10cc – "Dreadlock Holiday" #426, 23rd September 1978 On one level the 'plot' of "Dreadlock Holiday" is hugely important to any judgement of it. On another, not at all, but let's recap anyway. The narrator is a tourist in Jamaica – he gets mugged for his silver chain and returns to the comfort of his hotel where a woman […]

How to do a cover version Distilled from several years of pop experience, here from the WORST to the BEST are ways to approach a cover version. The Acoustic Guitar: i.e. "Any good song will sound great on an acoustic guitar", runs the prized nugget of MOJO wisdom which results in Travis mauling "…Baby One More Time". Culprits throw up their […]

Manage A Team In The Pop World Cup 2014! So here we are. The 32 qualifiers for the football World Cup have been decided, which means it's time, once again, to get ready for the POP WORLD CUP. The point of this post is very simple. If you want to be a manager in the Pop World Cup, put your name in the comments […]

The Magic Mill My first encounter with the exotic was on the Magic Mill at Thorpe Park, a South-East England theme park which from appearances had originally been based around a cramped zoo or city-farm set-up. At some point in the late 70s it had seemingly panicked, though, and parked itself up in order to survive. With its […]

Pokémon X And Why GET UR FROAK ON While most of my online acquaintances were geeking out today at the thought of a new David Bowie album, our house was far more excited by the announcement of new Pokémon games – Pokémon X and Pokémon Y, the first on Nintendo's 3DS console(1). The announcement was made by the President […]

THE BOOMTOWN RATS – "Rat Trap" #428, 18th November 1978 "Rat Trap" is billed – in the Guinness Book Of British Hit Singles, no less – as the first punk No.1. I couldn't recall it – my memories of the Rats themselves were vague; Geldof I knew for later good works. So I approached "Rat Trap" cold but with a frisson of definite […]

Couldn't Life Ever Be Sane Again? What is "Panic" about? Dismissed and attacked since its release as small-minded, or snobbish, or even borderline racist, The Smiths' anti-disco broadside continues to intrigue. On this thread, The Pinefox calls it a "yoking of two ideas" – a revolutionary fantasia and an attack on dance music – and claims that it's the second of […]