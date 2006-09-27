How Old Is Superman? How Old Is Superman? One of the seemingly undefined aspect of the Superman mythos is that of his ageing. Those who fall on the side of his omnipotence in everything (the superhearing, superbreath, superhair bunch) probably think as a preternatural godhead he will live forever. Look, he has been banging around in the comics for […] How Old Is Superman? One of the seemingly undefined aspect of the Superman mythos is that of his ageing. Those who fall on the side of his omnipotence in everything (the superhearing, superbreath, superhair bunch) probably think as a preternatural godhead he will live forever. Look, he has been banging around in the comics for […]

The Freaky Trigger Reader's Poll 2011: #10-#1 Hi, I'm Lauryn Hill circa my breakthrough role in Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, and it is a real pleasure to be able to present to you the top ten FreakyTrigger tracks of the year. When my mother told me I couldn't join the choir run by a fake nun, I got really […]

The FreakyTrigger 25 Best (London) Pubs of the 00's : Intro Lists, lists, lists. Its what we do around here, and the end of a decade gives us ample opportunity to look back with fondness over a decade. Music, films, television were all thrown in the mix, and may pop up. But most important to us is the social. From a site that is run by […]

Andrew WK: I Get Wet: Pitchfork Review Andrew WK: I Get Wet: Pitchfork Review: Remarkable write-up of the Andrew WK album from Ryan Schrieber, Pitchforkmedia's editor-in-chief. Remarkable because it gets Andrew WK's music so descriptively right – "Nothing could penetrate a sound that dense. I was overcome. I tried to remember the last time anyone dared to push rock so poppily over […]

Couldn't Life Ever Be Sane Again? What is "Panic" about? Dismissed and attacked since its release as small-minded, or snobbish, or even borderline racist, The Smiths' anti-disco broadside continues to intrigue. On this thread, The Pinefox calls it a "yoking of two ideas" – a revolutionary fantasia and an attack on dance music – and claims that it's the second of […]

Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mini Mussolini? Despite a brief cameo by Michael Schumacher Car, the filum Cars steers clear of German cars. Oh, there's a VW campervan, but that is a hippy, with a typical hippy accent (its your grandad's idea of a hippy at that, straight out of early seventies films). Equally British cars barely get a look-in. So there […]

My Own Private Record Club* This is a post listing the records I'm listening to for my YEAR OF ROCKISM**, as outlined here (cut and pasted from Tumblr): I'm going to listen to one album on a once-a-day basis for a week, a different one each week. Not in order to write about them or anything, unless I decide I […]