LIONEL RICHIE – “Hello”
So far in the video decade we’ve mostly met promo clips that enhance their records, at best bringing their imagined worlds to life, at worst providing a harmless bit of period diversion. Even when the video is absurd – Bonnie’s glowing choirboys, for instance – it’s been somehow responding to and enhancing an absurdity in the record. “Hello” is, I think, the first song to be destroyed by its video.
On record, Richie broods, obsessed by someone he hardly knows, imagining himself breaking his isolation and deadlock, aware he never will. Beneath the schmaltzy topsoil “Hello” is a grim, haunted record – melodramatic yes, but it’s the melodrama of a 19th century novel, dark and with a hint of tragedy. “Are you somewhere feeling lonely – or is someone loving you?”
And if you can listen to it without seeing that fantastic, stupid clay head, you’re a better man than I.
The “Hello” clip brings narrative where the record offers only paralysis. It turns the song into an awkward mini-episode of Fame, interrupts its intensity. Briefly it threatens to enhance what’s good in the song – Richie as teacher infatuated with student would be too specific, but rightly creepy. Instead, the student returns the infatuation. And is blind. But has a hidden gift for sculpture. And makes –
But you know already.
The length and professionalism of the clip – the intensity of Richie’s furrowed brow, the beauty of the girl – gives “Hello” a kitschy seriousness that overwrites and mocks its real emotions. Suddenly things which seemed strong in the song – from the chestbeating passion of its chorus to those witchy synth runs in the background – seem foolish, and weak elements like its closing flourish of strings jump out.
It makes me realise, listening to it now, making myself put the head out of my head, that video presented soul music with an awful dilemma. Adult soul music as it had evolved through the 70s was built on connection, on the performers mixing sincerity and skill to sell an emotion: it simply didn’t need the enhancement a video provides. Go abstract and you create a distraction; use the screen to tell a story and you risk breaking that precious connection. Performance clips were the safest – though dullest – option.
Forced to consider “Hello” only as a record, I like it well enough. It’s well arranged, Richie brings an appropriate note of crushed caution to the vocal, and heaven knows he could write a hook at this point in his career. But it’s half the story, and the other half is a silly old Fantastic Four plot point dressed up as drama.
5
Always enjoyed this track – actually think its way superior to the ‘Three Times A Lady’, ‘Truly’,’Still’ ‘Endless Love’/ Roberta Flack and Peabo Bryson, Billy Preston and Syreeta generic slow dance at the 80s disco stuff – Lionel more or less invented it (and maybe if I’d been old enough to remember ‘Three Times A Lady’- which was the daddy of them- as a new record I’d feel different about it) but after a bit you could have made a computer programme to write the stuff.
‘Hello’ was always a bit different though – a Midnight and 1.45AM slow dance staple for a bit but not as omnipresent as the rest and possibly because it did have a slightly gothic melodramatic tinge to it…I’m sure Wilkie Collins would have caned it…
Jonathan @ 25 : no what you mean about “80s” compilations including the same few records – Lionel might be an omission but not half as glaring as the vast majority of 80s compilation’s absence of house music. And we’re hardly talking a minority music here from as early as 1986 and encompassing loads of top ten hits in 1987/88/89 and a Number One as early as the start of 1987 but from those compilations it might as well as never existed…
ps not that I’ve ever owned an “Eighties” cd myself but have unfortunately had to ordeal quite a few courtesy of my ex-missus and her friends!
I was thinking of airplay, club play, and video clip shows rather than CD comps in talking about current 80s-music markets, but the “same few records” applies across the board.
Not to get into bunny territory, but house never did anything here until 1990. Anyway I’d think that the same reasoning applies as with 70s compilations that don’t include punk or New Pop; those genres bridge the decades and don’t fit into the easy discrete-period narratives that comps like to provide.
Re 4: Very much enjoying the Handel!
Hm… no. Still hate it. Good article though, but it’ll take more than that to change my mind about this crawling sentimental horror. The best I can say is that it’s not as bad as “Three Times A Lady”.
Also, I can’t hear it without thinking about this now:
I’d never thought about it like that. So taking a huge, huge step back and… er… closing my eyes:
Very nice slushy ballad, not too overproduced, and not with all the things that other singers would have done to ruin it, mainly wailing into the stratosphere on the last chorus.
So on reflection I rather like it. I wonder what the story was behind the video – who came up with it, and who convinced themselves that it would be a good idea…
Yep, that video certainly killed the radio star here. Dear me! Otherwise, this is a perfectly nice ballad, although how it spent so long at the top, I haven’t got a clue.
That photie on the record sleeve is an absolute ripper, btw. Poor old Lionel looks as if somebody’s just rammed an electrode up his Merlene. That’s gotta hurt.
“Is it me you’re LOOKING for?” To a BLIND girl? Hanging’s too good for ‘im.
I remember shopping for my first turntable in 1987 – salesman cued up “Dancin’ on the Ceiling” – no sale.
I thought this was ok. Lionel sounds sincere the (borrowed) melody is suitably haunting and the overal feel is fine. Yes the video didn’t help matters but surely that’s just an arse of a director’s fault not poor old LR. Billy Ocean liked the song enough to remake it a few months later.
I have surely mentioned this already on Facebook, but I feel the world needs to be made aware of popular Dublin floor covering supplier Lino Ritchie.
The problem with the “Hello” video was that it imposed a very literal (and alienating) narrative – i.e. jheri-curled tele-stalker pestering a blind college girl – on a song that you needed to be able to emotionally relate to on your own terms.
Lionel Richie’s crowning artistic achievement – and culled from the same album as ‘Hello’ – was without doubt the undulating, teflon-smooth funkathon ‘All Night Long’, a record I celebrate here:
for another inappropriate(?) visual accompaniment to this toon check out ‘The 40 year old virgin’
There is something heroically cheesey about Lionel Ritchie.
I had erased the fact that it was 6 weeks at the top, I would have said 3 or 4. I am earworming it now and it’s going down well though it keeps morphing into Tubular Bells via the witchy synths.
I am reflecting that All Night Long would have suitably replaced Uptown Girl in the Populist but therein lies madness.
I thought “Hello” was quite beautiful when it came out…but I heard it on R & B radio…it doesn’t sound as good in a top 40 context. I enjoy “All Night Long” now and then – minus the video.
I like the US #1 OTD a little more: Jump by Van Halen.
TPL looks, uneasily, at the album.
Lionel Richie…..from his soulful voice to the quality of his music, I enjoy his back catalogue very much. To say I was 3 when this first was released I grew to love it as part of my mothers record collection. Sadly though, it brings me a lot of sadness as it reminds me of my mum and dads tumultuous relationship that I witnessed as a child so although I like it, it always moves me for different reasons so I can’t bear to listen to it.
Still I won’t mark it down because it really is one his standout pieces. “All Night Long” was much more superior to this however.