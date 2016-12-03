Now we have the peachy new VOTING SYSTEM on every track you might think we don’t need these polls, but they’re a nice way of summing up each year as we end it, so they stay. Every track on Popular gets a mark out of 10 from me – here’s where you tick any you’d have given 6 or more to (choose as many as you like).

No 1 Hits Of 1982: Which Would You Have Given 6 Or More To? BUCKS FIZZ - "Land Of Make Believe"

SHAKIN' STEVENS - "Oh Julie"

KRAFTWERK - "The Model"/"Computer Love"

THE JAM - "A Town Called Malice"/"Precious"

TIGHT FIT - "The Lion Sleeps Tonight"

GOOMBAY DANCE BAND - "Seven Tears"

BUCKS FIZZ - "My Camera Never Lies"

PAUL MCCARTNEY WITH STEVIE WONDER - "Ebony And Ivory"

NICOLE - "A Little Peace"

MADNESS - "House Of Fun"

ADAM ANT - "Goody Two Shoes"

CHARLENE - "I've Never Been To Me"

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE - "Happy Talk"

IRENE CARA - "Fame"

DEXYS MIDNIGHT RUNNERS - "Come On Eileen"

SURVIVOR - "Eye Of The Tiger"

MUSICAL YOUTH - "Pass The Dutchie"

CULTURE CLUB - "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?"

EDDY GRANT - "I Don't Wanna Dance"

THE JAM - "Beat Surrender"

RENEE AND RENATO - "Save Your Love"

None Of Them! View Results Poll closes: No Expiry

Loading ... Loading ...

My top mark this year went to “Come On Eileen” (10), and “Ebony And Ivory” and “Save Your Love” both got 1. Use the comments box to reflect on the year as a whole, if you like, and see you next week for 1983.