15
Aug 08
Popular ’78
I give each record reviewed on Popular a mark out of 10. This is a poll where you can indicate which ones you would have given 6 or more to – pick as many as you like, and discuss the year in general in the comments box if you want.
My highest mark for 78 went to Kate Bush (10) – my lowest to the Brotherhood of Man (2).
Bannockburn smiling cheesily as only he can. Plenty of deja vu tonight. EWF over titles.
Rocky Sharpe and the Replays – Oh God, the Waddy are practically gone now so along come this lot. Darts Lite. I’d completely forgotten about the girl in the group. She’s very nice. She looks like she’s enjoying herself like a young housewife appearing on Jim’ll Fix It. Ah, now wait… Anyway, Prestatyn.
The Chocs – Up pops Zeberdee to give us a wonderful song offering hope to the guy on the ledge with the help of a string ensemble, a gospel choir and a score worthy of Brahams. It’s fabulous and should have been number one all day long but didn’t even make the top ten. It’s a wonder Errol didn’t top himself.
Buzzcocks – Again. I’m not complaining.
Elkie B – Also again. Class.
Mankind – Also also again. Doctor Who day. I can take it or leave it but a mate of mine will be in A&E tonight having it stitched back on. As for Mankind, they’re all looking far too smug. Minibus.
Barbra and Neil – Sans les fleurs. Gals. Tasteful ballet performance topped and tailed by Patti this time with a pained expression. I’m not sure the Eternal Mistress could have done it any better. She doesn’t really do sad, Sue. It’s a good professional routine to a pleasant ballad. Buns all round.
Chic – Le Freak. Stateside studio footage. Disco heaven. It’s missing something, of course. Les Gals!
Elton serenades the dead dispatch rider. Reg does his best “Bobby Charlton – feel his pain” look to camera (sorry, Erithian!) and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. It’s a nice piece. But nice isn’t everything.
Boney M – Take it or leave it.
Out to Heatwave. Lots of repeats tonight. It appears Ian Dury was on the longer show. That would have made all the difference. Sublime.
#351 The “girl in the group” of course went by the fabulous stage name of Helen Highwater.
#350 Loads of Savile episodes left, unfortunately, he does eight next year and doesn’t leave the line-up until 1984 (though he becomes a bit less frequent in the early eighties). We lose Edmonds and Blackburn first, Noel’s off after Christmas and Tony has one more show in 1979.
This is the last regular episode we’ll see this year as we’ve now run out. 21st December was cancelled due to a strike so all that’s left is Christmas Day which we’ll get in due course no doubt. The 1977 compilation again this week.
They don’t always cover the missing weeks with The Sky At Night, that’s always on the Thursday after the first Sunday of the month, so sometimes it matches the Savile and Travis episodes but that’s only via luck, usually we just plough on.
We are getting 1979, apparently, and if things stay as they are we lose eight Savile episodes and ten Travis episodes, plus a week in August because of a strike.
I bet the Cornflake is well pleased to be “teamed-up” with the tracksuited guy with the cigar. If he’s found not guilty, will we get to see the shows?
Now then, now then!..
Wonder who’s doing the other ones, if not Edmonds or Blackburn. Jensen, Powell, Read…and Simon Bates? Or possibly “Hello it’s Me Andy Peebles on the Me Andy Peebles Show with Me Andy Peebles.”
Ah, Popscene 1979 bears out what you say. I was going to say “Peebles, yet?” but as it says:
“11-10-79: Presenter: Andy Peebles
Andy Peebles makes his TOTP debut. He wouldn’t be seen again until Christmas 1981!”
Yeah, loads of Jensen, Powell and Read, plus one each from Blackburn, Burnett, Peebles and Bates.
Christmas 1978, and Noel never leaves the office. And he’s never seen on TOTP again!
The spots are clearly filmed over some time as and when the artists were available, I guess.
Actually, no I’m not doing the full show, just wanted to note that Darts do “Boy from New York City” but not with Den Hegarty as he’d gone by then, but they clearly re-recorded the intro with Ken instead( the rest seems to be the same version as previous)
Bro of Man get one last appearance..
No audience, btw. No atmosphere at all. Must have seemed like a good idea at the time, but I guess they went back to the Christmas party theme for 1979 onwards..
Anyway, when do we dig up the 1979 thread?
Wasn’t it the case that there was a major BBC strike around Christmas 1978, hence the show just basically being made up of old clips linked by Noel in the studio? Not quite as major as the one that would grip ITV the following summer though.
No, as I say wrt Darts, they weren’t old clips. But it’s quite possible the strike was a factor
When you are in a doctors (or hospital) waiting room, or on a long train journey and the WiFi is somewhat intermittent, download a full page and read at leisure. Passes the time. Yours, Oscar Wilde.