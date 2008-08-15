Ten Years In Ten Marks Ten years ago tomorrow, I started writing a review of Al Martino’s “Here In My Heart”. I’d never heard the first UK Number One, and thanks to P2P networks I had the chance. Somewhere between starting the blog entry and finishing it, I thought of reviewing all of them. I had no idea how long […] Ten years ago tomorrow, I started writing a review of Al Martino’s “Here In My Heart”. I’d never heard the first UK Number One, and thanks to P2P networks I had the chance. Somewhere between starting the blog entry and finishing it, I thought of reviewing all of them. I had no idea how long […]

The FreakyTrigger 25 Best (London) Pubs of the 00's : Intro Lists, lists, lists. Its what we do around here, and the end of a decade gives us ample opportunity to look back with fondness over a decade. Music, films, television were all thrown in the mix, and may pop up. But most important to us is the social. From a site that is run by […]

Blog '92: Introduction On my eleventh birthday I received a copy of a tape called "Rave '92" through the post from my sister Grace, who was away at university. It was the second tape she had made for me whilst she was away, (the first being a random mix of grebo, soul, indie and 'Love Shack' by the […]

The Pornography Of Nostalgia The Notorious Bettie Page is a film about the good old days of porn. You know, when it wasn't exploitative, and all the girls portrayed within were not only fun loving conspirators in an art project, but believed in Jeebus too. Most film about porn are about the good old days. Inside Deep Throat told […]

The Sex Pistols At The Manchester Free Trade Hall: THE TRUTH Plenty of words have been written about the seminal Sex Pistols' seminal gig at the seminal Manchester Free Trade Hall in 1976. There has even been a whole book about it! Everyone knows that the gig was really very important indeed and that everyone who attended became a very extremely important person. HOWEVER does everyone know exactly […]

The Strange Death of the UK Charts This is a graph – done by anatol_merklich off the Poptimists LiveJournal community, so massive thanks to him – showing the number of new entries in the UK singles chart for each year from 1952 to the present.

I was a teenage dark elf priestess This article by Laurie Penny on the pervasiveness and persuasiveness of the manic pixie dream girl trope is really good. I'm the same age as Laurie Penny, so was plagued by the same cultural stuff as her- I don't know if it's just egocentrism for my own timeline but I feel like the 90s marked […]