19
Jul 09
Popular ’83
Every Popular entry has a mark out of 10 – here’s where you get to choose which you’d have given 6 or above to (and make any general comments on the year in the comments boxes, of course). The highest 1983 mark I gave was 9, for Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” (pre-death!). The lowest I gave was 3 apiece for UB40 and Rod Stewart.
as frankly as un-larkin-esque as it is possible easily to imagine..
you’re not wrong! as part of my “american masculinities” module at university (what can i say, it was those heady days of the early nineties…) i wrote a big essay on “physique and its dissolution” with reference to thom gunn’s (wonderful) “man with night sweats” series. i had a big theory about how gunn’s slightly fascistic fetishisation of the male body with absolute unblinking utopian inclusiveness was a quintessentially californian trope – here i was thinking mainly of janes addiction, who i was really into at the time, and who absolutley do this (plus added shamanism) – probably wisely, none of this made it into the essay i don’t think, but it’s all a long way from larkin moping and penny pinching in hull.
Didn’t Burchill and Parsons say in ‘The Boy Who Looked At Johnny’ something along the lines of “The Sex Pistols wanted to destroy rock and roll, The Clash wanted to save it”?
Haha that sounds pretty likely Lee — it was certainly my unthinking line for years, I absorbed more of that horrible (horribly readable) book than I am comfy with…
Lord Sukrat, I went to see DJ Taylor do a talk on the Bright Young Things last night and one of them coined the phrase “revolt into style”. Sadly, my champagne-addled memory can’t remember who said it, but it dates from the mid-’20s, and I’m guessing it’ll be in DJT’s book somewhere (which I don’t have).
As for Melly’s book, it’s a cracker. Simultaneously awestruck by these kids who cost him a cosy living, and crisply cynical when he needs to be. I’ve been after a first edition 4evs – the Penguin edition always seems to disintegrate on touch.
And as for Thom Gunn’s pome about the King, I prefer Scooter’s tear-soaked The Shit That Killed Elvis.
I’ve not read Melly either, but I’d always vaguely thought of ‘revolt into style’ as an imperative, with an invisible exclamation mark – just do it kids! Almost the opposite of Gunn’s sniffiness (if I’m reading him right), the punk update of which (just to tie a few of these threads together) would be strummer’s ‘turning rebellion into munneee’, not that joe ever did that of course. As for the number ones, mark said it all very succinctly at #2 I thought.
1982 was probably a better year for pop overall, but this year was much more consistent for number ones. Apart from maybe Let’s Dance, there are none which rank among my all-time favourites, but equally there are no real shockers like Save Your Love or Shaddap You Face from previous years, even if I could happily do without Rod, UB40 and the Flying Pickets.
But for me it could well be an age thing. 1983 is the first year that I can remember hearing most of the number ones at the time, rather than second time around. In most cases I didn’t even hear the full song, but a single chance hearing of the chorus, verse or hook was enough to make it stick in my head. It wasn’t just the year’s number ones either, when anniversary editions of the Now series were released for the tenth anniversary I realised just how many of the year’s hits had been banked in my memory for ten years without titles, artists or context.
An indication of how hook-filled the New Pop was? Or is it just an age thing?
Radio 1’s list of the top thirty best sellers of the year:
1 Karma Chameleon
2 Uptown Girl
3 Red Red Wine
4 Let’s Dance
5 Total Eclipse of the Heart
6 True
7 Down Under
8 Billie Jean
9 All Night Long – Lionel Richie (2)
10 Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This – Eurythmics (2)
11 You Can’t Hurry Love
12 Too Shy
13 Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)
14 Every Breath You Take
15 Is There Something I Should Know?
16 Give It Up
17 Blue Monday – New Order (9)
18 I.O.U. – Freeez (2)
19 Baby Jane
20 They Don’t Know – Tracey Ullman (2)
21 Say Say Say – Paul McCartney/Michael Jackson (2)
22 Words – FR David (2)
23 Tonight I Celebrate My Love – Peabo Bryson/Roberta Flack (2)
24 Bad Boys – Wham! (2)
25 Flashdance (What A Feeling) – Irene Cara (2)
26 Only You*
27 New Song – Howard Jones (3)
28 Love of the Common People – Paul Young (2)
29 Moonlight Shadow – Mike Oldfield (4)
30 Sign of the Times – Belle Stars (3)
* Christmas period sales were too late to be included!
also worth mentioning that 1983 saw the debut of Madonna – I still think Holiday is one of her best records
TPL finally gets to A Band From The Republic Of Ireland: http://nobilliards.blogspot.co.uk/2013/12/u2-war.html
TPL welcomes George and Andrew from Bushey: http://nobilliards.blogspot.co.uk/2014/01/wham-fantastic.html
TPL on an album only Young Conservatives, most of whom now run the country, could possibly love: http://nobilliards.blogspot.co.uk/2014/03/genesis-genesis.html
TPL ends 1983 with another elegy, as it reaches the NOW era: http://nobilliards.blogspot.co.uk/2014/03/various-artists-now-thats-what-i-call.html
Welcome to 1983.
Kid and Mr Peel dress up in the spirit of Incantation with Mexican hats. John introduces the programme and references Burke and Hare – presumably the murdering of popular music. Kid introduces Cacharpaya, no hats but I’m guessing traditional Chilean garb. As the camera pans away John high fives Kid, really.
Sharon Redd – “In the Name of Love” This was a US Dance Number 1 in 1982. The Thompson Twins repeated the feat with the same title in the same year. nmcot.
Next up Keith Harris and Orville (we were been spoiled in 1983)
Belle Stars and their biggest hit Sign Of the Times. All in white suits a good performance. Holds ups very well and best by miles so far. And then the LP countdown. “Raiders of the Pop Charts” at 1.
The Theme from ET. John Williams quite surprised we got to the see a collection of clips from the film.
Eddy Grant -Electric Avenue also on video apparently revoking his his previous declaration.
Countdown, the Maisonettes and I was big fan at the time.
The top ten countdown follows including the Story of the Blues – WAH. John is wearing a WAH t-shirt under his jacket. Number one is Phil Collins with “You Can’t Hurry Love” Video.
Mixed bag this week with something for everyone, but no-one can be happy. Things can only get get better.
Not my favourite but there has been worse.