so – just that he doesn’t do the banter thing. Which in a sense in refreshing. Meanwhile, this song is quietly magnificient, lyrically, musically, tonally. Zoo…oh nuff said.
Echo and the Bunnymen “Never Stop”
Nice sound, metallic strings, impassioned, stringent vocals, especially in the shouty chorus. A bit underwhelming though.
Charts
Bananarama “Cruel Summer”
Enjoying the seemingly carefree relaxed attitude here. Love the still quite home-spun sound and look that the Nanas still had. I might admit to preferring the sharper 1989 remix, but this is still good. Usual comments about Zoo.
Charts
Sylvian & Sakamoto “Forbidden Colours” (from the film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence”) (on video)
Serious, thoughtful, introspective, a complete change of pace, from a WWII-themed film. Beautiful, too,.
Charts
No 1 Rod Stewart “Baby Jane” on video again being ridiculous as only Rod can (still just about) get away with.
What is definitely a sharp cut before Powell does the final greeting – almost certainly a reference to next week’s presenters.
Dance out to Donna Summer “She Works Hard For The Money”,. Zoo now using skipping ropes like extras in the McLaren video. The song is pretty fine but we don’t hear much of it.
Not an overwhelmingly brilliant episode in any sense
28 July 1983
Mike Read, Janice Long
KC in the studio (without his Sunshine Band) – “Give It Up”
Not sure about that multicolour stripey jacket. Harmless, if unchallenging, fun. Successful bit of disco revival that seems almost timeless. Ish.
Depeche Mode “Everything Counts” on video
DM being a bit less twee than before getting a bit serious, and with a wider range of instrumentation than previously too. Then they appear on the video for the chorus and appear and sound – almost – as choirboys (with very distinctive hair, ginger, red, blonde, some dye being involved). It’s a competitive world. Just a small hint of how great they will become. The video is already a long way from Bas.
Elvis Costello & the Attractions “Everyday I Write The Book”
I prefered the Imposter single. Yeah, this is a long way from EC’s best. Zoo at least keep out of the way this time. Yes, the lyrics (in the verse, not the chorus) are impressive in places.
The Creatures – “Right Now”
Big Band retroism mixed with indie panache, Siouxsie on good form vocally, horns. Yes, unusual, a bit impressive.
The Lotus Eaters “The First Picture Of You”
Maybe the perfect record. Oh, and some of Zoo are back to justify their presence. Damn. They can’t spoil something so sublime though.
Malcolm McLaren – “Double Dutch”
The Dynamos doing the full dance in the studio with big and small ropes. And skilfully so. Yeah this is great fun. A real spectacle.
Mike Read pretending to use a skipping rope as a mike. oh dear.
Robert Plant – “Big Log”
Soft rock that drags on a bit. Oh, a lot. It’s skilfully done and put together, and I suppose it might be a grower after repeated listening – but why take that risk, I might think.
Charts
George “Bad” Benson “Feel Like Making Love”
with a dance routine, 70s style, from Zoo, who at least refrain from interpreting the lyrics too literally. Bad did better numbers than this, really.
Charts
Bananarama “Cruel Summer”
The Nanas up in the balcony this time, sunglasses on this time. Yeah this song really is a bit of a minor pop gem.
Charts
No1 Paul Young “Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)” on video
Oh the days of anguished conversations down the line from red phone boxes. S’alright. No more.
Bit cut out blatantly
Dance out to Heaven 17 “Come Live With Me”, which is quite superb.
A pretty decent edition, mostly.
Getting in first for a change (or have I?). The Kid in Wild West apparel, looks more like the Milky Bar Kid grown up.
Modern Romance – now this is a real change for them. Tache man has gone off to write sitcom scripts. The song is a ballad, with a soft reggae lilt. I think it’s rather lovely, if I’m honest. But ’twas their very last hit.
Kid with a young Jeremy Corbyn behind him , introduces Madness – African rhythms and choir (a McLaren influence, perhaps?) and an aviation-themed video. Very different to anything they’d done before. But loses out to the likes of ‘Our House’ and ‘House of Fun’ in the airplay stakes.
John Peel does the Euro chart. Nothing much here to enthuse about. Ryan Paris will be on the show proper before long. That Righeira track was a minor hit here, which is what it deserved. A very attractive Dutch blonde plays some flute, and in doing so may catch the Swede’s eye. Back to the studio …
Genesis – first single from the eponymous ’83 album which few diehards have good words for. Atmospheric … goes on a bit. Phil makes some ‘demonic’ noises. It’s OK. Chart 30-22.
Big Country – another band taking the tempo down. No bagpipes or rousing guitar riffs this time. This was my favourite of theirs I think. Poor old Stuart, what was going on there I wonder? Chart 21-11. Still going with the ‘depechay’ pronunciation then?
Stray Cats – bit of a surprise to see them on here, two years after their heyday. “(She’s) Sexy and 17” and you only get the points if you remember the brackets … actually no, we won’t go there. Yewtree jibes aside, this is competent rockabilly, but their last hurrah too – Brian would soon form his own band while Jim went off to marry Britt Ekland. Top Ten.
UB40 with the song from ‘Labour of Love’ that turned them into a covers band, the odd ‘Rat in mi Kitchen’ notwithstanding. A band now perpetually in a state of internecine conflict. This was agreeable enough in its day though.
Out to New Order and lots of ‘air punching’ from the Zooers, whose days are very much numbered. Decent show but I suspect something good has been left off.
+
1/9/83 – have missed August episodes with Mike Smith and DLT not helping things. Onwards..
Kid n Peel have been to Mr Benn’s fancy dress shop – cowboys.
Modern Romance – a change of style here; it’s not salsa -Hawaiian shirts have gone back to Festive Road and it isn’t awful. Plenty of harmony (vocals and hairspray) A capped sleeve white T-shirt is never good. I’d forgotten he suddenly goes falsetto at the end.
Madness – Wings of a Dove- The kings of dressing up, this lot have a life membership. Steel drums and a choir give us a sing-a-long-a-madness on this outing.
Gary Numan- they’ve cleared out the leather section. Warriors – not what you’d call sing-a-long. He must have seen Gahan the other week and he’s blond now. A bit of starring and moody frowns.
Our occasional European excursion is back and we see John Peel in Paris. The film has the same colour tint shade as 80’s BBC news reports which makes it look older than the programme it’s on. A little slur on French pickpockets from Peel – personal experience I wonder? A short collection of videos of people I don’t know but Ryan Paris pops up to void that. Beriden Stenberg (a Dutch James Galway) with a classical cover that knocked Michael Jackson off the number one spot in her own country. Rose Laurens, The Shorts, Riegheira are the others.
Genesis with ‘Mama’ on video and severely cut. Don’t think this setting does it any favours, need the full track to get the atmos. Countdown.
Big Country – Chance – the final single from The Crossing which I played a lot when it came out. Great track. Countdown – A new picture of Depeche Mode with the correct line up this time.
Kid forgets how to use a mic and we miss a line as he introduces the Stray Cats- Sexy (and ) 17 she is. ( a bit of a brackets rebel) They have the clothes, the instruments, and the Rockabilly but nmcot really. Countdown. UB40 jumps from No9-No1 with Red Red Wine. Loads more hits but fan base forever changes.
Not my favourite but there has been worse
11 August 1983
Skinner n Vance (the latter in v questionable red blue and yellow patterned jumper that is all a bit “Tony the Tiger”)
David Grant “Watching You Watching Me”
Very dull soulless soul (or RnB-less RnB if you prefer) to start with. Very dull. ToTP could do with fewer balloons flying around really too. Slick choreographed dancing is marginally more interesting than the song.
Style Council “Long Hot Summer” on video
The Council’s third single, each of the three being quite different in character and style from the others. This might be the best of them (it’s certainly not the worst). Nice vid of lounging around on and by the Cambridge back waters. it really is a much nicer city than Oxford, if a bit too puritanical. As with Bananarama’s contemporaneous hit, there’s a case for the 1989 remix being superior, but actually this is damn good. And very unlike anything the Jam did.
Level 42 “The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up)”
Still post-funk, and expressing concerns about potentially impending nuclear war, and despite finding some slightly later 42 tracks to be pretty superb, I find this difficult to love. I’m thinking: were these the prime precursors of Jamiroquai? If so how unfortunate.
Spandau Ballet “Gold” on video
Yeah, i know. I love it, still. Video a twist on the Duranie love of exotic locations thing. Deserts and sunflower fields and Middle Eastern/Islamic decor. Morocco? (Oh no: Wiki says southern Spain. al-Andalus I guess). One of their signature tunes, deservedly.
The Creatures “Right Now”
In the studio this time. Powerful as well as retro – a convincing update, thus. Goth appearance with very un-goth music. Yes. Fab.
Lotus Eaters “First Picture Of You”
Yeah there’s competition from the likes of Jimmy the Hoover et al, but can we crown them the best one hit wonders of 1983 (at least) and be done with it? Melodious delightfulness. Sweetness and assertiveness perfectly married. The flowers really are screaming their joy.
Charts (hmm don’t remember the Bruce Foxton track at all. will have to check it out)
Depech”ay” Mode “Everything Counts”
Still so young and boyish, Vince Clarke has no shirt on, and discernably little body hair. Musically and lyrically, an enormous step forward for a maturing act of some capability.
Charts
Robert Plant “Big Log” (on video)
A song that takes itself very seriously. It might be better if it didn’t.
Charts
KC & the Sunshine Band “Give It Up”
Vastly better than the David Grant record, anyway.
Danceout to Herbie Hancock “Rockit”
A proto-Axel F bit of instrumental electro. Far from unattractive. Zoo have no clue how to dance to it any more than the audience do.
Mostly a pretty decent edition, once David Grant was out of the way.
1 September 1983
The Kid and Peel (the best presenting partnership by far) dressed as cowboys,because.
Modern Romance “Walking In The Rain”
Mellower, vaguely reggae beat, a bit more characterful than wine bar pap, and less blatantly or exceedingly irritating than, well, most of their other singles. Their final hit though. Thankfully.
Madness “Wings Of A Dove” (on video)
Gospel choir bit and steel drums on a plane. Then the nutty boys, literally, like, ON, a plane. On top. Then inside and in the cab. And elsewhere. Wacky good fun, great steel drums bit which must have pissed off the NF-affiliated bit of their fanbase. Hardly the best thing they did, but a burst of joyous energy.
Gary Numan “Warriors”
Classic Numan sound and ambience, and not a wildly accessible song. Good keyboard bits. His final top 20 hit of the century (excluding two remixes of “Cars”), which suggests the appeal of his shtick was already wearing off (still, the abuse he got from the musical press, in part because of his politics, couldn’t have helped.) But this does seem “fans only”
Peel in Paris doing the Eurochart
No 9 in Europe Righeira “Vamos A La Playa” – another superficially jolly pop song about nuclear war. We only hear it very briefly, and only the repeated chorus line, but seems OK.
No 10 in Europe: Rose Laurens “Africa, the Voodoo Master”
Hmm, people complaining about “cultural appropraition” or “orientalism” might maybe just occasionally have a point.
No 12 in Europe Ryan Paris “Dolce Vita”. Europop, no Europap, in English. Oh dear. Sub-Eurovision.
No 8 in Europe Berdian Stenberg “Rondu Russo”
Flute much in evidence, instrumental.
No 1 in Europe Mike Oldfield “Moonlight Shadow”
Genesis “Mama” (on video) introduced by the Kid pointing a toy gun at the camera.
Now this really is a work of art, powerful, haunting, atmospheric. Cut off a bit early.
Charts
Big Country “Chance”
Less in your face than their two recent singles but no less rewarding. Brooding, and solemn, joining an honourable list of Scottish rock melancholia.
Charts
Stray Cats “(She’s) Sexy + 17”
Dull rockabilly revival style that would have better sent to bed long before.
Charts
No 1 UB40 “Red Red Wine”
In retrospect, the first step on the journey towards a formerly hot and insightful political act becoming an idiot jukebox. But they’ll still OK here, and their talents are quite clear.
Dance out to New Order “Confusion”
Which is incredibly exciting and futuristic (a wee “football chant” element too perhaps) without being overwhelmingly brilliant.
A curate’s egg edition, although the good parts really were good.
I don’t think I’ve ever heard it in full – was ‘Vamos a la Playa’ really about a nuclear holocaust – as per Nena – or was Peely having us on there? Channelling Nevil Shute, were they?
Oh and CNL @ 101 Pedant alert – Vince had left the Mode by then of course.
@103 – yes, Lazarus (having just looked up its entire lyrics), I think I may have foolishly fallen for Peely’s joke….
And yes, also – urgh – I did mean to say “Martin Gore”…..
From the Vamos A La Playa wiki page;
“Due to the meaning of its title and its lighthearted melody, Vamos a la playa has become a summer and holiday anthem in many countries. However, the song deals with the explosion of a nuclear bomb in the ocean. The people in the song all wear “a sombrero” to prevent the “radioactive wind” from “messing up their hair”. The singer states that finally “the sea is clean,” and instead of fish there is now “fluorescent water”.”
It’s one of the first singles I owned, aged 4 or 5, and I still rate it. – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTsVJ1PsnMs