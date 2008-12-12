8
Dec 08
ST WINIFRED’S SCHOOL CHOIR – “There’s No One Quite Like Grandma”
For every pop lover there comes a moment of reflection and perhaps even self-doubt, when they turn on the telly and see that for the first time their contemporaries are top of the charts. There on the screen are people your own age who spat in the face of caution and jumped two-footed into the pop life, living the dream while you sit at home in your lonely fandom drawing cheques on rock’n’roll you know deep inside you can never cash.
Of course, when it’s St. Winifred’s School Choir up there this painful realisation is a little bit easier. In fact I think my reaction was one of contempt and pity, and perhaps – as a gawky kid trying to fit into a new school – a certain gratitude that “Grandma” had brought together every playground faction in mutual disgust. “Though you may be far away, you stink of poo”….
For a few seconds I’m tempted to say it’s not so bad: then the choir come in, and then simpering soloist Dawn Ralph, and there’s no re-evaluation needed. “Grandma” is genuinely dreadful; a miserable, curdling experience. There’s not even any chutzpah to its awfulness: producer Gordon Lorenz knows all the tricks but they’re somehow even cheaper and more rotten in his hands, like when he starts a chorus, then decides to go with a key change and starts it again after just one line.
But the worst thing about it is its simple laziness: at least “Grandad” took the time to sketch in the outlines of a human life, no matter how clumsy and hackneyed. The grandparent in this song is simply a mechanical cuddle and gift dispenser, utterly inert: she might as well be a teddy bear. Such flaccid universality of course helped the song shift monster units, but the bottom line is that each copy of this record sold was an old woman cheated out of some rightful chocs or sherry. Shame on everyone involved.
1
Those one-pointers. If I’d remembered them all I’d have been quite scared. My two cents (or one cent), starting with the least worst:
Don McLean – Vincent (a 7 from me, but I’ll leave it at that)
The Stargazers – I See The Moon (this one has haunted me, I’d never heard it before I started looking at Popular. Genuinely weird and impenetrable, it’s the pop equivalent of Carry On Up The Khyber’s slapstick enactment of the death of the British empire. Andy Pandy has re-started the thread on this one. I think I love it)
Lonnie Donegan – My Old Man’s A Dustman (worth at least one more point for the phrase “gorblimey trousers” – very Martin Amis circa London Fields)
Engelbert – The Last Waltz (stymied from the off by emotionally dead delivery, but the la-la-la verse is quite a fine UK attempt at sounding “continental”)
Little Jimmy – Long Haired Lover (worth just the one point for being, incredibly, ten years late in making a Beatles gag)
Petula – This Is My Song (blah’ed on at length on this one before. It’s appeal, beyond its fake Euro-chic production, completely baffles me. And while it sat at no.1, Harry Secombe’s even worse version was at 2)
St Winifreds (no redeeming qualities)
wow, i made my goons “death of empire” argument before i read mr lineman’s comment here! this is totally an under-examined area of critical enquiry (except for a tiny bit on popular on the “whispering grass” thread)
A particularly blatant attempt to repeat the hit formula was April 1981’s one week at number 27 smash ‘My Mum Is One In A Million’ by The Children of Tansley School.
Mankind’s crazed urge to meddle in things best left alone threatens civilisation yet again:
http://www.innocentdrinks.co.uk/thebigknit/?Page=bigknit_choir
There’s no one quite like Grandma. Except other Grandma.
RIP Gordon Lorenz, writer of “Grandma”.
There was a recent TOTP2 “SchoolDays” themed show, this was on.
I would add to the top review, none of which I’d disagree with except to say this is the definition of a “it’s really not meant for me is it?” record. Who is it for? Small girls with grandmas. That’s about it.
Watching the show, after the AliceCooper and the Weezer, a number of “schoolchild fancies teecher” themed tunesa, this was on and our Alice was all “awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww……”
This morning, she found this: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WP9DIablJb0
and we all laughed a bit. Then she found the original and played it in full, and we were all “can you stop now or we leave the room?”
Trawling through old copies of Music Week during this weatherbound Bank Holiday Weekend, I was staggered to learn that the parent album “Songs About My Family” sold over 1,000,000 copies in 1981 but was excluded from the chart because “MFP [Music For Pleasure] stuck doggedly to their maximum dealer price of just 99p … considerably less than the minimum dealer price for chart eligibility.” >60% of its sales were on cassette anyway, which would have prevented it being a proportionately large chart success. As ungooglable as the British Rock and Pop Awards, I can’t believe I’d never even heard of the album before. Anyone willing to admit they took the plunge?
Erithian #24
Children of Tansley School on this week’s TOTP repeat make Grandma sound like a Pet Sounds outtake. Social services should have been called.
I had no idea “Grandma” had a cash-in single till I saw the TOTP repeat, but business-wise it’s such an obvious move there’s no way there wouldn’t have been, logically.
I suppose we should be thankful this micro-trend happened way back when there was only Mother’s Day and Father’s Day available for music industry exploitation after Christmas. Nowadays with brother’s, sister’s, auntie’s, grandparents’ etc etc days we’d be drowning in the emotionally manipulative wee bastards’ efforts all year round.
Richard X is back. There’s No-one Quite Like Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
Jokes are copyrightable, btw.