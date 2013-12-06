The first time I heard this – one of the songs from this era that was entirely new to me – I thought it sounded like a terrible mess. Everything about it was heavy-handed, lead-footed, fuzzy, all its elements slopping into one another and crushing a pretty pop song in the process.

Then of course I realised that’s the desired effect. “Blackberry Way” gets the emotional mood of a break-up right – the mooching, washed-out misery punctuated with blurts of stupid optimism. But it also captures in its production the physical mood too – the way that in its rejection your body no longer seems to fit right with the world, making you feel clumsy and out of place.

(And by most accounts it fits 1969 too – the psychedelia it nods back to has been compromised and complicated, its colours running. A bleak record, this.)

6