Every Popular entry has a mark out of 10 – here’s where you get to choose which you’d have given 6 or above to (and make any general comments on the year in the comments boxes, of course). The highest 1983 mark I gave was 9, for Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” (pre-death!). The lowest I gave was 3 apiece for UB40 and Rod Stewart.
as frankly as un-larkin-esque as it is possible easily to imagine..
you’re not wrong! as part of my “american masculinities” module at university (what can i say, it was those heady days of the early nineties…) i wrote a big essay on “physique and its dissolution” with reference to thom gunn’s (wonderful) “man with night sweats” series. i had a big theory about how gunn’s slightly fascistic fetishisation of the male body with absolute unblinking utopian inclusiveness was a quintessentially californian trope – here i was thinking mainly of janes addiction, who i was really into at the time, and who absolutley do this (plus added shamanism) – probably wisely, none of this made it into the essay i don’t think, but it’s all a long way from larkin moping and penny pinching in hull.
Didn’t Burchill and Parsons say in ‘The Boy Who Looked At Johnny’ something along the lines of “The Sex Pistols wanted to destroy rock and roll, The Clash wanted to save it”?
Haha that sounds pretty likely Lee — it was certainly my unthinking line for years, I absorbed more of that horrible (horribly readable) book than I am comfy with…
Lord Sukrat, I went to see DJ Taylor do a talk on the Bright Young Things last night and one of them coined the phrase “revolt into style”. Sadly, my champagne-addled memory can’t remember who said it, but it dates from the mid-’20s, and I’m guessing it’ll be in DJT’s book somewhere (which I don’t have).
As for Melly’s book, it’s a cracker. Simultaneously awestruck by these kids who cost him a cosy living, and crisply cynical when he needs to be. I’ve been after a first edition 4evs – the Penguin edition always seems to disintegrate on touch.
And as for Thom Gunn’s pome about the King, I prefer Scooter’s tear-soaked The Shit That Killed Elvis.
I’ve not read Melly either, but I’d always vaguely thought of ‘revolt into style’ as an imperative, with an invisible exclamation mark – just do it kids! Almost the opposite of Gunn’s sniffiness (if I’m reading him right), the punk update of which (just to tie a few of these threads together) would be strummer’s ‘turning rebellion into munneee’, not that joe ever did that of course. As for the number ones, mark said it all very succinctly at #2 I thought.
1982 was probably a better year for pop overall, but this year was much more consistent for number ones. Apart from maybe Let’s Dance, there are none which rank among my all-time favourites, but equally there are no real shockers like Save Your Love or Shaddap You Face from previous years, even if I could happily do without Rod, UB40 and the Flying Pickets.
But for me it could well be an age thing. 1983 is the first year that I can remember hearing most of the number ones at the time, rather than second time around. In most cases I didn’t even hear the full song, but a single chance hearing of the chorus, verse or hook was enough to make it stick in my head. It wasn’t just the year’s number ones either, when anniversary editions of the Now series were released for the tenth anniversary I realised just how many of the year’s hits had been banked in my memory for ten years without titles, artists or context.
An indication of how hook-filled the New Pop was? Or is it just an age thing?
Radio 1’s list of the top thirty best sellers of the year:
1 Karma Chameleon
2 Uptown Girl
3 Red Red Wine
4 Let’s Dance
5 Total Eclipse of the Heart
6 True
7 Down Under
8 Billie Jean
9 All Night Long – Lionel Richie (2)
10 Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This – Eurythmics (2)
11 You Can’t Hurry Love
12 Too Shy
13 Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)
14 Every Breath You Take
15 Is There Something I Should Know?
16 Give It Up
17 Blue Monday – New Order (9)
18 I.O.U. – Freeez (2)
19 Baby Jane
20 They Don’t Know – Tracey Ullman (2)
21 Say Say Say – Paul McCartney/Michael Jackson (2)
22 Words – FR David (2)
23 Tonight I Celebrate My Love – Peabo Bryson/Roberta Flack (2)
24 Bad Boys – Wham! (2)
25 Flashdance (What A Feeling) – Irene Cara (2)
26 Only You*
27 New Song – Howard Jones (3)
28 Love of the Common People – Paul Young (2)
29 Moonlight Shadow – Mike Oldfield (4)
30 Sign of the Times – Belle Stars (3)
* Christmas period sales were too late to be included!
also worth mentioning that 1983 saw the debut of Madonna – I still think Holiday is one of her best records
Welcome to 1983.
Kid and Mr Peel dress up in the spirit of Incantation with Mexican hats. John introduces the programme and references Burke and Hare – presumably the murdering of popular music. Kid introduces Cacharpaya, no hats but I’m guessing traditional Chilean garb. As the camera pans away John high fives Kid, really.
Sharon Redd – “In the Name of Love” This was a US Dance Number 1 in 1982. The Thompson Twins repeated the feat with the same title in the same year. nmcot.
Next up Keith Harris and Orville (we were been spoiled in 1983)
Belle Stars and their biggest hit Sign Of the Times. All in white suits a good performance. Holds ups very well and best by miles so far. And then the LP countdown. “Raiders of the Pop Charts” at 1.
The Theme from ET. John Williams quite surprised we got to the see a collection of clips from the film.
Eddy Grant -Electric Avenue also on video apparently revoking his his previous declaration.
Countdown, the Maisonettes and I was big fan at the time.
The top ten countdown follows including the Story of the Blues – WAH. John is wearing a WAH t-shirt under his jacket. Number one is Phil Collins with “You Can’t Hurry Love” Video.
Mixed bag this week with something for everyone, but no-one can be happy. Things can only get get better.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
13 Jan 1983
Peel and the Kid wearing sort-of Latin American (Mexican rather than Southern, surely) hats
Incantantion – Cachapaya (Andes Pumpsa Desi)
Is still immeasurably good fun – to watch (and dance to) as well as to listen to. Strange this craze was not just so short-lived but that it didn’t spurn much in the way of inferior imitators.
I fear Peely would be arrested by the PC police now
on video: Men At Work – Down Under
Ah this week is all about cultural stereotypes anyway. Not just chundering but the kangaroo-jumping. Affectionate and good fun. Not surprising this one still gets a fair amount of airplay all these years on, it’s a top class bit of pop.
Sharon Redd – In The Name Of Love
Seems to have been forgotten now, and wasn’t a big hit then anyway. It’s not so great: the retro style and the groove – and Redd’s occasionally husky voice – have much to be said for them, but the song doesn’t match up. Less than the sum of its parts, and not up to the intensity of the performance that she delivers either. Unfortunately. And it don’t ‘alf go on.
Keith Harris and Orville – Orville’s Song
I kind of hope there is a completely rewritten and really filthy version of this on tape somewhere. “One of the best things since Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow” says Peel
Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times
Very dapper. And an immense change in quality level. Superbly constructed and performed, a really promising start to the new year…A track with a spoken-word section to outdo Martin Fry, too.
Album chart top 10: Various Artists at no 1
John Williams – Theme From ET (The Extra Terrestrial)
Video of film bits. Would have served as an overture in another context. Generic Hollywood classical accompaniment, more or less, rather than something to get excited about.
Charts
Eddy Grant – Electric Avenue
On video. A bit more alive than “I Don’t Wanna Dance”, but less dynamic than I remembered.
Charts. Remix of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” doing the rounds.
Maisonette – Heartache Avenue
Second avenue in a row, and this one is, perversely, the more appealing of the two. Fabulous.
Charts
No 1: Phil Collins – You Can’t Hurry Love
on video. It’s capable enough, I suppose.
Dance out to the remix of Donna Summer’s I Feel Love – which is better than everything that has been on the show.
There have been better editions than this one.
20 Jan 1983
Wooooh Gary Davies and Janice Long, I think their first time as presenters, get the show off to a start “with a new band from Leighton Buzzard” (in my mind Limahl was from the same suburb of Romford as Five Star, but whatever)
Kajagoogoo- “Too Shy” : which is fun, and quite lightweight in a zesty, refreshing, almost improvised jazz scatting in the interlude too. Not a bad start at all.
on video
Joe Jackson – “Steppin’ Out”, an award-winning video we are told, well I suppose it was still a relatively new artform/marketing device then… The song has a quiet power and appeal, I think just about up to the high standard of his two previous big hits
Echo and the Bunnymen – “The Cutter”
McCulloch seems moody, thin,, vulnerable, even before he starts going in for a bit of shoulder-first one, then two- exposing. There seems to be some Indian influence on the music here. I think the song is less strong than their last single was. Interesting, at least.
Straight into
Melba Moore – “Mind Up Tonight”
I presume she is the same “friends of the BBC” category as, say, Junior Giscombe. This a fairly bland relative of disco. Deeply generic, and not noteworthy.
U2 – “New Year’s Day”
Nothing wrong with the right bit of U2 (as Kiss AMC realised years later). Funny to see them on TOTP at this stage in this career, pre-world-straddling-levels-of-fame. Their second top 40, first top 30 hit, in fact. They seem so modest here, vocal histrionics, and that great riff notwithstanding.
Janice appears to feign an Irish accent briefly
charts
Laura Branigan – “Gloria” on video
Pretty much the model (precursor, even) of mid-80s power pop
charts
Stranglers – “European Female”
Restrained, perhaps excessively so, track from the men in black, as they are. Spanish guitars in the background seem out of place, but maybe pin down where in Europe the subject of the song is from.
charts
No1 – Phil Collins – “You Can’t Hurry Love”. Which is what it is, on video.
Dance-out to Billy Griffin – “Hold Me Tighter In The Rain” – which is pretty decent slice of late disco
Not a bad show overall, not outstanding, but aided by a new generation of presenters uncompromised by the dusty and dirty old culture of Radio 1
27 Jan 1983
Richard Skinner, Bates
Level 42 – “The Chinese Way”
When we still called it “Peking” and weren’t embarrassed about songs paying homage to Oriental Inscrutability (“The Chinese way: Who knows what they know?” indeed). It’s not bad though, their top 30 debut, fresh and funky, some bouncing about.
The Belle Stars “Sign Of The Times” on video
At their best, as here, how much better than the Spice Girls they were. Real girl power and attitude. Superb, Stylish as well as talented.
Central Line – “Nature Boy”
Serpent in hand, as Bates explains (along with a potted history of the song), this is not a million miles away in jazz-funk style from Level 42. Quite a bit of space, mellow backing chants, and some fine percussive interjections. A bit of a curio and incidental in the scheme of things, but really a rather pleasant one.
Beatles – “Please Please Me” on video (obviously)
The 2nd of their 20-years-on singles rereleases.
China Crisis – “Christian”
Bates a fan, introducing a group “also from Liverpool”, with their debut top 40 hit. Very contemporary synthesiser sounds, mellow,simple, elegant and refined
Wham! – Wham Rap
Ode to enjoying yourself on the dole, not a patch on “Young Guns”, but its status as a rerelease of an early work maybe justifies that. Such energy though.
Bauhaus – Lagartija Nick
Dark and glam and vaguely menacing, with an intense soundscape building and building. Not the big hit that Skinner said he saw it becoming, but deserves not to be forgotten, at least.
Charts: Indeep’s “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life” is a bit of a classic there
Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes “Up Where We Belong”. Cocker’s first TOTP appearance for 25 years, says Bates. Singing live. Not the future no 1 that Bates said he saw it becoming – but it’s a quality performance by capable performers, a classic of its genre of film themes.
Charts.
Dire Straits – “Twisting By The Pool” on video
The bits of the video that aren’t a straight band performance maybe interpretsthe lyrics too literally. Musically, straightforward, and not unappealing, blues rock.
Charts
No1 : Men At Work – “Down Under” on video
At least Phil Collins has dropped. This is preferable to that.
Dance out to Eddy Grant “Electric Avenue”
A refreshing and mostly really good selection of acts and songs.
3 Feb 1983
Peel n Kid “the Torvill and Dean of popular music”
Haysi Fantayzee – “Shiny Shiny”
Good, dirty, fun, couldn’t get the show off to a better start. An orgy of clip-clop beats, intertwining vocal lines, shouting, powerful interspersions from bass and guitar and then violin. Intensely enjoyable. Good times come to me now.
Indeep – “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life”
Much sampled, but absent the bassline and overall this is not a classic piece of late disco. And the male rap towards the end verges on the cringeworthy, but is at least brief.
Fun Boy Three – “Tunnel Of Love”
An immediately recognisable sound, which has much to commend it. Deceptively mellow in tone, if you ignore the lyrics. Not bad at all.
Fleetwood Mac “Oh Diane” on video
Hardly the finest thing the Mac ever did, but gently lilting I suppose.
Kajagoogoo “Too Shy”
“the second success story of 1983” apparently (after Wah!, it emerges). The track is rather better than any of their haircuts. great keyboard parts.
Charts – ah it’s that week when the post-split Jam re-releases were swarming the lower part of the chart ,mostly lower than the top 30 it’s true. (Just “Down in the Tube Station..” and “Going Underground” that high). “Billie Jean” new at no 20 – surely they won’t ignore that? Oh, they do.
Tears For Fears – Change
Seems like “a forgotten TFF single” now. Maybe because the chorus fails to live up to the great promise of the verses. Still, the overall sound is intensely attractive, very early 80s technology, and stripped down. Yes, this is definitely a group to watch further….
More charts
U2 “New Year’s Day” on video
Pre-excess pomposity U2 could be pretty good. One riff here endures in particular…
Now for an innovation: “The top 10 video show”, vids of some of the top 10 singles: with Joe Jackson – “Steppin’ Out” – a great track, Echo and the Bunnymen “The Cutter” fun video filmed in Iceland, moody indieness, snow, and Soviet Russian posters. The song is underwhelming though. Wah! “Story of the Blues” – sheer brilliance, overwrought but to superb effect. Laura Branigan “Gloria” – superior pop music. Brief bit of Kajagoogoo again. Belle Stars “Sign Of The Times” just so so fine. Phil Collins “You Can’t Hurry Love”. Whatever. Eddy Grant “Electric Avenue” Whatevs, really
Not convinced that section of the show worked really – it broke the rhythm rather (They want viewers to write in and let em know what we thought of it. Not much, in short)
Then at no 1 on video Men At Work “Down Under”
Dance out again (with umbrellas), to Billy Griffin “Hold Me Tighter In The Rain”.
A bit of a mixed bag. Started great and kind of went downhill.
Seem to be going through a patch of co-hosting at the moment. Kid and Peel get conscripted this week. John does his deadpan delivery and mock conviviality which is very much his shtick. He introduces Haysi Fantayzee, applauds and exits stage right before they get to the chorus.
Shiny Shiny is very full . He looks like Ed Byrne.
Brian and Jane introduce Indeep. twktc, Girl in the black dress does that difficult to carry off running on the spot dance. (just her and Mick Jagger)
Funboy Three- uninterested Hall goes through the motions and intermittently mimes with the microphone vaguely near his mouth. This returned them to the top 10 after the debut single from the album missed the top 40 altogether; its subject matter the troubles in Ireland.
Fleetwood Mac – Oh Diane – just seems a bit random, not what you might expect from them but not that interesting either. Can’t work out why this made it over Gypsy or Hold Me.
Kajagoogoo – When this hit the top ten in the States a few months later nearly half the top 40 were UK acts. Ffwd to 2017 we just had five a couple of weeks ago. Countdown.
John rolls his sleeves up and we have TFF. Change. Curt had a little run at lead vocals around this time and they are rather thin here. Still, better to come.
U2 – New Year’s Day – we had Boy and October in the house thanks to my sister but not for me until this. Liked them for a while but completely fell out with them by the time the Joshua Tree came along. Since then just Zooropa for me and I think I’m pretty much on my own; apparently they don’t even rate it.
They introduce a new feature- the top ten video show- kicks off surprisingly with No9.(U2 was 10 but they don’t refer to it) Joe Jackson etc . Was this an early attempt to slow down the chart?
Who can it be now at number 1 – Men at Work on video.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
It’s not just a patch of co-hosting – it’s every week now for the next three and a half years. I always associate Pops with double-headed presentation as I started watching it in this era, I remember finding it very odd when they went single-headed again in 1986. The Rhythm Pals are more or less the main presenters for the next eighteen months so we’ll see them about every other week, which is brilliant news.
Lots of people on Twitter seemed confused by the Video Top Ten, despite the fact they did it every week for a year about eighteen months ago. They do it again on a couple of occasions this year, always when the Rhythm Pals are hosting. It was totally worth it for a chance to see The Story Of The Blues (which they showed a decent chunk of given it was going down) and Peel’s Kajagoogoo intro (“I mean, enough’s enough, eh?”).
Did anyone else notice that the girl John Peel was holding on to on one of the links was actually Sheila?
“Does anyone like U2?” – 16-year-old daughter. I pointed out that NYD was epic! and soaring! and inspiring! and had a heartfelt anti-war message!!! Then I realised that I couldn’t actually hear the words, apart from a couple of lines – it might be a heartfelt pro-war message for all I know. Still, soaring innit.
@42 – not sure I’d call this “pre-excess pomposity” U2; in fact I’m not entirely convinced there ever was such a thing.
Janice and Pat Sharp – There are a lot of hats tonight. Stella – the talking one in the Belle Stars was on Never Mind The Buzzcocks a few years ago and had changed not one jot! Two weeks past, all in smart white suits, this week, black and not suits.
Cocker/Warnes UWWB- nmcot. Avoided the film thus far. At the link Janice is stood next to Simon Mayo’s twin sister.
Thompson Twins and Tom stares seriously down the camera for the first verse.
Depeche Mode – this week we will be mostly wearing casual checked shirts. Except Martin who does his own thing as per. On the video he briefly plays the arcade game Moon Cresta which was my game of choice around then.
Toto – Africa. On video. Forgotten how much I don’t like this. Ffwd. High new entry and bound for even higher.
Level 42 and I think a repeat. Then Central Line with “Nature Boy” What is he doing with that instrument? It does not make the sound he is trying to make us believe, surely? Countdown.
China Crisis – Christian – unlikely hit but more to come from them. Men at Work on video again third week a the top. Out to Elvis and Jailhouse Rock; doesn’t ring any bells as to why.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.
Speedwell54
Jailhouse Rock was reissued in 1983 to mark the film’s 25th anniversary. This reissue peaked at 27
Powell and Davies- Peter’s wearing a t-shirt outside his shirt. Gary has had a full shampoo and set with a full can of Harmony. Peter a bit more closely cropped. Peter wins.
Wham Rap, and a energetic performance with George leading the way. Lyrically sounds clunky but I guess not much other rap to compare it with at the time. George has a ponytail Andrew doesn’t. Andrew wins.
Tears for Fears on video -cut short with “Change”. Curt’s hair cut short too, apart from his quiff. He also has some sort of ponytail. Roland no ponytail. Roland wins.
Icehouse- Iva sounds very David Sylvian on the verses at least. I liked Crazy and Electric Blue when they came out but just listened again and not so good now. This however still appeals. Iva with an interview hair cut. Iva c’87 -classic mullet. Iva’83 wins
Musical Youth – exclusive video. Okay there was some other rapping going on. Same hair cuts, different lengths.
Madness- on video. Officially a double ‘a’ side but “Madness is all in the Mind” hardly got a look in. Chas loses. Countdown.
Hasyi Fantayzee – full marks for turning up again. Both dreadlocked, she nudges it. Countdown.
Fun Boy Three… and they all turn up again too. Terry looking self conscious when not singing. The cellist loses looking a bit too Cleo Rocos. Countdown.
Kajagoogoo- The race to the bottom is here. It’s a three way tie for last place with the drummer, Nick and Limahl.
Not my favourite haircuts but there has been worse.
Thanks for the info David.
Ah, we’re still doing this, are we? Didn’t see last night’s but if someone wants to post it out of sequence feel free. Messrs Blackburn and Davies at the helm. Tone reckons the last time he was on soon-to-be centenarian Vera Lynn was at number one – 34 years on he’s just been reinstated at the Beeb and is rumoured to be the next host of ‘Sounds of the Sixties.’ Keep Arnold at home though, eh?
Bananarama – full Steam ahead (see what I did there?) with another big hit for the London lovelies but not the last non-essential cover version we’ll hear tonight. A few doo-doo-doo-doo-doos added for good measure though.
Styles – in at 6 – Weller tries to show how far he’s moved on by doing a ‘wacky’ video set somewhere in the English countryside (Box Hill, perhaps?). Everyone looks very pale for some reason. Tracie is there in her hat. ‘Speak like A child’ as John Peel put it. It’s OK though, I bought it at the time.
Mezzoforte – and what a great jazz name that is. Louis Balfour, eat your heart out. The Icelanders perform a track from their expensive album. Nice!
Ultravox – another one I bought when it came out – on picture disc, no less – but my 45 buying days weren’t to last much longer. Sounds very much like an attempt to do Vienna Mark II. I think I may like it more than its illustrious forebear, simply from not having heard it so much. Chart 30-21.
Bucks Fizz – always handy when the next song happens to be at no. 21 but … Prestatyn calling. Despite the obvious appeal of Jay in a leather cap. Run for your life!
Joan Armatrading – the last time she was on was with Love and Affection. She did chart with Me Myself I in 1980, but I guess that was during the strike? This is OK, competent pop-rock, and it was good to see her back on the Pops I guess. Chart rundown – Top 10.
Number one – Bonnie Tyler – a long song, it was only 7.51 when this started. No time for the top videos this week. I don’t think I remember her doing this one in the studio – the ‘bright eyes’ video is so etched on the memory now. Anyway, classic, obvs. Just keep away from Eurovision, love.
Forrest to play us out, possibly the most pointless cover of the year. I would guess that the Hues Corporation wouldn’t have been that hard to get hold of on ‘Old Gold’ or maybe a lucky strike in Beano’s or Notting Hill?
The Good Old Days, indeed.
Just nipping back (as prompted above by Lazarus) to record my own regret at the dropping of “our old mate” Brian Matthew from “Sounds of the Sixties”. Brian had admittedly been recovering from a fall at home and was replaced by Tim Rice. The Beeb announcement said that it was “mutually agreed” that Brian should leave the show, something which Brian himself hotly disputes. I find this very sad. There’s no doubt that he’s been shabbily treated. As Lazarus says, it looks as if Bannockburn is set to grab the gig at some point and I don’t think he’ll be anything other than good for show. And at least he won’t be able to play “I’m Still Waiting” and crow about how it was he who persuaded Berry Gordy to release it as a single over here.
I would be surprised if Lineman is not also sorry to see Brian go. Certainly a page has been turned in popular music broadcasting.