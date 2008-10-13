’79 ends up as one of the best years, according to my marks anyhow – but which of its tracks would you have handed six or higher to? Pick as many as you want, then discuss the year in the comments boxes if you like.

Which of these Number One hits of 1979 would you have given 6 or more to? Village People - "YMCA"

Ian Dury And The Blockheads - "Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick"

Blondie - "Heart Of Glass"

The Bee Gees - "Tragedy"

Gloria Gaynor - "I Will Survive"

Art Garfunkel - "Bright Eyes"

Blondie - "Sunday Girl"

Anita Ward - "Ring My Bell"

Tubeway Army - "Are 'Friends' Electric?"

The Boomtown Rats - "I Don't Like Mondays"

Cliff Richard - "We Don't Talk Anymore"

Gary Numan - "Cars"

The Police - "Message In A Bottle"

Buggles - "Video Killed The Radio Star"

Lena Martell - "One Day At A Time"

Dr Hook - "When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman"

The Police - "Walking On The Moon"

Pink Floyd - "Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)"

My highest marks were 9s for Buggles, Dury, Blondie – lowest 2s for Lena M and the Rats.