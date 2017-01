I give each record reviewed on Popular a mark out of 10. This is a poll where you can indicate which ones you would have given 6 or more to – pick as many as you like, and discuss the year in general in the comments box if you want.

Number One Hits Of 1978: Which would you have given 6 or more to? ALTHEA AND DONNA - "Uptown Top Ranking"

BROTHERHOOD OF MAN - "Figaro"

ABBA - "Take A Chance On Me"

KATE BUSH - "Wuthering Heights"

BRIAN AND MICHAEL - "Matchstalk Men And Matchstalk Cats And Dogs"

THE BEE GEES - "Night Fever"

BONEY M - "Rivers Of Babylon"

JOHN TRAVOLTA AND OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN - "You're The One That I Want"

THE COMMODORES - "Three Times A Lady"

10CC - "Dreadlock Holiday"

JOHN TRAVOLTA AND OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN - "Summer Nights"

THE BOOMTOWN RATS - "Rat Trap"

ROD STEWART - "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

BONEY M - "Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord"

My highest mark for 78 went to Kate Bush (10) – my lowest to the Brotherhood of Man (2).