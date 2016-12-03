8
May 09
Popular ’82
Now we have the peachy new VOTING SYSTEM on every track you might think we don’t need these polls, but they’re a nice way of summing up each year as we end it, so they stay. Every track on Popular gets a mark out of 10 from me – here’s where you tick any you’d have given 6 or more to (choose as many as you like).
My top mark this year went to “Come On Eileen” (10), and “Ebony And Ivory” and “Save Your Love” both got 1. Use the comments box to reflect on the year as a whole, if you like, and see you next week for 1983.
23 Sept 1982
Peely at least, claiming to have millions of humble admirers. Perhaps.
David Christie – “Saddle Up”. Sounds no better than it did last time. Followed by Peely pretending to learn French.
then over to Fat Larry’s Band “Zoom”, which is also a bit on the bland side.
Dollar “Give Me Some Kinda Magic”. Obligatory quasi-Eurovision stylings, and I presume Horn production, and a kind of brief sing-along chorus bit, but this is some way below what they’ve proven to be capable of. And, oh God, clapping. “A top five record or I’m a Dutchman”, says Peel, curiously adding that “Peel” is a rude word in Dutch. Well, Goedendag!
Shalamar “There It Is”
Sadly keeping the theme of bland mediocrity and acts underperforming that is beginning to characterise this edition of the show well and truly alive.
“Now the first of several Brian Clough lookalikes in this week’s progrmamme”: video of Depeche Mode “Leave In Silence”. Not sure about that, but they look so extremely youthful, even before they get on spacehoppers. Not their tweeist single of the year, anyway. Probably the best song so far
Then, on video, to the really very young Musical Youth “Pass The Dutchie”. Video has some nice shots of Westminster and various forms of law enforcement, singing in a courtroom, and so on , and with radio equipment and a walkman of the early 80s. The track is jolly, at least.
Now Peel introduces “A second Brian Clough lookalike” (later adding, no he dosn’t look much like him, only sounds like him) – ah, Boy George , logically enough: Culture Club – “do You Really Want To Hurt Me?” Stylish haunting lovers rock-reggae beats, and such a voice. Head and shoulders above everything else on the show so far.
Chicago – “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” danced to, elegantly, by Libra and Leo. Their first UK hit for years. Mainstream American FM AOR, but a pretty decent exemplar thereof.
Evelyn King – “Love Come Down” – repeat of the previous performance.
Still at no 1, Survivor “Eye of The Tiger”, on video as usual.
Dance out to Rockers Revenge “Walking On Sunshine” – quality electro the superior of most of what has been on earlier.
For all that Peel was in a more jocular mood than typical, this was far from being a cheer-inducing edition.
Haven’t heard “Just What I Always Wanted” since this era (AFAIK) and don’t recall it sounding quite so ‘synthy’- in my head it had a retro 60s-done-in-the-80s production ala Phil Collins’ “You Can’t Hurry Love”. Still a great tune, regardless.
14 Oct 1982
John Peel again. Playing games with act’s names. Not sure if it’s a play on “Depechay Mode”, but we get “Ah-Be-Kay” instead of ABC and “the Culture Clubs” along the chart countdown/
Mari Wilson – “Just What I Always Wanted”, new performance, with notably unconvincing miming, muted horns and all, but it’s still great.
On video live performance, Barry Manilow, “I Wanna Do It With You”. Peel says “this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for”. I suspect a certain insincerity in his words. Enuff said. A pity Bazza’s rather superior hit from earlier in the year “Stay” hadn’t made it to TOTP. This one lingers somewhere betweeen inane and banal and is very much less inviting than the title might inspire hopes of. Cue 80s sax interlude too for further repulsion. As for the slinky dancing of the backing singers…
Debut appearance on TOTP of Tears For Fears with their first hit single – “Mad World”. This is very much more like it (as well as serving a useful reminder how much more complex and tension-laden this original version of the song is to the later no 1 cover). Great early 80s synth sounds. Lyrically the opposite of inane or banal. Pretty special…
Pinkees – Danger Games
Don’t recall this act or the song at all, although if what Peel says is true (a big if) they’re local to my childhood, “Basildon and Romford”. Very odd chart run 30-30-27-8-12-29 too. Hmm, some rumours of skullduggery about that. Musically, nondescript mid-period Beatles revivalism. Is there any need for this? Not particularly, although the lightness of touch is pleasing.
Melba Moore – “Love’s Comin’ At Ya”
Pretty undistinguished late disco.
Pretenders – “Back On The Chain Gang” danced to by Zoo
Cut off too soon, but otherwise a welcome step up in quality.
Ultravox – “Reap The Wild Wind”
Peel says they’ve had complaints about not playing this in full previously, so now they will. Apparently. A wartime story in the video, the single is crisp and appealing.
Beatles – “Love Me Do” on video, of course.
Well they went on to do better than this.
Still at number 1 Musical Youth – “Pass The Dutchie” on video. Bi-di-li bi-di-li-bong, this has aged remarkably well.
Dance out to a bit of Carly Simon – “Why”, which still sounds great
Not a bad show, highlights outnumbering the lowlights anyway.
Since it’s been mentioned a few times recently, can I ask if any one knows….what the narrative thread to ABC’s “All Of My Heart” film clip was? I quite liked it, but could never be sure as to what exactly was supposed to have been going on (I’m legendary for being slow on the uptake).
@snif, 104. I remember the vid. being greeted with ‘Huh?’s at the time (with the blood coming out of the power-point getting laughs). There was also a bit of relief expressed at ABC flubbing something, revealing their ‘feet of clay’. The fragments of ‘spy’ plot that peak through in the vid. are related to (though not I believe directly taken from) ABC’s mostly unseen, Julian Temple-directed “Mantrap” video-project of the time (all but the last ~8 mins or so of which is on youtube). From what I’ve seen of it, however, Mantrap is too much of a muddle to shed light on anything else.
I just heard all the Mike Smith episodes will not be shown, apparently for contractual reasons.
Seriously? Have you got any more details?
Yeah. Here comes a mixture of fact and supposition..
Seems that when the contracts come around, the DJs have something to sign which allows the BBC to re-broadcast old TOTP episodes in full or in part. And then they get a cheque, I guess. Which they are all too happy to do, free money and all that. Now, Mike Smith having given up the DJ ‘persona’ I guess, he wasn’t that bothered or was actively against old bits of TOTP popping up, especially when he was trying to cultivate a more, um, grown-up business style. Possibly.
Anyway, he said no, and I guess his wife Sarah Greene knew and understood his reasons, for when the extension contracts came back around she again kept to his wishes.
Most of that is cobbled together from “Missing Shows” blog, citation goes to (look this up later).
Suffice to say, there are no Yewtree shenags involved. It does mean that you will not be seeing The Smiths appearance that got followed by Smitty’s painted chest..
Well, you wouldn’t be seeing that anyway, because of another presenter.
Man… I wonder if Sarah Greene could be petitioned.
Its probably worth a go, who would be the people to know, I wonder?
Well, you don’t have to petition her – you could just ask her nicely.
21 Oct 1982
Peter Powell on presenter duties in a thick jumper or two
Piranahs – Zambezi.
Mad keen Brighton and Hove FC supporters I think – is this the one with Boring Bob Grover on or was that the other one? I think it was – the singer looks like the might fit the description. Summertime quasi-school uniforms from the female singers + a straw hat, an animal mascot – ah a Brighton and Hove seagull I presume in blue and yellow, this is all good English slightly eccentric fun. Ah, no, Bob Grover was playing the trumpet, Powell informs us.
The Kids From Fame – Starmaker
Earnest, too earnest, sad that their time as the Kids together are over. From a musical p.o.v. this can surely only be a good thing. We’re happy now. One line in each verse only from each singer, before they nauseate listeners by all joining in on the chorus. Composition-wise though one could imagine Debbie Gibson having come up with this (“We Could Be Together” is in the same large field….)
Imagination – In The Heat Of The Night
After a few really goood singles from Leee John and Co, I suppose it was time for one that should have remained as an album track. (Odd how title tracks of albums often don’t seem to come off as singles.) It’s their usual sound, but lacks the appeal and oompth their capable of. Dull, even.
Toyah – Be Proud, Be Loud (Be Heard)
Aggressive prancing, wearing a super-hero style bright cape, amazing hair arrangement she looks like great, great fun, but….- oh none of this can disguise that, a few nice keyboard sequences apart, this is pretty thin gruel. Altered Images might have made a keen fist of it though…
Kool and the Gang – Let’s Go Dancin’ (Ooh La La La).
Wallpaper music really, passable in the background, but quite dull and featureless on closer observation. And man how it drags on endlessly, but this is barely reggae dancing, is it, however many times they say it?
Bauhaus – Ziggy Stardust
Oh great goth moodiness. This is great – and I think really is a tribute – hyped up and with attitude – to Bowie, rather than just a lazy cover version or means to get Bauhaus on the radio or TV…. majestic.
Spandau Ballet – Lifeline
Tweed jacket alert! Is this the birthplace of the Young Fogey, a couple of years before the Spectator caught on to it? Still boyish enough to get away with it. And musically this is pretty damn good indeed – bright, optimistic, a bit of depth and a fair bit of fun.
Sharon Redd – Never Give You Up
Fine early 80s disco sounds, an occasionally appealingly husky voice, they could have least feigned the appearance of some backing singers for miming purposes. The best dance track on the show tonight so far, by a long way.
Shakin’ Stevens – I’ll Be Satisfied
On video from a concert somewhere; Blackpool, I bet. In as full on hip-thrusting mode as the family favourite ever got, kicking balloons about. Hard to make a case for this being among his best singles, but is fairly representative of what he was often about – reviving Puttin On The Style aesthetics for parents to introduce them to a new generation…
New number 1 – Culture Club- Do You Really Want To Hurt me?
Boy George as St George to judge by his clothing? Well vaguely St George crosses anyway. A superb record, although it’d have been great to have had the dub version performed here…
Dance out to Kid Creole – Annie I’m Not Your Daddy – which is way superior to most of the tracks that did get performed on this not incredibly brilliant edition
They used to show that clip of Kool and the Gang on TOTP2 at least once a year, for some reason. It’s not even from Top of the Pops, of course, it’s from the Late Late Breakfast Show. I remember that being played in the stadium after France won a match in the 1998 World Cup, and Bob Wilson making reference to it. Obviously it’s Kool and the Gang’s most appropriate song for soundtracking celebrations. Wonder if the guy’s finger slipped when he was putting on the CD.
Boring Bon Grover sings on both the Pirahnas’ hits, but this is the only one he gets a specific credit on for some reason.
I’ll take up the baton with Friday’s show, watching this for the first time (since 1982, anyway) – Simon ‘Batesy’ Bates is our compère this Hallowe’en night.
Raw Silk – “three ladies from New York” as only Simes would introduce them. I do remember this, I’m guessing it sneaked into the Top 20. Cute and bouncy in an unthreatening sort of way. Looks like a few of the Zoo are joining in the fun, though it’s hard to tell these days. When the sax takes over you know it’s near the end.
The Beatles – “here’s the Beatles … and it’s the Beatles.” Er … OK. It’s ‘Love Me Do’ of course. It was 20 years ago! It said so on the bus! Stock footage with band lip-synching the song in parts. Quite well put together, I think, as these things go.
Blue Zoo – likeable one-hitters with ‘Cry Boy Cry.’ Not much info’ on the web about this lot, though they did reform in 2010 and subsequently toured the Philippines, of all places. Singer Andy O is still refusing to disclose his last name, it seems.
Bates still hamming up the Hallowe’en stuff – starting to get annoying now.
Dionne Warwick – a Bee Gees number of course, from a period when they couldn’t get arrested as artists. Di’s first solo hit for a good many years, though she did pop up with the Detroit Spinners in the mid-seventies. I have an idea I got my mum the album for Christmas.
Tears for Fears – video. The artists formerly known as Graduate set off on the road to mega-stardom, though they seemed ill at ease with it. Saw them at the Hammy Odeon in ’83. Brilliant show which ended with ‘Memories Fade’ which rang in my ears all the way back to the tube.
Chart 30-21. And at number 21 …
Melba Moore – fairly anodyne club number, not a patch on ‘This is It’ and, I think, a repeat showing. Ffwd.
Chart 20-11. ‘Jackie Wilson’ going down already?
Eddy Grant – future number one, video. I think it was always the video wasn’t it? Seen it a few times over the years. Eddy’s girl paces the beach waiting for him to get off his boat. Forget it love, he doesn’t want to dance. Then it’s back to the village with a sack over his shoulder, evading her clutches – but is that her on the boat at the end, or someone else? Top 10. Kids from Fame peaking at number 3 – this was on the week before of course, a word about the video – I’ve often heard that the old bloke in the chair was dying in Real Life, so if the vid seemed a bit mawkish in places, perhaps it was with good reason? (assuming the cast knew); this may have all been dealt with on here before, I dare say.
Number one – Culture Club – dads all over the country snort in disgust into their evening papers and silently wish for the return of Legs and Co.
Not a bad show I thought, in spite of Bates. We had Blue Zoo, but no Zoo, though!
28 Oct 1982
Bates steps out of an Egyptian coffin for Halloween .Good grief.
Raw Silk – Do It To The Music.
Listening to this from the distance of 34 years, one thing that is clear: this has been sampled a lot. Another is that it is rather luscious: a mellow almost hypnotising start.
Now Bates by a cauldron with a witch.
Video of The Beatles – “Love Me Do”
The first re-rerelease of almost their entire back catalogue of singles, 20 years after the event in each case. This is both the best and worst of them so far. Video of things from their earlier days.
Bates now with mad scientists and an abysmal fake Germanic (Viennese?) accent. Give it up mate.
Blue Zoo – “Cry Boy Cry”
Who also go for funny accents, this is kind of uptempo art pop with a degree of sophistication and a lot of appeal and even some depth. A bridge between Visage and Friends Again. Perhaps.
Bates in another coffin with vampire teeth and another weird accent. Not sure who thought this was a good idea.
Dionne Warwick – “Heartbreaker” on video from somewhere singing live I think. V. Bee Gees composition-wise, and her first hit for 8 years. It’s a bit variety show, but good quality variety show. If pedestrian.
Bates on a broomstick as a witch. FFS.
Tears For Fears – “Mad World” on video. Really quite brilliant.
Charts
Melba Moore – “Love’s Comin’ At Ya”
Which is pretty unremarkable if inoffensive.
Charts
Eddy Grant – “I Don’t Wanna Dance” on video, Eddy buried up to his neck in sand somewhere hot and tropical, then out at sea while the woman he’s uninterested in paces moodily onshore. Straightforward enough reggae
Man in audience sinks his plastic fangs into Bates’ neck, and not before time
More charts
Still at no 1 Culture Club _”Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?” this time on video then in the studio. Boy George even looks a bit camera-shy at times. Song is great.
Apple bobbing, then dance out to the quite atrocious Barry Manilow “I Wanna Do It With You”
Stupid gimmicks from the beeb apart, musically mostly not a terrible show.
TOTP 11 Nov 1982
(We’ve missed Mike Smith’s debut show, as he apparently didn’t agree to them being retransmitted. )
The Kid taking a no-nonsense approach at kick-off, straight into Blue Zoo “Cry Boy Cry”, which still sounds and looks good. Not heard anything else by the group, but on the basis of this their one-hit wonder status sees them hard done by.
Dionne Warwick “Heartbreaker”, a repeat show of the live performance form elsewhere we’ve seen already I think. Still alright.
Zoo dancing to Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney “The Girl Is Mine”
Three guys in plus fours! Never really thought about this song being set in St Andrews before, but I suppose why not? Hardly the apex of either of their careers.
The Kid maintaining a respectful respectable jacket-plus-poppy, no groping, persona. On video Marvin Gaye “(Sexual) Healing”. Didn’t realise this wasn’t on Motown. Very fine, of course.
A Flock of Seagulls – “Wishing (If I Had A Photograph of You)”. The first thing people always remember about them is the haircuts. Not sure if that is fair or not. This is one of their three (or so) really decent singles – but without the gimmick would they stand out from some of their peers? Not sure. Proper lyrics, proper melancholy, great early 80s synth sounds.
Charts
Donna Summer “State Of Independence”. The best thing so far by a long way. Tension and restraint and a slow build
Charts
Clannad – “Theme From `Harry’s Game'”
Exquisite.
Charts
No 1 Eddy Grant “I Don’t Wanna Dance” on video. Forgot this made no 1. Doesn’t strike me as being quite of that calibre. Alright but no more. And a very long way from his best.
Dance out to (a short excerpt from) Raw Silk “Do It To The Music” which still sounds good
An underwhelming show